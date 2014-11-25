Larsen's Human Embryology
5th Edition
Description
2015 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Basic and Clinical Sciences Category!
Larsen's Human Embryology works as a well-organized, straightforward guide to this highly complex subject, placing an emphasis on the clinical application of embryology and presenting it in an easily digestible manner. Ideal for visual students, this updated medical textbook includes a superior art program, brand-new online animations, and high-quality images throughout; clear descriptions and explanations of human embryonic development, based on all of the most up-to-date scientific discoveries and understanding, keep you abreast of the latest knowledge in the field.
Key Features
- Take advantage of the most current advances in molecular biology and genetics.
- Review the material in a flexible manner that meets your specific needs thanks to a user-friendly design.
Table of Contents
1 Gametogenesis, Fertilization and First Week
2 Second Week: Becoming Bilaminar and Fully Implanting
3 Third Week: Becoming Trilaminar and Establishing Body Axes
4 Fourth Week: Forming the Embryo
5 Principles and Mechanisms of Morphogenesis and Dysmorphogenesis
6 Fetal Development and the Fetus as a Patient
7 Development of the Skin and Its Derivatives
8 Development of the Musculoskeletal System
9 Development of the Central Nervous System
10 Development of the Peripheral Nervous System
11 Development of the Respiratory System and Body Cavities
12 Development of the Heart
13 Development of the Vasculature
14 Development of the Gastrointestinal Tract
15 Development of the Urinary System
16 Development of the Reproductive System
17 Development of the Pharyngeal Apparatus and Face
18 Development of the Ears
19 Development of the Eyes
20 Development of the Limbs
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 25th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315098
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066788
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066764
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727919
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455706846
About the Author
Gary Schoenwolf
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah
Steven Bleyl
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah
Philip Brauer
Affiliations and Expertise
Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska
Philippa Francis-West
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College London Dental Institute, London, United Kingdom