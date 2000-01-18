Laser Welding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735187

Laser Welding

1st Edition

Core Research from TWI

Authors: Gyoujin Cho
Paperback ISBN: 9781855735187
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 18th January 2000
Page Count: 108
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
274.54
233.36
205.00
174.25
165.00
140.25
270.00
229.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Diffractive optical elements for manipulation of CO2 laser radiation – a feasibility study; A review of joint tracking systems for laser welding; Control of porosity in CO2 laser welds in C/Mn steel; The development of a solidification cracking test for carbon-manganese steel laser welds.

Description

Research carried out by TWI staff for The Welding Institute’s industrial members. This title includes diffractive optical elements for manipulation of CO2 laser radiation - a feasibility study; A review of joint tracking systems for laser welding; control of porosity in CO2 laser welds in C/Mn steel; the development of a solidification cracking test for carbon-manganese steel laser welds.

Readership

Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies

Details

No. of pages:
108
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781855735187

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Gyoujin Cho Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.