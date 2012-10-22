Lasers and Lights - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455727834, 9781455737789

Lasers and Lights

3rd Edition

Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series (Expert Consult - Online and Print)

Series Editors: Jeffrey Dover Murad Alam
Authors: George Hruza Mathew Avram
eBook ISBN: 9781455737789
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd October 2012
Page Count: 156
Table of Contents

Contents

Series Preface to the Third edition XXX

Series Preface (First edition) XXX

Preface to the Third edition XXX

Contributors XXX

Dedication XXX

1 Understanding Lasers, Lights, and
Tissue Interactions XXX

Fernanda H. Sakamoto, H. Ray Jalian,
R. Rox Anderson

2 Laser Treatment of Vascular Lesions XXX

Iris Kedar Rubin, Kristen M. Kelly

3 Laser Treatment of Pigmented Lesions
and Tattoos XXX

Kavita Mariwalla, George J. Hruza

4 Laser Hair Removal XXX

Omar A. Ibrahimi, Suzanne L. Kilmer

5 Non-ablative Laser and Light Skin Rejuvenation XXX

Travis W. Blalock, E. Victor Ross

6 Non-ablative Fractional Laser
Rejuvenation XXX

Chung-Yin Stanley Chan, Andrei Metelitsa,
Jeffrey S. Dover

7 Laser Resurfacing XXX

Jason N. Pozner, Barry E. DiBernardo,
Lawrence S. Bass

8 Non-Surgical Body Contouring XXX

Andrew A. Nelson, Mathew M. Avram

9 Non-surgical Skin Tightening XXX

Melissa A. Bogle, Michael S. Kaminer

10 Laser Treatment of Ethnic Skin XXX

Stephanie G.Y. Ho, Henry H.L. Chan

11 Complications and Legal Considerations
of Laser and Light Treatments XXX

David J. Goldberg, Jeremy Man

Index XXX

Description

Now available as one streamlined volume, Lasers and Lights provides the most advanced treatments for rejuvenation, skin resurfacing, scars, and hair removal. You'll focus on procedural how-to's and get step-by-step advice on proper techniques, pitfalls, and tricks of the trade, so you can incorporate the very latest in lasers and lights into your busy practice!

Key Features

  • Expand your repertoire and refine your skills with Lasers and Lights, which contains a wealth of color illustrations and photographs depicting cases as they appear in practice.

Details

About the Series Editors

Jeffrey Dover Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island

Murad Alam Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Otolaryngology and Surgery; Vice-Chair, Department of Dermatology; Chief, Section of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery; Director, Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois

About the Authors

George Hruza Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice, Laser & Dermatologic Surgery Center Inc, Chesterfield MO USA Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology and Otolaryngology and Director of Laser and Dermatologic Surgery Center, St Louis University, St Louis MO, USA

Mathew Avram Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Massachusetts General Hospital Dermatology, Laser and Cosmetic Center

