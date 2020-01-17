Latex, Laticifers and Their Molecular Components: From Functions to Possible Applications, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Plant latex and latex-borne defense
- Structural diversity and distribution of laticifers
- Plant latex proteins and their functions
- Low-molecular compounds of latex-bearing plants and their biosynthesis
- Pharmacologically active compounds from latex-bearing plants
- Latex proteins and enzymes involved in terpenoid biosynthesis of selected Euphorbia species: E. kansui Liou and E. helioscopia L.
- Biochemical composition of Hevea brasiliensis latex: a focus on the protein, lipid, carbohydrate and mineral contents
Marcio Viana Ramosa, Cléverson Diniz Teixeira de Freitas, Francimauro Sousa Morais, Erika Prado, Maria Camila Medina and Diego Demarco
Simone Padua Teixeira, Cristina Ribeiro Marinho and Flavia Maria Leme
Oskar Musidlak, Sophia Bałdysz, Michalina Krakowiak, Robert Nawrot
Peng Huang, Mengshan Sun, Jianguo Zeng
Alicja Warowicka, Robert Nawrot, Anna Goździcka-Józefiak
Xueyan Zhao, Xia Cai
Céline Bottier
Description
Latex, Laticifers And Their Products, Volume 93 in the Advances in Botanical Research series, highlights new advances in the growing field of the latex of different plant species and a diversity of molecules produced by the plants within laticifers. The new volume presents timely chapters on the latest developments in Plant latex and latex-borne defense, Physiology and structure of laticifers, Low-molecular compounds of latex-bearing plants/Latex-based defense strategies against pests, Plant latex proteins and their functions, Latex and Laticifers as a Source of Useful Bioactive Compounds. Pharmacologically active compounds from latex of medicinal plants. Euphorbia latex biochemistry/ proteins, and more.
Key Features
- Highlights new advances on physiology and structure of laticifers
- Focuses on the latest developments in latex-borne defense against herbivores and pathogens
- Includes the latest information on the diversity of molecules produced by different latex-bearing plants and a wide range of their activities and applications
Readership
University lecturers and professors; researchers (in such fields as plant sciences, agriculture, pharmacy, medicine); governmental or international organizations (such as FAO); officers involved in food, industrial or biotechnology regulation; university students, High School teachers; science journalists; farmer organizations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 17th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081029954
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Robert Nawrot Serial Volume Editor
Robert Nawrot is an Associate Professor at Department of Molecular Virology, Faculty of Biology, Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznan, Poland. Biochemist (Ph.D. in Biology/Biochemistry), Biotechnologist and Molecular Biologists (Biotechnology, M.Sc., B.Sc.), Biologist (habilitation/D.Sc. in biology 2017). Extensive research experience in molecular virology and plant proteomics. Trained in proteomics techniques (protein electrophoresis, chromatography, LC-MS/MS data analysis, Mascot, zymography techniques). PI of several major research grants. Academic teacher in the field of molecular virology, biochemistry, molecular biology. Supervisor of numerous BSc and MSc degree theses, supervisor of Ph.D thesis. Member of INPPO, Polish Proteomics Society, Polish Society for Mass Spectrometry and Polish Biochemical Society. Laureate of TOP 500 Innovators program at UC Berkeley, USA, 2015. Laureate of the Kosciuszko Foundation Fellowship for academic year 2019/2020. His research is focused on plant defense-response against viral and microbial infection using a model of medicinal plant Chelidonium majus (Papaveraceae) and its latex, which contains numerous biologically active substances and plant pathogenesis-related proteins.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznan, Poland