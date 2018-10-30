Part I: Fundamentals of laser spectroscopy for sensing

1. Fundamentals of optical spectroscopy

2. Lasers used for spectroscopy: fundamentals of spectral and temporal control

3. Fundamentals of spectral detection

4. Using databases for data analysis in laser spectroscopy

5. Multivariate analysis, chemometrics, and machine learning in laser spectroscopy

Part II: Laser spectroscopy techniques

6. Cavity-based absorption spectroscopy techniques

7. Photo-acoustic spectroscopy

8. Laser-induced fluorescence spectroscopy (LIF)

9. Laser-induced phosphorescence spectroscopy: development and application of thermographic phosphors (TP) for thermometry in combustion environments

10. Lidar (light detection and ranging)

11. Photothermal spectroscopy

12. Terahertz (THz) spectroscopy

13. Raman spectroscopy

14. Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS)

Part III: Applications of laser spectroscopy and sensing

13. Laser spectroscopy for the detection of chemical, biological and explosive threats

14. Laser spectroscopy for medical applications

15. Applications of laser spectroscopy in forensic science

16. Application of laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy to the analysis of secondary materials in industrial production

17. Applications of laser spectroscopy in nuclear research and industry

18. Applications of laser spectroscopy in space and environmental applications