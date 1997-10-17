Laser Tweezers in Cell Biology, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface.
A. Ashkin, Forces of a Single-Beam Gradient Laser Trap on a Dielectric Sphere in the Ray Optics Regime.
R. E. Sterba and M.P. Sheetz, Basic Laser Tweezers.
S.C. Kuo, A Simple Assay for Local Heating by Optical Tweezers.
A.D. Mehta, J.T. Finer, and J. Spudich, Reflections of a Lucid Dreamer: Optical Trap Design Considerations.
M.W. Berns, Y. Tadir, H. Liang, and B. Tromberg Laser Scissors and Tweezers.
A.L. Stout and W.W. Webb, Optical Force Microscopy.
Y. Harada, T. Funatsu, M. Tokunaga, K. Saito, H. Higuchi, Y. Ishii, and T. Yanagida, Single Molecule Imaging and Nanomanipulation of Biomolecules.
F. Gittes and C.F. Schmidt, Signals and Noise in Micromechanical Measurements.
J. Dai and M.P. Sheetz, Cell Membrane Mechanics.
A. Kusumi, Y. Sako, T. Fujiwara, and M. Tomishige, Application of Laser Tweezers to Studies of the Fences and Tethers of the Membrane Skeleton that Regulate the Movements of Plasma Membrane Proteins.
H. Felgner, F. Grolig, O. Müller, and M. Schliwa, In Vivo Manipulation of Internal Cell Organelles.
J.E. Molloy, Optical Chopsticks: Digital Synthesis of Multiple Optical Traps. Index.
Description
Volume 55 in Methods in Cell Biology is a concise laboratory book that emphasizes the methods and technologies needed to use single polarized laser light source that functions simultaneously as an optical trap and a dual-beam interferometer.
Key Features
- Provides a practical laboratory guide for methods and technologies used with laser tweezers
- Includes comprehensive and easy-to-follow protocols
Readership
Graduate students, technicians, postdoctoral, and experienced researchers. Cell, developmental, and molecular biologists, geneticists, human genome researchers, and others studying nuclear structure and organization.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 17th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859538
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Michael Sheetz Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.