Lateralization in the Nervous system - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123257505, 9780323145138

Lateralization in the Nervous system

1st Edition

Editors: Stevan Harnad
eBook ISBN: 9780323145138
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 588
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Lateralization in the Nervous System reviews various aspects of lateralization in the nervous system, with emphasis on approaches such as the investigation of turning tendencies and electrocortical indices of hemispheric asymmetry. Experimental paradigms and outcomes that are applicable to both human and nonhuman species are highlighted. This book is comprised of 26 chapters and begins with an overview of functional lateralization in nonhuman species such as monkeys. Brain asymmetry is examined in context with other biological asymmetries in the quest for general mechanisms and principles of lateralization. The problem of inheritance, embryology, and development of asymmetry is also discussed from a variety of environmentalist and nativist perspectives. Highly suggestive invertebrate and avian models for lateralization are presented, along with the evidence for cerebral dominance and handedness in nonhuman species. Human clinical neuropsychological findings, such as the effects of unilateral cortical and thalamic lesions and the syndrome of unilateral neglect, are considered, together with asymmetries in perception and attention. This monograph will be of interest to psychologists (physiological, cognitive, developmental, and clinical), behavioral biologists, neuroscientists, neurologists, and psychiatrists, as well as to scholars and educators from the humanities and social sciences who are concerned with the nature and biological bases of left-right differences in brain, behavior, and thinking.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introductory Overview

Part I Functional Lateralization in Nonhuman Species

1. Role of Asymmetry in the Functioning of Invertebrate Nervous Systems

2. Asymmetries in Neural Control of Vocalization in the Canary

3. Investigations of Perceptual and Mnemonic Lateralization in Monkeys

4. Preliminary Evidence of Hemispheric Asymmetry of Auditory Function in Monkeys

Part II The Neocortical Commissures and Interhemispheric Relations

5. Mnemonic Role of Forebrain Commissures in Macaques

6. Effects of Neonatal Hemispheric Disconnection in Kittens

7. The Neural Basis of Stimulus Equivalence across Retinal Translation

8. Thalamic Lateralization of Psychological Functions: Psychometric Studies

Part III Inheritance and Development of Laterality

9. Toward an Admissible Genetic Model for the Inheritance of the Degree and Direction of Asymmetry

10. Handedness and Cerebral Dominance in Monkeys

11. Embryology and Inheritance of Asymmetry

12. The Origins of Lateral Asymmetry

Part IV Turning Tendencies

13. Behavioral and Neuropharmacological Correlates of Nigrostriatal Asymmetry in Rats

14. The Development of Lateral Differences in the Human Infant

15. Correlates of Conjugate Lateral Eye Movements in Man

Part V Asymmetries in Attention and Perception

16. The Neglect Syndrome—A Unilateral Defect of the Orienting Response

17. Hemispheric Asymmetry in Auditory Tasks

18. Tachistoscopic and Dichotic Listening Investigations of Laterality in Normal Human Subjects

Part VI Surface Electrocortical Indicators of Lateralization I: Event-Related Potentials

19. Electrocortical Indices of Hemispheric Utilization

20. Lateralization of Functions in the Monkey's Frontal Cortex

21. Language-Related Asymmetries of Eye-Movement and Evoked Potentials

22. Evoked-Potential Correlates of Hemispheric Lateralization during Semantic Information-Processing

Part VII Surface Electrocortical Indicators of Lateralization II: EEG

23. Interhemispheric EEG Laterality Relationships following Psychoactive Agents and during Operant Performance in Rabbits

24. Hemispheric Asymmetry in Cats

25. Evidence of Hemispheric Specialization from Infant EEG

Part VII Anatomical Asymmetry

26. Anatomical Asymmetries of Human Cerebral Cortex

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
588
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323145138

About the Editor

Stevan Harnad

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.