Laser Crystallization of Silicon - Fundamentals to Devices, Volume 75
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface; introduction to laser crystallization of silicon; heat transfer and phase transformations in laser melting and recrystallization of amorphous thin si films; modelling laser-induced phase change processes: theory and computation; laser interference crystallization of amorphous films; structural and electronic properties of laser crystallized poly-si.
Description
This book on the Laser Crystallization of Silicon reviews the latest experimental and theoretical studies in the field. It has been written by recognised global authorities and covers the most recent phenomena related to the laser crystallization process and the properties of the resulting polycrystalline silicon.
Reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field that the series covers, this volume will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists and device engineers in modern industry.
Key Features
- Valuable applications for industry, particularly in the fabrication of thin-film electronics
- Each chapter has been peer reviewed
- An important and timely contribution to the semiconductor literature
Readership
Academic and Industrial researchers across all disciplines involved in the study of semiconductors and semimetals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 12th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540948
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127521848
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Norbert Nickel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hahn-Meitner-Institut, Berlin, Germany