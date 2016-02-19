Laser Welding
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Table of Contents
Light and lasers; Principles of laser welding and its characteristics; Industrial applications; Materials; Laser welding parameters and their effects; Welding sheet metal parts; Welding plate, tube and pre-machined parts; Single and multi-pass welding with filler materials; Process performance control and monitoring; Work handling, laser beam manipulation and process automation; Optical equipment; Laser safety; Installing and operating a laser - some questions and answers; Glossary of common terminology.
Description
Enables the reader both to understand and to use, in a practical manner, laser welding. The author explains the principles of laser welding and provides examples of industrial applications, examines many aspects of laser welding and devotes a complete chapter to safety.
Readership
Welding engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1992
- Published:
- 31st October 1992
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698843
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855730342