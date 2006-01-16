Laser Shock Peening - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739291, 9781845691097

Laser Shock Peening

1st Edition

Performance and Process Simulation

Authors: K Ding L Ye
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739291
eBook ISBN: 9781845691097
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 16th January 2006
Page Count: 172
General introduction; Physical and mechanical mechanisms of LSP; Simulation methodology; 2-D simulation of single and multiple LSP; 3-D Simulation of single and multiple LSP; 2-D Simulation of two-sided LSP on thin sections; Simulation of LSP on curved surface.

Laser shock peening (LSP) is a relatively new surface treatment for metallic materials. LSP is a process to induce compressive residual stresses using shock waves generated by laser pulses. LSP can greatly improve the resistance of a material to crack initiation and propagation brought on by cyclic loading and fatigue. This pioneering book was the first of its kind to consolidate scattered knowledge into one comprehensive volume. It describes the mechanisms of LSP and its substantial role in improving fatigue performance in terms of modification of microstructure, surface morphology, hardness and strength. In particular it describes numerical simulation techniques and procedures which can be adopted by engineers and research scientists to design, evaluate and optimise LSP processes in practical applications.

  • Provides for the first time, a comprehensive coverage of this important area
  • Written by two world renowned experts

Engineers and scientists who are working on development of valued-added surface treatment for critical metallic components such as turbine components and fastened joints in aerospace, marine and automotive applications.

This is the first book to consolidate disparate knowledge on the subject into one comprehensive publication., World of Metallurgy - ERZMETALL

K Ding Author

Kan Ding is a Research Engineer at Comalco Research & Technical Support (CRTS) Comalco Aluminium Limited, Australia.

L Ye Author

University of Sydney, Australia

