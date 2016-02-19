Laser Surface Processing and Characterization, Volume 24

Abbreviated. Laser Chemical Vapour Deposition. Photodecomposition of precursors for metal organic vapour phase epitaxy (W. Richter et al.). Laser-induced deposition of one-micron-size polysilicon lines from mono and trisilane (S. Boughaba, G. Auvert). Theoretical and experimental studies of laser-induced chemical vapour deposition of silicon thin films (A. Fischer et al.). Laser-induced chemical vapour deposition of rhodium (E.B. Flint et al.). Reactive TiN deposition on alloys with laser radiation (E.W. Kreutz et al.). IR-laser CVD of TiB2, TiCx and TiCxNy coatings on carbon fibres (V. Hopfe et al.). Low temperature silicon oxide films deposited using a CO2 laser (D. Fernández et al.). CO2 laser induced CVD of TiN (O. Conde et al.) Deposition of ceramics by LPVD (J. Funken et al.). Laser Ablation. Study of laser ablation of BiSrCaCuO (R. Pérez Casero et al.). Synthesis of SiO2 thin films by reactive excimer laser ablation (E. Fogarassy et al.). Thin film deposition of dielectric oxides by laser ablation (S. Amirhaghi et al.). Ablation of hydroxyapatite by pulsed laser irradiation (P. Baeri et al.). Analysis of the plasma expansion dynamics by optical time-of-flight measurements (W. Marine et al.). Surface Modification and Film Mixing. Properties of Au and Cu layers deposited on photoablated polyphenylquinoxaline surfaces (A. Cros et al.). Laser-induced nucleation of crystals in amorphous Ge films (O. Bostanjoglo et al.). Laser-induced structural phase changes in i-carbon films (S. Weissmantel et al.). Laser-assisted engraving of HgCdTe under a liquid layer (M.R. Brook, G.A. Shafeev). UV-laser-induced oxidation kinetics of c-Ge: transient reflectivity study (F. Vega et al.). CW-laser-induced synthesis of Sb2Se3 thin films (K. Kolev, L.D. Laude). Chemical reactions at metallic and metal/semiconductor interfaces stimulated by pulsed laser annealing (E.J. Petit, R. Caudano). UV/VUV Lamps: Technology and Processing. Silent-discharge driven excimer UV sources and their applications (U. Kogelschatz). Improvement of the SiO2 deposition by 185 nm photolysis of N2O and SiH4 by addition of neopentane (M. Petitjean et al.). UV-induced decomposition of adsorbed Cu-acetylacetonate films at room temperature for electroless metal plating (J.-Y. Zhang, H. Esrom). Diagnostics and Measurements. Ablation of thin polymer films on Si or metal substrate with the low intensity UV beam of an excimer laser or mercury lamp: advantages of ellipsometric rate measurements (M. Bolle, S. Lazare). Laser-surface diagnostics of GaAs growth processes. I. The influence of surface contamination upon optical second harmonic generation from GaAs (100) surfaces (M.E. Pemble et al.). Grazing incidence X-ray diffraction on silicon after ion implantation and thermal annealing (S. Rugel et al.). Author index. Subject index.