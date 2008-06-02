Large Animal Internal Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323042970, 9780323062947

Large Animal Internal Medicine

4th Edition

Editors: Bradford Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780323062947
eBook ISBN: 9780323167949
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd June 2008
Page Count: 1872
Description

Large Animal Internal Medicine, 4th Edition features a problem-based approach with discussions of over 150 clinical signs. This is the first internal medicine reference that enables you to efficiently diagnose horses, cattle, sheep, and goats based on clinical observation and laboratory and diagnostic testing. With this user-friendly format, you can find essential information about specific diseases and reach a diagnosis by simply identifying the signs.

Key Features

  • A unique problem-based approach with discussions of over 150 clinical signs and manifestations helps you quickly reach a diagnosis based on observations and laboratory tests.
  • Causes of Presenting Signs boxes provide easy access to complete lists of common, less common, and uncommon diseases associated with manifestations or signs of disease.
  • Complete lists of diseases associated with a given lab abnormality in Causes of Abnormal Laboratory Values boxes help you easily interpret abnormalities in clinical chemistry, hematology, blood proteins, and clotting tests.
  • An expert team of over 180 authors contributing information in their areas of expertise ensures you are using the most accurate and up-to-date information available.
  • Color plates accompanying Diseases of the Eye and Diseases of the Alimentary Tract enable you to visually recognize the clinical appearance of ophthalmologic conditions and alimentary tract disorders for quick and easy diagnosis and treatment.

Table of Contents

PART ONE: HISTORY, PHYSICAL EXAMINATION, AND MEDICAL RECORDS

1. Ruminant History, Physical Examination, and Records

2. Equine Physical Examination, History, and Records

PART TWO: MANIFESTATIONS OF DISEASE

3. Pain

4. Alterations in Body Temperature

5. Alterations in Respiratory Function

6. Alterations in Cardiovascular and Hemolymphatic Systems

7. Alterations in Alimentary and Hepatic Function

8. Localization and Differentiation of Neurologic Diseases

9. Alterations in Body Weight or Size

10. Alterations in Urinary Function

11. Alterations in Skin

12. Alterations in Sexual Function

13. Musculoskeletal Abnormalities

14. Collapse/Sudden Death

PART THREE: DISORDERS AND MANAGEMENT OF THE NEONATE

15. The Peripartum Period

16. Perinatal Adaptation, Asphyxia, and Resuscitation

17. Initial Management and Physical Examination of the Neonate

18. Supportive Care of the Abnormal Newborn

19. Neonatal Infection

20. Manifestations of Disease in the Neonate

21. Milk Replacers

PART FOUR: COLLECTION OF SAMPLES AND INTERPRETATION OF LABORATORY TESTS

22. Clinical Chemistry Tests

23. Collection and Submission of Samples for Cytology and Hematology

24. Alterations in the Erythron

25. Alterations in the Leukogram

26. Alterations in Blood Proteins

27. Alterations in the Clotting Profile

28. Collection and Evaluation of Bone Marrow

29. Antigen Detection Tests

PART FIVE: DISORDERS OF THE ORGAN SYSTEMS

30. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System

31. Diseases of the Respiratory System

32. Diseases of the Alimentary Tract

33. Diseases of the Hepatobiliary System

34. Diseases of the Renal System

35. Diseases of the Nervous System

36. Mammary Gland Health and Disorders

37. Diseases of the Hematopoietic and Hemolymphatic Systems

38. Diseases of Bones, Joints, and Connective Tissues

39. Diseases of the Eye

40. Diseases of the Skin

41. Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases

42. Diseases of Muscle

43. Diseases of the Reproductive System

PART SIX: PREVENTIVE AND THERAPEUTIC STRATEGIES

44. Critical Care and Fluid Therapy

45. Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy

46. Infection Control in a Large Animal Hospital

47. Prevention, Detection and Response to Foreign Animal Diseases

48. The Use of Biologics in the Prevention of Infectious Diseases

49. Parasite Control Programs

50. Nutrition of the Sick Animal

PART SEVEN: CONGENITAL, HEREDITARY, IMMUNOLOGIC, AND TOXIC DISORDERS

51. Genetic Tests for Large Animals

52. Congenital Defects and Hereditary Disorders in Ruminants

53. Congenital Defects and Hereditary Diseases in the Horse

54. Immunologic Disorders

Details

About the Editor

Bradford Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate ACVIM, Professor Emeritus, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA

