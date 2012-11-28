Laparoscopic Approaches in Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 22-1
1st Edition
Authors: James Fleshman
eBook ISBN: 9781455747733
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749508
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics devoted to Laparoscopic Approaches in Oncology is Guest Edited by Dr. James Fleshman from the Washington University in St Louis, Missouri. Article topics in this issue include: Lap Colectomy for Colon Cancer; Lap Proctectomy for Rectal Cancer; Lap Resection of Liver for Cancer; Lap Pancreatectomy; Lap Whipple for Pancreatic Cancer; Lap Gastrectomy; Lap Adrenalectomy; Lap Nephrectomy; Lap Prostatectomy; Laparoscopic Robotic Thyroidectomy; and VATS for Lung Cancer.
About the Authors
James Fleshman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Seeger Professor and Chairman of Surgery, Baylor University Medical Center, Professor of Surgery, Texas A&M Health Science Center, Dallas, Texas
