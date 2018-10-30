Laser Spectroscopy for Sensing
2nd Edition
Fundamentals, Techniques and Applications
Table of Contents
Part I: Fundamentals of laser spectroscopy for sensing
1. Fundamentals of optical spectroscopy
2. Lasers used for spectroscopy: fundamentals of spectral and temporal control
3. Fundamentals of spectral detection
4. Using databases for data analysis in laser spectroscopy
5. Multivariate analysis, chemometrics, and machine learning in laser spectroscopy
Part II: Laser spectroscopy techniques
6. Cavity-based absorption spectroscopy techniques
7. Photo-acoustic spectroscopy
8. Laser-induced fluorescence spectroscopy (LIF)
9. Laser-induced phosphorescence spectroscopy: development and application of thermographic phosphors (TP) for thermometry in combustion environments
10. Lidar (light detection and ranging)
11. Photothermal spectroscopy
12. Terahertz (THz) spectroscopy
13. Raman spectroscopy
14. Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS)
Part III: Applications of laser spectroscopy and sensing
13. Laser spectroscopy for the detection of chemical, biological and explosive threats
14. Laser spectroscopy for medical applications
15. Applications of laser spectroscopy in forensic science
16. Application of laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy to the analysis of secondary materials in industrial production
17. Applications of laser spectroscopy in nuclear research and industry
18. Applications of laser spectroscopy in space and environmental applications
Description
Laser Spectroscopy for Sensing: Fundamentals, Techniques and Applications, Second Edition, examines the latest advances in laser spectroscopy and its use in a diverse range of industrial, medical and environmental applications. The book provides an overview of laser spectroscopy at three levels, including the fundamental aspects to consider when planning use of laser spectroscopy to solve a problem (from the sample properties to the laser properties to the data analysis), the technical aspects of several spectroscopic techniques, and the fields of applications of such techniques. New sections include key advancements from the field and chapters surrounding Raman Spectroscopy and Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy.
Key Features
- Presents the fundamentals of laser technology for controlling the spectral and temporal aspects of laser excitation
- Explores laser spectroscopy techniques, including Raman Spectroscopy and Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy
- Considers the spectroscopic analysis of industrial materials and their applications in nuclear research and industry
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers, Laser Scientists and Engineers, Analytical Chemists, Physicists
Details
No. of pages: 700
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 30th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024843
About the Editors
Matthieu Baudelet Editor
Dr. Baudelet is currently the Senior Research Scientist for the Townes Laser Institute at the University of Central Florida (Orlando, FL). His panel covers the fundamentals of laser-induced plasmas, the application of laser spectroscopies such as LIBS, Fluorescence, Raman, FTIR, as fundamental diagnostics as well as sensing techniques for defense, industrial, environmental, biomedical applications and the study of propagation of ultrashort laser pulses for sensing purposes at distances up to the kilometer range. As Assistant Professor of Chemistry in the National Center for Forensic Science at the University of Central Florida, his research focuses on the application of laser-based spectroscopy for forensic analysis: atomic spectroscopy with laser ablation techniques (LIBS and LA-ICP-MS) as well as molecular with Raman spectroscopy. A large part of his research focuses also on the quantification of interferences in spectroscopic signals.
University of Central Florida, USA