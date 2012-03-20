Corrosion and erosion processes often occur synergistically to cause serious damage to metal alloys. Laser surface modification techniques such as laser surface melting or alloying are being increasingly used to treat surfaces to prevent corrosion or repair corroded or damaged components. Laser surface modification of alloys for corrosion and erosion resistance reviews the wealth of recent research on these important techniques and their applications.



After an introductory overview, part one reviews the use of laser surface melting and other techniques to improve the corrosion resistance of stainless and other steels as well as nickel-titanium and a range of other alloys. Part two covers the use of laser surface modification to prevent different types of erosion, including liquid impingement, slurry (solid particle) and electrical erosion as well as laser remanufacturing of damaged components.



With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Laser surface modification of alloys for corrosion and erosion resistance is a standard reference for all those concerned with preventing corrosion and erosion damage in metallic components in sectors as diverse as energy production and electrical engineering.