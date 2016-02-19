Latin America and the New International Economic Order
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on The New International Economic Order
Description
Latin America and the New International Economic Order covers several topics concerning the New International Economic Oder (NIEO) in Latin America. Comprised of six chapters, the book discusses various issues relevant to the relationship between NIEO and Latin America. Chapter 1 discusses the transformation of Latin America, while Chapter 2 talks about Latin America and the NIEO. Chapter 3 tackles the political systems of Latin America, and Chapter 4 discusses the industrialization of Latin America. Chapter 5 deals with the Latin American foreign trade, and Chapter 6 tackles the Caribbean economy. This book will be of great use to individuals interested in the activities of the NIEO in Latin America.
Table of Contents
Preface to the UNITAR-CEESTEM NIEO Library
Introduction
Chapter 1 The Transformation of Latin America
Chapter 2 Latin America and the New International Economic Order
Chapter 3 The Political Systems of Latin America: from Neoauthoritarianism to Participative Democracy
Chapter 4 The Industrialization of Latin America and the New International Economic Order
Chapter 5 Latin American Foreign Trade and the New International Economic Order
Chapter 6 The Caribbean Economy and the New International Economic Order
Index
About the Editors and Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152936