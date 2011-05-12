Large Animal Clinical Procedures for Veterinary Technicians - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323077323, 9780323077309

Large Animal Clinical Procedures for Veterinary Technicians

2nd Edition

Authors: Kristin Holtgrew-Bohling Kristin Holtgrew-Bohling
eBook ISBN: 9780323077309
eBook ISBN: 9780323290357
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th May 2011
Page Count: 584
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Covering the role of the veterinary technician in large-animal care, Large Animal Clinical Procedures for Veterinary Technicians, 2nd Edition provides a comprehensive guide to large-animal clinical diagnostic, medical, and surgical procedures. Not only does this book show why and how each procedure is performed, but it shows the vet tech’s role in preparing for, assisting in, and following up on each one. Coverage of herd health care helps you understand the essentials of behavior and handling, safety, breeds, vaccination schedules, and common parasites. This edition adds case studies and clinical applications in each chapter, and a new section with an overview on livestock management. Written by educator and horse stable owner Kristin Holtgrew-Bohling, this book helps you pass your boards and gain certification, and can also be used as an on-the-job reference.

Key Features

  • A focus on the veterinary technician's role includes a description of each procedure in terms of the vet tech's responsibilities, explaining why and how the procedure is performed.
  • Full-color photographs and line drawings show restraint, bandaging, physical examination techniques, and diagnostic procedures.
  • A practical approach makes this text useful in classes and in clinical situations, so veterinary technicians, acting under instructions of veterinarians, can plan and follow through on procedures and treatment regimens for large animals.
  • Proper medical terminology and common/layperson terminology are both used, helping you communicate effectively with clients and with other professionals.
  • AVMA accreditation is promoted through coverage of the essential large animal-related tasks in the CVTEA Manual of Accreditation for Veterinary Technology Programs.

Table of Contents

Section 1: The Livestock Industry  NEW!

1. The Importance of Livestock

2. Livestock Safety and Handling

3. Livestock Reproduction

4. Livestock Nutrition

Section 2: Large Animal Hospital Management

5. Daily Hospital Responsibilities

6. Admissions, Medical Records, and Physical Examinations

Section 3: Horses in Veterinary Practice

7. Equine Husbandry

8. Equine Clinical Procedures

9. Equine Surgical Procedures

10. Equine Disease

Section 4: Cattle in Veterinary Practice

11. Bovine Husbandry

12. Bovine Clinical Procedures

13. Bovine Surgical Procedures

14. Common Bovine Diseases

Section 5: Sheep and Goats in Veterinary Practice

15. Ovine and Caprine Husbandry

16. Ovine and Caprine Clinical Procedures

17. Ovine and Caprine Surgical Procedures

18. Common Ovine and Caprine Diseases

Section 6: Llamas and Alpacas in Veterinary Practice  NEW!

19. Camelid Husbandry

20. Camelid Clinical Procedures

21. Camelid Surgical Procedures

22. Common Camelid Diseases

Section 7: Swine in Veterinary Practice

23. Porcine Husbandry

24. Porcine Clinical Procedures

25. Porcine Surgical Procedures

26. Porcine Diseases

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323077309
eBook ISBN:
9780323290357

About the Author

Kristin Holtgrew-Bohling

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Veterinary Technology Program, Vatterott College, Omaha, NE; Iowa State University/ University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Professional Program of Veterinary Medicine Class of 2014

Kristin Holtgrew-Bohling

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Veterinary Technology Program, Vatterott College, Omaha, NE; Iowa State University/ University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Professional Program of Veterinary Medicine Class of 2014

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.