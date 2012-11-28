Laparoscopic Approaches in Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 22-1

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics devoted to Laparoscopic Approaches in Oncology is Guest Edited by Dr. James Fleshman from the Washington University in St Louis, Missouri. Article topics in this issue include: Lap Colectomy for Colon Cancer; Lap Proctectomy for Rectal Cancer; Lap Resection of Liver for Cancer; Lap Pancreatectomy; Lap Whipple for Pancreatic Cancer; Lap Gastrectomy; Lap Adrenalectomy; Lap Nephrectomy; Lap Prostatectomy; Laparoscopic Robotic Thyroidectomy; and VATS for Lung Cancer.