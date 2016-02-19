Latent Syphilis and the Autonomic Nervous System
2nd Edition
Description
Latent Syphilis and the Autonomic Nervous System, Second Edition describes the link between the pathogenesis of syphilis and the autonomic nervous system.
This book is composed of 15 chapters, and begins with a brief introduction to the pathology of syphilis, followed by chapters on the physiologic changes in the thyroid gland, including thyroid enlargement and goiter formation, in early syphilis. The succeeding chapters are devoted to syphilis-related diseases, such as allergy, asthma, vasomotor disturbances, dysphagia, dyspepsia, cancer, and superficial ulceration of the mouth. A chapter describes some clinical features in latent syphilis. The final chapter examines the clinical manifestations of pes cavus, which is both an acquired and congenital disease. This book is of value to pathologists, endocrinologists, clinicians, and medical researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Chapter I.—Introduction
Chapter II.—Syphilis and Diseases of the Thyroid
Chapter III.—Enlargement of the Thyroid in Early Syphilis
Chapter IV.—Allergy
Chapter V.—Asthma
Chapter VI.—Vasomotor Disturbances
Chapter VII.—Notes on Nervous Dysphagia, with Special Reference to Its Cause
Chapter VIII.—Syphilis and Nervous Dyspepsia
Chapter IX.—Syphilis and the 'Chronic Abdomen'
Chapter X.—Abdominal Adhesions in Latent Syphilis
Chapter XI.—Some Clinical Features in Latent Syphilis
Chapter XII.—On Certain Types of Tongue and Their Relation to Syphilis
Chapter XIII.—Cancer and Syphilis
Chapter XIV.—Chronic Painful Superficial Ulceration of the Mouth and Pharynx
Chapter XV.—Pes Cavus as a Physical Sign in Clinical Medicine
Appendix A.—Cases of Cancer with Features Suggesting Associated Syphilis
Appendix B.—Some Histological Findings in Latent Syphilis and Cancer
