Laser Tweezers in Cell Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125641579, 9780080859538

Laser Tweezers in Cell Biology, Volume 55

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Leslie Wilson Paul Matsudaira
Serial Volume Editors: Michael Sheetz
eBook ISBN: 9780080859538
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 1997
Page Count: 228
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
122.50
122.50
122.50
140.00
122.50
122.50
140.00
105.00
73.50
73.50
73.50
84.00
73.50
73.50
84.00
131.00
91.70
91.70
91.70
104.80
91.70
91.70
104.80
161.00
112.70
112.70
112.70
128.80
112.70
112.70
128.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface.

A. Ashkin, Forces of a Single-Beam Gradient Laser Trap on a Dielectric Sphere in the Ray Optics Regime.

R. E. Sterba and M.P. Sheetz, Basic Laser Tweezers.

S.C. Kuo, A Simple Assay for Local Heating by Optical Tweezers.

A.D. Mehta, J.T. Finer, and J. Spudich, Reflections of a Lucid Dreamer: Optical Trap Design Considerations.

M.W. Berns, Y. Tadir, H. Liang, and B. Tromberg Laser Scissors and Tweezers.

A.L. Stout and W.W. Webb, Optical Force Microscopy.

Y. Harada, T. Funatsu, M. Tokunaga, K. Saito, H. Higuchi, Y. Ishii, and T. Yanagida, Single Molecule Imaging and Nanomanipulation of Biomolecules.

F. Gittes and C.F. Schmidt, Signals and Noise in Micromechanical Measurements.

J. Dai and M.P. Sheetz, Cell Membrane Mechanics.

A. Kusumi, Y. Sako, T. Fujiwara, and M. Tomishige, Application of Laser Tweezers to Studies of the Fences and Tethers of the Membrane Skeleton that Regulate the Movements of Plasma Membrane Proteins.

H. Felgner, F. Grolig, O. Müller, and M. Schliwa, In Vivo Manipulation of Internal Cell Organelles.

J.E. Molloy, Optical Chopsticks: Digital Synthesis of Multiple Optical Traps. Index.

Description

Volume 55 in Methods in Cell Biology is a concise laboratory book that emphasizes the methods and technologies needed to use single polarized laser light source that functions simultaneously as an optical trap and a dual-beam interferometer.

Key Features

  • Provides a practical laboratory guide for methods and technologies used with laser tweezers
  • Includes comprehensive and easy-to-follow protocols

Readership

Graduate students, technicians, postdoctoral, and experienced researchers. Cell, developmental, and molecular biologists, geneticists, human genome researchers, and others studying nuclear structure and organization.

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080859538

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Leslie Wilson Serial Editor

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Sheetz Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.