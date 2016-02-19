Laser Welding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730342, 9781845698843

Laser Welding

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Authors: C T Dawes
eBook ISBN: 9781845698843
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730342
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 1992
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Light and lasers; Principles of laser welding and its characteristics; Industrial applications; Materials; Laser welding parameters and their effects; Welding sheet metal parts; Welding plate, tube and pre-machined parts; Single and multi-pass welding with filler materials; Process performance control and monitoring; Work handling, laser beam manipulation and process automation; Optical equipment; Laser safety; Installing and operating a laser - some questions and answers; Glossary of common terminology.

Description

Enables the reader both to understand and to use, in a practical manner, laser welding. The author explains the principles of laser welding and provides examples of industrial applications, examines many aspects of laser welding and devotes a complete chapter to safety.

Readership

Welding engineers

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698843
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855730342

About the Authors

C T Dawes Author

