Laser Light Scattering: Basic Principles and Practice, Second Edition deals with the technical aspects of laser light scattering, including the basic principles and practice. Topics covered include light scattering theory, optical mixing spectrometry, photon correlation spectroscopy, and interferometry. Experimental methods and methods of data analysis are also described. This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on the interrelationship between laser light scattering and other types of scattering techniques that use X-rays and neutrons, with particular reference to momentum and energy transfers as well as time-averaged and time-dependent scattered intensity. The spectrum of scattered light and a single-particle approach to time-averaged scattered intensity are considered. The following chapters focus on photoelectric detection of the scattered electric field; optical mixing spectrometers; basic equations for photon correlation spectroscopy; and the principles of Fabry-Perot interferometry. The pertinent features of the experimental aspects of laser light scattering are also outlined, together with the Laplace inversion problem. The final chapter examines polymer molecular-weight distributions in relation to particle sizing. This monograph will be of interest to physicists.