Laser Ablation and Desorption, Volume 30

This volume introduces the subject of laser ablation and desorption to scientists and engineers. It covers fundamental experimental and theoretical tools, models, and techniques, and introduces the most important applications. Clearly written and organized in a straightforward manner, Laser Ablation and Desorption lead the reader straight through the fundamentals of laser-surface interactions. Each chapter is self-contained and includes references to other chapters as necessary, so that readers may begin with the topic of greatest interest and follow the references to other aspects of the subject contained within the book.