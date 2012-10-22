Lasers and Lights
3rd Edition
Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Table of Contents
Series Preface to the Third edition XXX
Series Preface (First edition) XXX
Preface to the Third edition XXX
Contributors XXX
Dedication XXX
1 Understanding Lasers, Lights, and
Tissue Interactions XXX
Fernanda H. Sakamoto, H. Ray Jalian,
R. Rox Anderson
2 Laser Treatment of Vascular Lesions XXX
Iris Kedar Rubin, Kristen M. Kelly
3 Laser Treatment of Pigmented Lesions
and Tattoos XXX
Kavita Mariwalla, George J. Hruza
4 Laser Hair Removal XXX
Omar A. Ibrahimi, Suzanne L. Kilmer
5 Non-ablative Laser and Light Skin Rejuvenation XXX
Travis W. Blalock, E. Victor Ross
6 Non-ablative Fractional Laser
Rejuvenation XXX
Chung-Yin Stanley Chan, Andrei Metelitsa,
Jeffrey S. Dover
7 Laser Resurfacing XXX
Jason N. Pozner, Barry E. DiBernardo,
Lawrence S. Bass
8 Non-Surgical Body Contouring XXX
Andrew A. Nelson, Mathew M. Avram
9 Non-surgical Skin Tightening XXX
Melissa A. Bogle, Michael S. Kaminer
10 Laser Treatment of Ethnic Skin XXX
Stephanie G.Y. Ho, Henry H.L. Chan
11 Complications and Legal Considerations
of Laser and Light Treatments XXX
David J. Goldberg, Jeremy Man
Index XXX
Description
Now available as one streamlined volume, Lasers and Lights provides the most advanced treatments for rejuvenation, skin resurfacing, scars, and hair removal. You'll focus on procedural how-to's and get step-by-step advice on proper techniques, pitfalls, and tricks of the trade, so you can incorporate the very latest in lasers and lights into your busy practice!
Key Features
- Expand your repertoire and refine your skills with Lasers and Lights, which contains a wealth of color illustrations and photographs depicting cases as they appear in practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 22nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737789
About the Series Editors
Jeffrey Dover Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island
Murad Alam Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Otolaryngology and Surgery; Vice-Chair, Department of Dermatology; Chief, Section of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery; Director, Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
About the Authors
George Hruza Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, Laser & Dermatologic Surgery Center Inc, Chesterfield MO USA Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology and Otolaryngology and Director of Laser and Dermatologic Surgery Center, St Louis University, St Louis MO, USA
Mathew Avram Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Massachusetts General Hospital Dermatology, Laser and Cosmetic Center