Latent Syphilis and the Autonomic Nervous System - 2nd Edition

Latent Syphilis and the Autonomic Nervous System

2nd Edition

Griffith Evans
eBook ISBN: 9781483225753
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1937
Page Count: 188
Description

Latent Syphilis and the Autonomic Nervous System, Second Edition describes the link between the pathogenesis of syphilis and the autonomic nervous system.
This book is composed of 15 chapters, and begins with a brief introduction to the pathology of syphilis, followed by chapters on the physiologic changes in the thyroid gland, including thyroid enlargement and goiter formation, in early syphilis. The succeeding chapters are devoted to syphilis-related diseases, such as allergy, asthma, vasomotor disturbances, dysphagia, dyspepsia, cancer, and superficial ulceration of the mouth. A chapter describes some clinical features in latent syphilis. The final chapter examines the clinical manifestations of pes cavus, which is both an acquired and congenital disease. This book is of value to pathologists, endocrinologists, clinicians, and medical researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Chapter I.—Introduction

Chapter II.—Syphilis and Diseases of the Thyroid

Chapter III.—Enlargement of the Thyroid in Early Syphilis

Chapter IV.—Allergy

Chapter V.—Asthma

Chapter VI.—Vasomotor Disturbances

Chapter VII.—Notes on Nervous Dysphagia, with Special Reference to Its Cause

Chapter VIII.—Syphilis and Nervous Dyspepsia

Chapter IX.—Syphilis and the 'Chronic Abdomen'

Chapter X.—Abdominal Adhesions in Latent Syphilis

Chapter XI.—Some Clinical Features in Latent Syphilis

Chapter XII.—On Certain Types of Tongue and Their Relation to Syphilis

Chapter XIII.—Cancer and Syphilis

Chapter XIV.—Chronic Painful Superficial Ulceration of the Mouth and Pharynx

Chapter XV.—Pes Cavus as a Physical Sign in Clinical Medicine

Appendix A.—Cases of Cancer with Features Suggesting Associated Syphilis

Appendix B.—Some Histological Findings in Latent Syphilis and Cancer

About the Author

Griffith Evans

