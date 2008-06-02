Large Animal Internal Medicine
4th Edition
Description
Large Animal Internal Medicine, 4th Edition features a problem-based approach with discussions of over 150 clinical signs. This is the first internal medicine reference that enables you to efficiently diagnose horses, cattle, sheep, and goats based on clinical observation and laboratory and diagnostic testing. With this user-friendly format, you can find essential information about specific diseases and reach a diagnosis by simply identifying the signs.
Key Features
- A unique problem-based approach with discussions of over 150 clinical signs and manifestations helps you quickly reach a diagnosis based on observations and laboratory tests.
- Causes of Presenting Signs boxes provide easy access to complete lists of common, less common, and uncommon diseases associated with manifestations or signs of disease.
- Complete lists of diseases associated with a given lab abnormality in Causes of Abnormal Laboratory Values boxes help you easily interpret abnormalities in clinical chemistry, hematology, blood proteins, and clotting tests.
- An expert team of over 180 authors contributing information in their areas of expertise ensures you are using the most accurate and up-to-date information available.
- Color plates accompanying Diseases of the Eye and Diseases of the Alimentary Tract enable you to visually recognize the clinical appearance of ophthalmologic conditions and alimentary tract disorders for quick and easy diagnosis and treatment.
Table of Contents
PART ONE: HISTORY, PHYSICAL EXAMINATION, AND MEDICAL RECORDS
1. Ruminant History, Physical Examination, and Records
2. Equine Physical Examination, History, and Records
PART TWO: MANIFESTATIONS OF DISEASE
3. Pain
4. Alterations in Body Temperature
5. Alterations in Respiratory Function
6. Alterations in Cardiovascular and Hemolymphatic Systems
7. Alterations in Alimentary and Hepatic Function
8. Localization and Differentiation of Neurologic Diseases
9. Alterations in Body Weight or Size
10. Alterations in Urinary Function
11. Alterations in Skin
12. Alterations in Sexual Function
13. Musculoskeletal Abnormalities
14. Collapse/Sudden Death
PART THREE: DISORDERS AND MANAGEMENT OF THE NEONATE
15. The Peripartum Period
16. Perinatal Adaptation, Asphyxia, and Resuscitation
17. Initial Management and Physical Examination of the Neonate
18. Supportive Care of the Abnormal Newborn
19. Neonatal Infection
20. Manifestations of Disease in the Neonate
21. Milk Replacers
PART FOUR: COLLECTION OF SAMPLES AND INTERPRETATION OF LABORATORY TESTS
22. Clinical Chemistry Tests
23. Collection and Submission of Samples for Cytology and Hematology
24. Alterations in the Erythron
25. Alterations in the Leukogram
26. Alterations in Blood Proteins
27. Alterations in the Clotting Profile
28. Collection and Evaluation of Bone Marrow
29. Antigen Detection Tests
PART FIVE: DISORDERS OF THE ORGAN SYSTEMS
30. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
31. Diseases of the Respiratory System
32. Diseases of the Alimentary Tract
33. Diseases of the Hepatobiliary System
34. Diseases of the Renal System
35. Diseases of the Nervous System
36. Mammary Gland Health and Disorders
37. Diseases of the Hematopoietic and Hemolymphatic Systems
38. Diseases of Bones, Joints, and Connective Tissues
39. Diseases of the Eye
40. Diseases of the Skin
41. Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases
42. Diseases of Muscle
43. Diseases of the Reproductive System
PART SIX: PREVENTIVE AND THERAPEUTIC STRATEGIES
44. Critical Care and Fluid Therapy
45. Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy
46. Infection Control in a Large Animal Hospital
47. Prevention, Detection and Response to Foreign Animal Diseases
48. The Use of Biologics in the Prevention of Infectious Diseases
49. Parasite Control Programs
50. Nutrition of the Sick Animal
PART SEVEN: CONGENITAL, HEREDITARY, IMMUNOLOGIC, AND TOXIC DISORDERS
51. Genetic Tests for Large Animals
52. Congenital Defects and Hereditary Disorders in Ruminants
53. Congenital Defects and Hereditary Diseases in the Horse
54. Immunologic Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1872
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 2nd June 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323062947
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167949
About the Editor
Bradford Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACVIM, Professor Emeritus, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA