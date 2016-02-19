Laser Light Scattering
2nd Edition
Basic Principles and Practice
Description
Laser Light Scattering: Basic Principles and Practice, Second Edition deals with the technical aspects of laser light scattering, including the basic principles and practice. Topics covered include light scattering theory, optical mixing spectrometry, photon correlation spectroscopy, and interferometry. Experimental methods and methods of data analysis are also described. This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on the interrelationship between laser light scattering and other types of scattering techniques that use X-rays and neutrons, with particular reference to momentum and energy transfers as well as time-averaged and time-dependent scattered intensity. The spectrum of scattered light and a single-particle approach to time-averaged scattered intensity are considered. The following chapters focus on photoelectric detection of the scattered electric field; optical mixing spectrometers; basic equations for photon correlation spectroscopy; and the principles of Fabry-Perot interferometry. The pertinent features of the experimental aspects of laser light scattering are also outlined, together with the Laplace inversion problem. The final chapter examines polymer molecular-weight distributions in relation to particle sizing. This monograph will be of interest to physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Introduction
1.1. Momentum and Energy Transfers
1.2. Time-Averaged and Time-Dependent Scattered Intensity
Appendix l.A.
Appendix I.B.
References
II. Light Scattering Theory
2.1. Single-Particle Approach to Time-Averaged Scattered Intensity
2.2. Scattered Electric Field from the Fluctuation Viewpoint
2.3. Intensity of Scattered Light Based on Section 2.2
2.4. Spectrum of Scattered Light
Appendix 2. A. Radius of Gyration
Appendix 2. B. Fourier Decomposition of Susceptibility Fluctuations
Appendix 2. C. Mean-Squared Fluctuations of Fundamental Thermodynamic Quantities
Appendix 2.D. Spatial Correlation Function and Spatial Volume
References
III. Optical Mixing Spectroscopy
3.1. Coherence Solid Angle
3.2. Photoelectric Detection of the Scattered Electric Field
3.3. Optical Mixing Spectrometers
References
IV. Photon Correlation Spectroscopy
4.1. Photocount Autocorrelation
4.2. Full and Clipped Hardware Digital Correlators
4.3. Complementary Single-Clipped Autocorrelation Function
4.4. Sampling Scheme of a Single-Clipped Digital Correlator
4.5. Randomly Clipped Autocorrelation Function
4.6. Scaled Autocorrelation Function
4.7. Add-Subtract Autocorrelation Function
4.8. Statistical Accuracy of Estimating Digital Autocorrelation of Photon-Counting Fluctuations
4.9. Time-of-Arrival Schemes
4.10. Photon Structure Function
4.11. Computer-Based Correlators
References
V. Interferometry
5.1. General Considerations
5.2. Fabry-Perot Interferometer: General Characteristics
References
VI. Experimental Methods
6.1. Introduction
6.2. The Laser
6.3. The Optical System
6.4. Light-Scattering Spectrometers and Design Considerations
6.5. Photon-Counting Technique
6.6. Current Detection
6.7. Method to Compensate Laser Fluctuations in Photon Correlation Spectroscopy
6.8. Fabry-Perot Interferometer
6.9. Fiber Optics
6.10. Correlator Comparison
Appendix 6. A. Design of Fiber-Optic Probes for Light Scattering
References
VII. Methods of Data Analysis
7.1. Nature of the Problem
7.2. A Schematic Outline of the Procedure
7.3. Experimental Considerations
7.4. Brief Outline of Current Data Analysis Techniques
7.5. Multiexponential Singular-Value Decomposition (MSVD)
7.6. The Maximum-Entropy Formalism
7.7. Comparison of the MEM with CONTIN
7.8. Maximum-Entropy Method Using a Bayesian Estimate for the Regularization Parameter
7.9. Particle Polydispersity Analysis in Real Space
Appendix 7. A.
Appendix 7. B.
References
VIII. Characterization of Polymer Molecular Weight Distribution (Particle Sizing)
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Finding a Solvent
8.3. Dissolving the Polymer and Clarifying the Resultant Polymer Solution
8.4. Measuring the Appropriate Time-Averaged Scattered Intensity Rvv(Kτ) and the Intensity-Intensity Time Correlation Function G2(K,τ)
8.5. Performing the Laplace Inversion and Using the Scaling Relation for Transformation of G(Γ) to the Molecular-Weight Distribution
8.6. Summary of Polymers Characterized
8.7. Light Scattering by Nonergodic Media
8.8. Other New Developments
Appendix 8.A. Bibliography
References
Correlator Specifications
Notation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th May 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161886