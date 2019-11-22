Late aging associated changes in alcohol sensitivity, neurobehavioral function, and neuroinflammation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128175309

Late aging associated changes in alcohol sensitivity, neurobehavioral function, and neuroinflammation, Volume 148

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Terrence Deak Lisa Savage
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128175309
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd November 2019
Page Count: 322
Table of Contents

Contributions from:
Doug Matthews
Terrence Deak
Lisa Savage
Sara Jo Nixon
Katherine Keyes
Paul E. Gold

Description

Late aging associated changes in alcohol sensitivity, neurobehavioral function, and neuroinflammation, Volume 148, the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of timely topics. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series
  • Includes the latest information on late aging-associated changes in alcohol sensitivity, inflammation and cognitive decline

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Neurobiology

About the Serial Volume Editors

Terrence Deak Serial Volume Editor

Terrence Deak is at the Center for Development and Behavioral Neuroscience, Binghamton University, USA

Lisa Savage Serial Volume Editor

Lisa Savage is at the Center for Development and Behavioral Neuroscience, Binghamton University, USA

