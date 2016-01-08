Latent Print Processing Guide
1st Edition
Description
Latent prints are chance or accidental impressions left by friction-ridge skin on a surface, regardless of whether they are visible or invisible at the time of deposition. Recognition of evidence that may contain fingerprints and the processes that can develop these latent prints is crucial in preventing valuable evidence from being left undetected. Latent Print Processing Guide goes beyond the basic police training, covering latent prints in detail and providing first responders with adequate training and guidelines. To process latent prints, examiners use various techniques including electronic, chemical, cyanoacrylate, and physical methods. Latent Print Processing Guide offers a broad understanding of latent print detection, development, and recovery, including insights on stateof-the-art technologies.
Key Features
- Includes history of latent print identification and some of the pioneers and their contributions. Defines the differences between chemical and physical processes and explains process sequence protocols and recovery methods for different types of evidence.
- Chapters include: process selection, application and recovery, special considerations for specific materials, protocol sequence and process formulas, including required materials, application method, expected results, safety measures, and references.
- The text is written so that non-crime scene or non-crime laboratory personnel can also gain valuable information from it.
Readership
professors, students, crime lab technicians, forensic analysts, crime scene investigators, police officers, lawyers.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. The Forensic Science of Fingerprints
- Fingerprints
- Brief History
- Definitions
- Types of Fingerprints
- Why Fingerprints Are Used for Identification
- How Fingerprints Are Produced
- Detection and Development
- Recovery and Preservation
- Fingerprint Identification
- Chapter 2. Developing Fingerprints
- Chemical and Physical Processes
- Chemical Processing
- Physical Processing
- Cyanoacrylate Processing
- Blood Print Processing
- Chapter 3. Special Considerations
- Thermal Paper
- Fingerprints on Human Skin
- Tips on Processing Latex or Nitrile Gloves
- Objects from Fires
- Recovery of Fingerprints from Kleenex and Tissue Paper (or Similar Paper Materials Subject to Damage when Wet Processed)
- Recovery of Latent Prints from Rough or Textured Surfaces
- Recovery of Fingerprints from Desiccated Remains
- Recovery of Fingerprints from Wet or Submerged Evidence
- Touch DNA
- Recovery of Fingerprints from Firearms
- Additional Processes and Techniques
- Chapter 4. Process Sequence Protocols
- Fundamentals
- Chapter 5. The Processes
- Document #17
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Results
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature Reference
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature Reference
- Blood Fixers
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure Method 1
- Mixing Procedure Method 2
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Processing Procedure
- Results
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature Reference
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedures
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Dye Stains
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Shelf Life/Storage
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature Reference
- Purpose
- Materials
- Procedures
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Procedures
- Results
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature Reference
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Procedures
- Results
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature Reference
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedures
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Procedures
- Safety Considerations
- Literature Reference
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Procedures
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Procedures
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Destaining Solution
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Procedures
- Results
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature Reference
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- RAM Working Solution
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Formula
- Procedure
- Results
- Safety Considerations
- Quality Control
- Limitations
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Formula
- Procedure
- Results
- Quality Control
- Limitations
- Safety Considerations
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Procedures
- Safety Considerations
- Quality Control
- Limitation
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature Reference
- Purpose
- Materials
- Procedures
- Results
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature Reference
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitations
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedures
- Results
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Procedures
- Safety Considerations
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Formula
- Procedure
- Results
- Limitation
- Safety Considerations
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedures
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Procedures
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Purpose
- Materials
- Mixing Procedure
- Processing Procedure
- Safety Considerations
- Limitation
- Quality Control
- Literature References
- Appendix A
- Appendix B
- Appendix C
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 8th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128035436
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128035078
About the Author
Stephen Kasper
Steve Kasper retired as a Senior Crime Laboratory Analyst - Latent Print Section, from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Fort Myers Regional Operations Center. Prior to that he retired at the rank of Detective from the Town of Amherst Police Department, Amherst New York where he worked in the crime lab as a latent fingerprint examiner and forensic photographer. All totaled he has 36 years experience in law enforcement with half of that dealing with crime scene investigation and fingerprint examination. While working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement he served on the Quality Assurance Committee – Fingerprint Discipline and the Committee to revise the Latent Print Analysis Training Program and Latent Fingerprint Procedures Manual. Mr. Kasper was an Adjunct Professor at Edison College in Fort Myers Florida, teaching the Latent Fingerprint Development course from 2003 thru 2006 and was a member of their Crime Scene Technology Advisory Committee (2002 to 2007). He has had articles published in several forensic periodicals and is an Active Life Member of the International Association for Identification.
Affiliations and Expertise
Certified Qualified Latent Examiner