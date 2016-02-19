Lasers and Holography
1st Edition
An Introduction to Coherent Optics
Description
Science Study Series No. 39: Lasers and Holography: An Introduction to Coherent Optics focuses on the processes, methodologies, and techniques involved in optics, including wave diffraction and patterns, zone plates, holograms, and diffraction.
The publication first ponders on holograms as wave patterns, coherence, and lasers. Topics include reflectors and resonators, natural line width, semiconductor lasers, reflectors and spatial coherence, energy conservation with reflectors, frequency coherence and stability, coherent waves from small sources, photographic grating, and properties of waves. The book then tackles wave diffraction, as well as diffraction by two and multiple slits, near field, multiple slit gratings and photographic gratings, refraction by prisms, dependence of diffraction on wavelength, and disks and zone plates.
The manuscript reviews the properties of holograms and zone plates. Discussions focus on holograms and coherent radar, single wavelength nature of holograms, image inversion, reconstruction with a small portion of a hologram, pseudoscopy in the real image of a hologram, zone plates as negative lenses, offset zone plates, and zone plates with areas interchanged.
The text is a dependable reference for researchers interested in coherent optics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Holograms as Wave Patterns
Properties of Waves
Wave Uniformity
Interference
Making A Hologram
A Photographic Grating
A Photographic Zone Plate
The Complete Hologram Process
The Hologram of a Scene
Chapter 2. Coherence
Frequency Coherence
Frequency Stability
Spatial Coherence
Coherent Waves from Small Sources
A Microwave Hologram
A Real Acoustic Image
The Extremely Short Wavelengths of Light
Chapter 3. Lasers
The First Laser
A Water Wave Analogy
The Two-Step Process
Energy Conservation with Reflectors
Reflectors and Spatial Coherence
Energy Concentration
Q-Spoiling
Gas Lasers
Reflectors and Resonators
The Natural Line Width
Coherence Length
Semiconductor Lasers
Chapter 4. Wave Diffraction
Diffraction by a Slit
The Near Field
Diffraction by Two Slits
Diffraction by Multiple Slits
Multiple Slit Gratings and Photographic Gratings
Refraction by Prisms
A Prism Grating
A Double-Prism Grating
Volume Effects
Dependence of Diffraction on Wavelength
Diffraction by a Knife Edge
Diffraction by a Disk
Disks and Zone Plates
Chapter 5. Zone Plates
The Classical Zone Plate
Zone Plates as Negative Lenses
Zone Plates with Areas Interchanged
Offset Zone Plates
Offset Holograms
Zone Plates as Lenses
Volume Zone Plates
Standing Wave Patterns
Lattice Reflectors
Reflection Zone Plates
Chapter 6. Properties of Holograms
Three-Dimensional Realism
Holograms and Photographs
Parallax and Lens Action
A Stereo Hologram
Focused-Image Holography
Reconstruction with a Small Portion of a Hologram
Pseudoscopy in the Real Image of a Hologram
Image Inversion
Single Wavelength Nature of Holograms
Requirements of Film Properties
Information Content
Holograms and Coherent Radar
Acoustic Holograms
Epilogue
Suggested Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279985