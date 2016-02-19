L'architecture militaire ou la fortification nouvelle - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483283142, 9781483285306

L'architecture militaire ou la fortification nouvelle

1st Edition

Authors: Adam Freitag
eBook ISBN: 9781483285306
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1635
Page Count: 179
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
179
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2035
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483285306

About the Author

Adam Freitag

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.