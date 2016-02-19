Laser Photoionization Spectroscopy discusses the features and the development of photoionization technique. This book explores the progress in the application of lasers, which improve the characteristics of spectroscopic methods. Organized into 12 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the fundamentals of the method for atoms and molecules. This text then examines the photoionization spectroscopy, which is based on the laser resonant excitation of particles into high-lying quantum states that are easy to detect by ionization. Other chapters explain the various basic schemes of multistep excitation, which can be used for resonance photoionization of molecules. This book discusses as well the different applications of the resonance photoionization technique in atomic and molecular spectroscopy. The final chapter considers the two well-known types of microscopy, namely, wave and corpuscular. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, physicists, analysts, and geochemists who are interested in laser spectroscopy techniques to solve nontrivial problems.

1. Introduction

1.1. Can Single Atoms Be Detected by Spectral Means

1.2. History of the Technique

1.3. Characteristics of the Photoionization Method

1.4. Photoionization Spectroscopy Versions

2. Resonant Excitation of High-Lying States

2.1. Resonant Excitation of Two-Level Systems

2.2. Two-Photon Resonant Excitation of Two- and Three-Level Systems

2.3. Multistep Resonant Excitation of Multilevel Systems

2.4. Multiphoton Resonant Excitation of High-Lying States

3. Ionization of Excited Atoms

3.1. Kinetics of Stepwise Photoionization

3.2. Photoionization of Excited Atoms

3.3. Ionization of Highly Excited (Rydberg) Atomic States

3.4. Schemes for Stepwise Resonance Ionization of Various Atoms

4. Photoionization Detection of Single Atoms

4.1. Problems of Single-Atom Detection

4.2. Detection of Atoms in a Vacuum

4.3. Detection of Atoms in a Buffer Gas

4.4. Detection of Atoms on the Surface

5. Multistep and Multiphoton Ionization of Molecules

5.1. Methods and Regimes of Multiphoton Ionization of Molecules

5.2. Resonance Stepwise Photoionization of Molecules

5.3. Multiphoton Ionization of Molecules

5.4. Molecular Photoionization via Highly Excited Vibrational States

6. Detection of Molecules by Multistep and Multiphoton Resonant Ionization

6.1. Detection of Molecules by Multiphoton Resonant Ionization Mass Spectrometry

6.2. Photoionization Detection of Molecules in a Buffer Gas

6.3. Photoionization Detection of Molecules on a Surface

6.4. Ways of Developing a Universal Laser Photoionization Detector of Molecules

7. Obtaining Spectroscopic Information on Atoms and Molecules

7.1. High-Spectral-Resolution Photoionization Spectroscopy

7.2. Kinetics of Intermediate Excited States

7.3. Studies of States near Ionization Threshold

8. Laser Photoionization Atomic Spectral Analysis

8.1. Analytical Characteristics of the Photoionization Method

8.2. Technique of Photoionization Spectral Analysis

8.3. Laser Photoionization Method in Analytical Experiments

8.4. Comparison of Analytical Methods for Atomic Traces

9. Laser Photoionization Detection of Rare Isotope Atoms

9.1. Problem and Solution Techniques

9.2. Selectivity of Multistep Ionization

9.3. Methods for Highly Selective Ionization Detection of Rare Isotopes

9.4. Detection of Rare Isotopes in Radiochemical Neutrino Detector

10. Applications in Molecular, Chemical, and Statistical Physics

10.1. Measurement of Ultralow Concentrations of Atoms and Molecules

10.2. Detection of Primary Products of Photodissociation

10.3. Study of Statistical Effects

11. Multiphoton Ionization Photoelectron Spectroscopy

11.1. Principles and History of the Method

11.2. Experimental Technique

11.3. Atomic Photoelectron Spectroscopy with MPI

11.4. Molecular Photoelectron Spectroscopy with MPI

12. Photoionization Detection of Molecules with Spatial Resolution

12.1. Laser Resonant Photoelecton and Photoion Microscopy

12.2. Laser Surface Desorption of Molecular Ions

12.3. Wave-Corpuscular (Photoion or Photoelectron) Microscopy

Appendix. Transition Wavelengths for Ionization Schemes of Various Atoms

