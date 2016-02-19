Laser and Electron Beam Processing of Materials
1st Edition
Description
Laser and Electron Beam Processing of Materials contains the papers presented at the symposium on "Laser and Electron Beam Processing of Materials," held in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in November 1979, sponsored by the Materials Research Society.
The compilation presents reports and research papers on the use of directed energy sources, such as lasers and electron beams for materials processing. The majority of the materials presented emphasize results on semiconductor materials research. Substantial findings on research on metals, alloys, and other materials are presented as well. Topics covered by the papers include the use of scanned cw sources (both photons and electrons) to recrystallize amorphous layers, enhanced substitutional solubility, solute trapping, zone refining of impurities, and constitutional supercooling. The use of lasers and electron beams to anneal ion implant damage and contacts formation, processing of ion-implanted metals, and surface alloying of films deposited on metallic surfaces are also discussed.
Metallurgists, engineers, and materials scientists will find the book very insightful.
Table of Contents
Part I Fundamental Mechanisms
Part II Enhanced Solubilities, Solute Trapping, and Zone Refining
Part III Ultrarapid Heating and Cooling
Part IV Annealing and Recrystallization
Part V Elemental Semiconductors
Part VI Compound Semiconductors
Part VII Defects
Part VIII Ohmic Contacts
Part IX Metal-Silicon Interactions
Part X Deposited Layers
Part XI Device Applications
Part XII Metals and Other Materials
