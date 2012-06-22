Laser Heating Applications
1st Edition
Analytical Modelling
Description
Thermal treatment of materials occupies a significant, increasing proportion of MSE activity and is an integral component of modern curricula as well as a highly monetized component of industrial production. Laser processing of materials offers advantages over conventional methods of processing. Some of these advantages include fast processing, precision of operation, low cost and local treatment. Analytical modeling of laser processing gives insight into the physical and mathematical aspects of the problem and provides useful information on process optimization. This work from Professor Yilbas, a world-recognized expert in laser materials processing, provides the necessary depth and weight of analysis, collating mathematical and physical modeling and experimentation with the necessary discussion of applications. It meets coherence in topics with high technical quality. It encompasses the basics of laser processing and provides an introduction to analytical modeling of the process. Fundamentals and formulation of the heating process are presented for numerous heating conditions.
Key Features
- Detailed analytical solutions for laser heating problems (including thermal stress) aids analysis of linkage between process parameters, such as laser pulse and laser intensity, and material response, such as temperature and stress
- Encompasses practical solutions to thermal heating problems (unlike the length solutions of numerical schemes)
- Extensive fourier and non-fourier treatments and consequent analysis provides improved understanding of mathematical transformations
Readership
Academicians, researchers, engineers, and graduate students. This book will be written for materials processing specialists, be they graduate students, faculty from academic institutions and those who work on lasers in industry. The lowest academic level required is B.Sc./BEng (Bachelor of Science or Engineer)
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgement
Chapter 1. Introduction to Laser Heating Process
REFERENCES
Chapter 2. Conduction-Limited Laser Pulsed Laser Heating
2.1 Introduction to Heat Generation Due to Absorption of Incident Laser Beam
2.2 Temperature Field Due to Laser Step Input Pulse Heating
2.3 Thermal Efficiency of Heating Process
2.4 Results and Discussion
REFERENCES
Chapter 3. Nonconduction-Limited Pulsed Laser Heating
3.1 Introduction to Nonconduction-Limited Heating
3.2 Step Input Pulse Heating: Melting and Evaporation at the Surface
3.3 Exponential Pulse Heating: Evaporation at the Surface
3.4 Time Integration of Heating
3.5 Two-Dimensional Heating
3.6 Entropy Generation Due to Laser Pulse Heating
3.7 Results and Discussion
REFERENCES
Chapter 4. Laser Cutting Process
4.1 Introduction to Laser Cutting
4.2 Closed-Form Solution to Laser Cutting Process
4.3 Lump Parameter Analysis for Cutting Process
4.4 Analysis for Heat Transfer to Liquid Metals with the Presence of Assisting Gas
4.5 Results and Discussion
REFERENCES
Chapter 5. Thermal Stress Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Step Input Pulse and Thermal Stress
5.3 Exponential Pulse Heating and Thermal Stress
5.4 Exponential Pulse Heating and Thermal Stresses – Elasto-Plastic Analysis
5.5 Thermal Stress and Entropy Generation Due to Exponential Pulse Heating
5.6 Results and Discussion
REFERENCES
Chapter 6. Laser Short-Pulse Heating
6.1 Introduction to Nonequilibrium Heating
6.2 Exact Solution of Cattaneo’s Equation
6.3 Laser Short-Pulse Heating and Application of Perturbation Method
6.4 Application of Symmetries and Similarity Transformation to Laser Short-Pulse Heating
6.5 Application of Lie Point Symmetry Solution to Laser Short-Pulse Heating
6.6 Results and Discussion
REFERENCES
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 22nd June 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124157910
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124157828
About the Author
Bekir Yilbas
Bekir Sami Yilbas obtained his PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering from Birmingham University in UK in 1982. He worked and affiliated with various universities. He is currently a Distinguished University Professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in Saudi Arabia. He has published over 800 papers in international journals and presented over 100 papers in conferences. He served editorial board member of many international journals. Currently, he is a subject editor of Arabian Journal of Engineering and Sciences and the regional editor of Lasers in Engineering Journal. He received many awards over the years due to his scientific achievements. Some of these include President of India’s Prize for 1988, the best researcher awards from KFUPM (1997, 2002, 2007), Silver Jubilee Medal for the outstanding achievements in Materials and Manufacturing 2005 by Silesian University of Technology, Poland, Doctor of Engineering Degree from Birmingham University (2005), Donald Julius Groen Prize for 2007 from by Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), Manufacturing Industries Division, UK, Professor W. Johson International Gold Medal for 2008 by awarded by the Advances in Materials and Processing Technologies Steering Committee. Professor Fryderyk Staub Golden Owl Award by World Academy of Metals, and Almarai’s Distinguished Scholar Prize, awarded by King Abdul-Aziz City of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia. He contributed to teaching and training of many graduate students in Mechanical Engineering and related fields.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering Department and Center of Excellence in Renewable Energy, King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia