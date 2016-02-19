Latin America and the New International Economic Order - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080251189, 9781483152936

Latin America and the New International Economic Order

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on The New International Economic Order

Editors: Jorge Lozoya Jaime Estevez
eBook ISBN: 9781483152936
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 112
Description

Latin America and the New International Economic Order covers several topics concerning the New International Economic Oder (NIEO) in Latin America. Comprised of six chapters, the book discusses various issues relevant to the relationship between NIEO and Latin America. Chapter 1 discusses the transformation of Latin America, while Chapter 2 talks about Latin America and the NIEO. Chapter 3 tackles the political systems of Latin America, and Chapter 4 discusses the industrialization of Latin America. Chapter 5 deals with the Latin American foreign trade, and Chapter 6 tackles the Caribbean economy. This book will be of great use to individuals interested in the activities of the NIEO in Latin America.

Table of Contents


Preface to the UNITAR-CEESTEM NIEO Library

Introduction

Chapter 1 The Transformation of Latin America

Chapter 2 Latin America and the New International Economic Order

Chapter 3 The Political Systems of Latin America: from Neoauthoritarianism to Participative Democracy

Chapter 4 The Industrialization of Latin America and the New International Economic Order

Chapter 5 Latin American Foreign Trade and the New International Economic Order

Chapter 6 The Caribbean Economy and the New International Economic Order

Index

