Large Animal Clinical Procedures for Veterinary Technicians
2nd Edition
Description
Covering the role of the veterinary technician in large-animal care, Large Animal Clinical Procedures for Veterinary Technicians, 2nd Edition provides a comprehensive guide to large-animal clinical diagnostic, medical, and surgical procedures. Not only does this book show why and how each procedure is performed, but it shows the vet tech’s role in preparing for, assisting in, and following up on each one. Coverage of herd health care helps you understand the essentials of behavior and handling, safety, breeds, vaccination schedules, and common parasites. This edition adds case studies and clinical applications in each chapter, and a new section with an overview on livestock management. Written by educator and horse stable owner Kristin Holtgrew-Bohling, this book helps you pass your boards and gain certification, and can also be used as an on-the-job reference.
Key Features
- A focus on the veterinary technician's role includes a description of each procedure in terms of the vet tech's responsibilities, explaining why and how the procedure is performed.
- Full-color photographs and line drawings show restraint, bandaging, physical examination techniques, and diagnostic procedures.
- A practical approach makes this text useful in classes and in clinical situations, so veterinary technicians, acting under instructions of veterinarians, can plan and follow through on procedures and treatment regimens for large animals.
- Proper medical terminology and common/layperson terminology are both used, helping you communicate effectively with clients and with other professionals.
- AVMA accreditation is promoted through coverage of the essential large animal-related tasks in the CVTEA Manual of Accreditation for Veterinary Technology Programs.
Table of Contents
Section 1: The Livestock Industry NEW!
1. The Importance of Livestock
2. Livestock Safety and Handling
3. Livestock Reproduction
4. Livestock Nutrition
Section 2: Large Animal Hospital Management
5. Daily Hospital Responsibilities
6. Admissions, Medical Records, and Physical Examinations
Section 3: Horses in Veterinary Practice
7. Equine Husbandry
8. Equine Clinical Procedures
9. Equine Surgical Procedures
10. Equine Disease
Section 4: Cattle in Veterinary Practice
11. Bovine Husbandry
12. Bovine Clinical Procedures
13. Bovine Surgical Procedures
14. Common Bovine Diseases
Section 5: Sheep and Goats in Veterinary Practice
15. Ovine and Caprine Husbandry
16. Ovine and Caprine Clinical Procedures
17. Ovine and Caprine Surgical Procedures
18. Common Ovine and Caprine Diseases
Section 6: Llamas and Alpacas in Veterinary Practice NEW!
19. Camelid Husbandry
20. Camelid Clinical Procedures
21. Camelid Surgical Procedures
22. Common Camelid Diseases
Section 7: Swine in Veterinary Practice
23. Porcine Husbandry
24. Porcine Clinical Procedures
25. Porcine Surgical Procedures
26. Porcine Diseases
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 12th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323077309
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290357
About the Author
Kristin Holtgrew-Bohling
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Veterinary Technology Program, Vatterott College, Omaha, NE; Iowa State University/ University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Professional Program of Veterinary Medicine Class of 2014
