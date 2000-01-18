Laser Welding
1st Edition
Core Research from TWI
Table of Contents
Diffractive optical elements for manipulation of CO2 laser radiation – a feasibility study; A review of joint tracking systems for laser welding; Control of porosity in CO2 laser welds in C/Mn steel; The development of a solidification cracking test for carbon-manganese steel laser welds.
Description
Research carried out by TWI staff for The Welding Institute’s industrial members. This title includes diffractive optical elements for manipulation of CO2 laser radiation - a feasibility study; A review of joint tracking systems for laser welding; control of porosity in CO2 laser welds in C/Mn steel; the development of a solidification cracking test for carbon-manganese steel laser welds.
Readership
Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 108
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 18th January 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855735187