Laparoscopic Approaches in Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition

Laparoscopic Approaches in Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 22-1

1st Edition

Authors: James Fleshman
eBook ISBN: 9781455747733
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749508
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics devoted to Laparoscopic Approaches in Oncology is Guest Edited by Dr. James Fleshman from the Washington University in St Louis, Missouri.  Article topics in this issue include: Lap Colectomy for Colon Cancer; Lap Proctectomy for Rectal Cancer; Lap Resection of Liver for Cancer; Lap Pancreatectomy; Lap Whipple for Pancreatic Cancer; Lap Gastrectomy; Lap Adrenalectomy; Lap Nephrectomy; Lap Prostatectomy; Laparoscopic Robotic Thyroidectomy; and VATS for Lung Cancer.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455747733
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749508

About the Authors

James Fleshman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Seeger Professor and Chairman of Surgery, Baylor University Medical Center, Professor of Surgery, Texas A&M Health Science Center, Dallas, Texas

