Larsen's Human Embryology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455706846, 9780323315098

Larsen's Human Embryology

5th Edition

Authors: Gary Schoenwolf Steven Bleyl Philip Brauer Philippa Francis-West
eBook ISBN: 9780323315098
eBook ISBN: 9780702066788
eBook ISBN: 9780702066764
eBook ISBN: 9781455727919
Paperback ISBN: 9781455706846
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 25th November 2014
Page Count: 576
Description

2015 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Basic and Clinical Sciences Category!

Larsen's Human Embryology works as a well-organized, straightforward guide to this highly complex subject, placing an emphasis on the clinical application of embryology and presenting it in an easily digestible manner. Ideal for visual students, this updated medical textbook includes a superior art program, brand-new online animations, and high-quality images throughout; clear descriptions and explanations of human embryonic development, based on all of the most up-to-date scientific discoveries and understanding, keep you abreast of the latest knowledge in the field.

Key Features

  • Take advantage of the most current advances in molecular biology and genetics.
  • Review the material in a flexible manner that meets your specific needs thanks to a user-friendly design.

Table of Contents

1 Gametogenesis, Fertilization and First Week

2 Second Week: Becoming Bilaminar and Fully Implanting

3 Third Week: Becoming Trilaminar and Establishing Body Axes

4 Fourth Week: Forming the Embryo

5 Principles and Mechanisms of Morphogenesis and Dysmorphogenesis

6 Fetal Development and the Fetus as a Patient

7 Development of the Skin and Its Derivatives

8 Development of the Musculoskeletal System

9 Development of the Central Nervous System

10 Development of the Peripheral Nervous System

11 Development of the Respiratory System and Body Cavities

12 Development of the Heart

13 Development of the Vasculature

14 Development of the Gastrointestinal Tract

15 Development of the Urinary System

16 Development of the Reproductive System

17 Development of the Pharyngeal Apparatus and Face

18 Development of the Ears

19 Development of the Eyes

20 Development of the Limbs

Index

About the Author

Gary Schoenwolf

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Steven Bleyl

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Philip Brauer

Affiliations and Expertise

Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska

Philippa Francis-West

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London Dental Institute, London, United Kingdom

