Laser Heating Applications

Bekir Sami Yilbas obtained his PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering from Birmingham University in UK in 1982. He worked and affiliated with various universities. He is currently a Distinguished University Professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in Saudi Arabia. He has published over 800 papers in international journals and presented over 100 papers in conferences. He served editorial board member of many international journals. Currently, he is a subject editor of Arabian Journal of Engineering and Sciences and the regional editor of Lasers in Engineering Journal. He received many awards over the years due to his scientific achievements. Some of these include President of India’s Prize for 1988, the best researcher awards from KFUPM (1997, 2002, 2007), Silver Jubilee Medal for the outstanding achievements in Materials and Manufacturing 2005 by Silesian University of Technology, Poland, Doctor of Engineering Degree from Birmingham University (2005), Donald Julius Groen Prize for 2007 from by Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), Manufacturing Industries Division, UK, Professor W. Johson International Gold Medal for 2008 by awarded by the Advances in Materials and Processing Technologies Steering Committee. Professor Fryderyk Staub Golden Owl Award by World Academy of Metals, and Almarai’s Distinguished Scholar Prize, awarded by King Abdul-Aziz City of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia. He contributed to teaching and training of many graduate students in Mechanical Engineering and related fields.