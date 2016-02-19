Large Engineering Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium Held at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada August 9 - 12, 1976
Large Engineering Systems documents the proceedings of the International Symposium held at the University of Manitoba, Canada on August 9-12, 1976. This book compiles papers on the technology of large engineering systems. The topics discussed include the analysis of an automobile body by finite element method; finite-element solution of boundary integral equations; optimum design of stiffened plate girders; and tuning of miniaturized analog hybrid circuits. The sparsity in large systems and trans-shipment problems; finite difference method with graded lattices; Kron's multidimensional electromagnetic networks; and analyses of large systems are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the transient phenomena in large electrical power systems; modeling for regional electric power supply system; and efficient method for reliability evaluation of large-scale systems. This publication is a good source for engineers who intend to acquire knowledge on large-scale engineering systems.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Large Systems - A Unifying Theme
Banquet Address
Capitalism, Communism, Copulation, and Collision
I Fields
Systems for Large Engineering Problem Solutions
Complexity of Vectorized Solution of Two-Dimensional Finite Element Grids
Analysis of an Automobile Body by Finite Element Method
Procedures for Computer Analysis of Large Nonlinear Structural Systems
Discussion
The Prediction of the Spectral Densities of Folded Plate Structures Using Finite Element Results
Finite-Element Solution of Boundary Integral Equations
A Small Frontal Package for Finite Elements
An Approximate Method for Investigation of Large Circular Loop Arrays
Numerical Modeling by the TLM Method
A Unifying Discrete Model of Field Problems
II Optimization
Nonlinear Optimization of Engineering Design with Emphasis on Centering, Tolerancing, and Tuning
Application of Dynamic Programming to Systems with Structures
Recent Developments in Nonlinear Optimization and their Use in Engineering Design
Modeling and Optimization for Transportation Systems Planning and Operations
Multiple Objective Optimization Model for Real-Time Operation of a Water Supply System
Shape Optimization of Structural Systems Using Finite Elements and Sequential Linear Programming
A Practical Approach to Nonlinear Optimization of Large Induction Motors
Optimum Design of Stiffened Plate Girders
Tuning of Miniaturized Analog Hybrid Circuits
Computerized Planning System for Machined Components
Discussion
Large Waste Treatment Systems: Design for Both Efficiency and Inflow Level of Each Process
III Algorithms and Hardware
Efficient Computational Methods for Some Standard Mathematical Operations
Sparsity in Large Systems and Trans-shipment Problems
Algorithmic and Architectural Issues Related to Vector Processors
Comparison of Integration Algorithms for the Evaluation of Rapidly Varying Integrands
Discussion
Automated Data Specification as a Prelude to Analysis
The Finite Difference Method with Graded Lattices
IV Diakoptics
The Application of Diakoptics to the Solution of Large Networks
Kron's Multidimensional Electromagnetic Networks
Analyses of Large Systems: A Multi-Level Approach
Diakoptics and Applications to Mathematical Programming Problems
V Dynamics
Transient Phenomena in Large Electrical Power Systems
An Interdisciplinary Partial Differential Equation Solution Package
A General Two Dimensional River Simulator
The Computation of Transients in Three-Phase Systems Using Matrix Transformations
An Improved Transient Simulator for Systems Including Controlled Switches
Transient Behaviour of Mixed Machine Power Systems Incorporating Compensated Transmission Circuits
Control of Power Flows on Large Interconnected Power Systems by Use of Coherency Derived Models
Control System Modeling of Large Engineering Systems
Dynamic Sensitivity Theory Applied to Power System Stability
Optimum Coordination of Large Power Plant Components
Pairwise Analysis of Dynamic Stability in Large Power Systems
VI Politics, Planning and Resources
Modeling for Water Resource Systems Planning
Hierarchal Multiple Objective Analysis of Land and Water Resource Utilization for a System of Lakes
An Urban Model for the Evaluation of Alternative Growth Policies
Modeling for Regional Electric Power Supply System
A Screening Model for the Selection of Evaluation Techniques for Large-Scale Systems
Discussion
Some Comments on a Western Canadian Power Grid
VII Health, Safety and Reliability
Current Problems in Medical Ultrasonics
Safety Standards - A World-wide Non-system
An Efficient Method for Reliability Evaluation of Large Scale Systems
Discussion
Author and Speaker Index
Subject Index
No. of pages: 722
- 722
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188058