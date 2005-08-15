Large Animal Clinical Procedures for Veterinary Technicians

This full-color text provides complete coverage of many large animal clinical procedures. Not only does this book show why and how each procedure is performed, it shows the veterinary technician's role in preparing for, assisting in, and following up on each one. It's useful as both a practical, on-the-job reference, and as a textbook in veterinary technology programs.



Separate sections cover Equine, Ruminant, and Swine. Within each section, topics include restraint, diagnostic testing, bandaging, diagnostic imaging, surgery and anesthesia, fluid therapy, medical and surgical nursing by body system, and euthanasia and necropsy.