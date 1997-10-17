Laser Ablation and Desorption - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759756, 9780080860206

Laser Ablation and Desorption, Volume 30

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Richard Haglund John Miller
Editor-in-Chiefs: Thomas Lucatorto Marc De Graef
eBook ISBN: 9780080860206
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 1997
Page Count: 647
Table of Contents

J.C. Miller, Introduction to Laser Desorption and Ablation. R.F. Haglund, Mechanisms of Laser Ablation. J.T. Dickinson, Low Fluence Laser Desorption and Plume Formation from Wide Bandgap Crystalline Materials.C. Grigoropoulos, Lasers, Optics, and Thermal Considerations in Ablation Experiments. R. Kelly, Gas Dynamics and the Characterization of Ablation Plumes. S. Schleberger, S. Speller, and W. Heiland, Surface Characterization. Z. Ball and R. Sauerbrey, Surface Modification with Lasers. R.E. Russo, Chemical Analysis by Laser Ablation. J.A. Carroll and R.C. Beavis, Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption and Ionization. G. Edwards, Physical Mechanisms Governing the Ablationof Biological Tissue. D.H. Lowndes, Growth and Doping of Compound Semiconductor Films by Pulsed Laser Ablation. M. Reichling, Laser Ablation in Optical Components and Thin Films. R.F. Haglund, Industrial Applications of Laser Ablation. Subject Index.

Description

This volume introduces the subject of laser ablation and desorption to scientists and engineers. It covers fundamental experimental and theoretical tools, models, and techniques, and introduces the most important applications. Clearly written and organized in a straightforward manner, Laser Ablation and Desorption lead the reader straight through the fundamentals of laser-surface interactions. Each chapter is self-contained and includes references to other chapters as necessary, so that readers may begin with the topic of greatest interest and follow the references to other aspects of the subject contained within the book.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Provides up-to-date information about one of the most active fields in physics today

  • Written and edited by major figures in the field of laser ablation and desorption
  • Represents the most comprehensive treatment of the state-of-the-art available

Readership

Libraries, researchers, and graduate students in the field of laser applications and manufacturing, laser/surface interaction, and medical applications using lasers.

Details

No. of pages:
647
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080860206

About the Serial Editors

Richard Haglund Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University

John Miller Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemical and Biological Physics Section, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Thomas Lucatorto Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland, U.S.A.

Marc De Graef Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

