Laser Crystallization of Silicon - Fundamentals to Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521848, 9780080540948

Laser Crystallization of Silicon - Fundamentals to Devices, Volume 75

1st Edition

Authors: Norbert Nickel
eBook ISBN: 9780080540948
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127521848
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th December 2003
Page Count: 204
Table of Contents

Preface; introduction to laser crystallization of silicon; heat transfer and phase transformations in laser melting and recrystallization of amorphous thin si films; modelling laser-induced phase change processes: theory and computation; laser interference crystallization of amorphous films; structural and electronic properties of laser crystallized poly-si.

Description

This book on the Laser Crystallization of Silicon reviews the latest experimental and theoretical studies in the field. It has been written by recognised global authorities and covers the most recent phenomena related to the laser crystallization process and the properties of the resulting polycrystalline silicon.

Reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field that the series covers, this volume will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists and device engineers in modern industry.

Key Features

  • Valuable applications for industry, particularly in the fabrication of thin-film electronics
  • Each chapter has been peer reviewed
  • An important and timely contribution to the semiconductor literature

Readership

Academic and Industrial researchers across all disciplines involved in the study of semiconductors and semimetals

Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080540948
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127521848

About the Authors

Norbert Nickel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hahn-Meitner-Institut, Berlin, Germany

