Latin America and the New International Economic Order covers several topics concerning the New International Economic Oder (NIEO) in Latin America. Comprised of six chapters, the book discusses various issues relevant to the relationship between NIEO and Latin America. Chapter 1 discusses the transformation of Latin America, while Chapter 2 talks about Latin America and the NIEO. Chapter 3 tackles the political systems of Latin America, and Chapter 4 discusses the industrialization of Latin America. Chapter 5 deals with the Latin American foreign trade, and Chapter 6 tackles the Caribbean economy. This book will be of great use to individuals interested in the activities of the NIEO in Latin America.