Laser Shock Peening
1st Edition
Performance and Process Simulation
Table of Contents
General introduction; Physical and mechanical mechanisms of LSP; Simulation methodology; 2-D simulation of single and multiple LSP; 3-D Simulation of single and multiple LSP; 2-D Simulation of two-sided LSP on thin sections; Simulation of LSP on curved surface.
Description
Laser shock peening (LSP) is a relatively new surface treatment for metallic materials. LSP is a process to induce compressive residual stresses using shock waves generated by laser pulses. LSP can greatly improve the resistance of a material to crack initiation and propagation brought on by cyclic loading and fatigue. This pioneering book was the first of its kind to consolidate scattered knowledge into one comprehensive volume. It describes the mechanisms of LSP and its substantial role in improving fatigue performance in terms of modification of microstructure, surface morphology, hardness and strength. In particular it describes numerical simulation techniques and procedures which can be adopted by engineers and research scientists to design, evaluate and optimise LSP processes in practical applications.
Key Features
- Provides for the first time, a comprehensive coverage of this important area
- Written by two world renowned experts
Readership
Engineers and scientists who are working on development of valued-added surface treatment for critical metallic components such as turbine components and fastened joints in aerospace, marine and automotive applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 16th January 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739291
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691097
Reviews
This is the first book to consolidate disparate knowledge on the subject into one comprehensive publication., World of Metallurgy - ERZMETALL
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
K Ding Author
Kan Ding is a Research Engineer at Comalco Research & Technical Support (CRTS) Comalco Aluminium Limited, Australia.
L Ye Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sydney, Australia