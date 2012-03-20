Laser Surface Modification of Alloys for Corrosion and Erosion Resistance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090157, 9780857095831

Laser Surface Modification of Alloys for Corrosion and Erosion Resistance

1st Edition

Editors: C T Kwok
eBook ISBN: 9780857095831
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090157
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th March 2012
Page Count: 392
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Introduction

Part I: Improving corrosion and cracking resistance

Chapter 1: Laser surface modification of steel and cast iron for corrosion resistance

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Laser surface treatments enhancing the corrosion resistance of ferrous alloys

1.3 Transformation and microstructure of laser-treated steels and cast irons

1.4 Applications: steel

1.5 Applications: cast iron and other materials

1.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 2: Laser surface melting (LSM) to repair stress corrosion cracking (SCC) in weld metal

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Materials and experimental procedures

2.3 Laser surface melting (LSM) treatment conditions for repair procedures

2.4 Corrosion resistance of the laser surface melting (LSM) treatment zone

2.5 Effect of residual stress on stress corrosion cracking (SCC) susceptibility

2.6 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Laser surface melting (LSM) of stainless steels for mitigating intergranular corrosion (IGC)

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Merits of laser surface melting (LSM)

3.3 Laser surface modifcation of stainless steels for mitigating intergranular corrosion (IGC)

3.4 Experimental details

3.5 Metallographic and microstructural analysis

3.6 Intergranular corrosion (IGC) behavior

3.7 Conclusions

3.8 Acknowledgments

Chapter 4: Pulsed laser surface treatment of multilayer goldâ€“nickelâ€“copper (Au/Ni/Cu) coatings to improve the corrosion resistance of components in electronics

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Experimental arrangements

4.3 Experimental results

4.4 Numerical results

4.5 Conclusions

Chapter 5: Laser surface modification of nickelâ€“titanium (NiTi) alloy biomaterials to improve biocompatibility and corrosion resistance

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fundamental characteristics of nickel-titanium (NiTi)

5.3 Laser surface alloying of nickel–titanium (NiTi) with molybdenum (Mo)

5.4 Conclusion

Part II: Improving erosion-corrosion resistance

Chapter 6: Laser surface modification of metals for liquid impingement erosion resistance

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Experimental procedures

6.3 Coating characteristics

6.4 Liquid impact erosion characteristics

6.5 Eroded surface morphology

6.6 Correlation between mechanical properties and erosion resistance

6.7 Conclusions

6.8 Acknowledgments

Chapter 7: Laser surface modification of steel for slurry erosion resistance in power plants

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surface engineering of hydroturbine steels

7.3 Materials and processes

7.4 Metallurgical performance of coatings

7.5 Slurry erosion performance of coatings: an overview

7.6 Impingement angle

7.7 Effect of erodent size

7.8 Effect of slurry velocity

7.9 Effect of slurry concentration

7.10 Erosion tests with river sand

7.11 Development of correlation for erosion rate

7.12 Conclusions

7.13 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Laser surface alloying (LSA) of copper for electrical erosion resistance

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Experimental details

8.3 Microstructural analysis

8.4 Hardness and strengthening mechanisms

8.5 Electrical erosion behavior and damage mechanism

8.6 Corrosion behavior

8.7 Interfacial contact resistance (ICR)

8.8 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter 9: Laser remanufacturing to improve the erosion and corrosion resistance of metal components

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Laser remanufacturing technology

9.3 Application of laser remanufacturing for corrosion and erosion resistance of turbine blades

9.4 Application of laser remanufacturing for corrosion and erosion resistance on injection molding machine screws

9.5 Application of laser remanufacturing for corrosion and erosion resistance of petrochemical system alkali filters

9.6 Application of laser remanufacturing for corrosion and erosion resistance of seawater circulating pump sleeves

9.7 Conclusions

Chapter 10: Laser surface remelting to improve the erosionâ€“corrosion resistance of nickelâ€“chromiumâ€“aluminiumâ€“yttrium (NiCrAlY) plasma spray coatings

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Need and role of post-coating treatments

10.3 Applications of laser remelted coatings to combat erosion and corrosion

10.4 Advantages of laser remelting

10.5 Role of nickel-chromium (Ni-Cr) coatings in aggressive environments

10.6 Experimental procedure

10.7 Experimental results

10.8 Conclusions

Index

Description

Corrosion and erosion processes often occur synergistically to cause serious damage to metal alloys. Laser surface modification techniques such as laser surface melting or alloying are being increasingly used to treat surfaces to prevent corrosion or repair corroded or damaged components. Laser surface modification of alloys for corrosion and erosion resistance reviews the wealth of recent research on these important techniques and their applications.

After an introductory overview, part one reviews the use of laser surface melting and other techniques to improve the corrosion resistance of stainless and other steels as well as nickel-titanium and a range of other alloys. Part two covers the use of laser surface modification to prevent different types of erosion, including liquid impingement, slurry (solid particle) and electrical erosion as well as laser remanufacturing of damaged components.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Laser surface modification of alloys for corrosion and erosion resistance is a standard reference for all those concerned with preventing corrosion and erosion damage in metallic components in sectors as diverse as energy production and electrical engineering.

Key Features

  • Reviews recent research on the use of laser surface modification techniques, including the prevention of corrosion and repair of corroded or damaged components
  • Discusses the techniques for improving the corrosion resistance of steels, nickel-titanium and a range of alloys
  • Analyses the use of laser surface modification to prevent different types of erosion, including liquid impingement and laser remanufacturing of damaged components

Readership

All those concerned with preventing corrosion and erosion damage in metallic components in sectors as diverse as energy production and electrical engineering

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857095831
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857090157

Reviews

"...provides a conspectus of the current knowledge on laser surface modification to improve corrosion and erosion resistances…a comprehensive book with very recent research outputs and practical examples of application."--International Journal of Environmental Studies, Vol 70, Issue 1-13

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

C T Kwok Editor

Chi Tat Kwok is Associate Professor in the Department of Electromechanical Engineering at the University of Macau, China. He is well-known for his research in corrosion and surface engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Macau, China

