Late aging associated changes in alcohol sensitivity, neurobehavioral function, and neuroinflammation, Volume 148
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributions from:
Doug Matthews
Terrence Deak
Lisa Savage
Sara Jo Nixon
Katherine Keyes
Paul E. Gold
Description
Late aging associated changes in alcohol sensitivity, neurobehavioral function, and neuroinflammation, Volume 148, the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of timely topics. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series
- Includes the latest information on late aging-associated changes in alcohol sensitivity, inflammation and cognitive decline
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Neurobiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 22nd November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128175309
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Terrence Deak Serial Volume Editor
Terrence Deak is at the Center for Development and Behavioral Neuroscience, Binghamton University, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Development and Behavioral Neuroscience, Binghamton University, USA
Lisa Savage Serial Volume Editor
Lisa Savage is at the Center for Development and Behavioral Neuroscience, Binghamton University, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Development and Behavioral Neuroscience, Binghamton University, USA