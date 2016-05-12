Lanzkowsky's Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
6th Edition
Description
Lanzkowsky’s Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, Sixth Edition, is a comprehensive book on patient management, replete with algorithms and flow diagrams on diagnosis and management. Reflecting the considerable advances in the treatment and management of hematologic and oncologic diseases in children, the sixth edition of this successful clinical manual has been entirely updated to incorporate all current treatment protocols, new drugs, and management approaches. Its concise and easy-to-read format will enable readers to make accurate diagnoses and permit them to treat patients without having to reference larger medical textbooks.
Based on the new standards of genetic classification and prognostic information that have arisen in the past five years, the sixth edition includes two new chapters (Diagnostic, Molecular, and Genomic Methodologies for the Hematologist, Transfusion Medicine) and several new expanded chapters that were previously sections in consolidated chapters (Myelodysplasia, Myeloid Leukemias, Lymphoid Leukemias, Hemolytic Anemia, and Disorders of Coagulation).
Key Features
- Presents a concise, systematic approach to all pediatric hematologic and oncologic disorders in one manual
- Offers an alternative to bigger references which only cover either oncologic or hematologic disorders in twice as many pages
- Presents an easy-to-read format: multiple tables, charts, and flow-diagrams for diagnosis and management of pediatric hematologic and oncologic disorders
- Includes 2 new chapters and several expanded chapters: Diagnostic, Molecular and Genomic Methodologies for the Hematologist, Transfusion Medicine, Myelodysplasia, Myeloid Leukemias, and Lymphoid Leukemias
Readership
Fellows and residents in pediatric hematology/oncology, pediatrics, hematology, and oncology; pediatric hematologists, pediatric oncologists, pediatricians; clinical researchers in pediatric hematology/oncology
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Diagnostic Molecular and Genomic Methodologies for the Hematologist/Oncologist
- Abstract
- Clinical Molecular and Genomic Methodologies
- Interpreting and Evaluating the Results from Clinical Genetic Testing
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 2. Hematologic Manifestations of Systemic Illness
- Abstract
- Hematologic Manifestations of Diseases Related to Various Organs
- Chronic Illness
- Lead Intoxication
- Nutritional Disorders
- Bone Marrow Infiltration
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 3. Classification and Diagnosis of Anemia in Children
- Abstract
- Classification and Diagnosis
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 4. Lymphadenopathy and Diseases of the Spleen
- Abstract
- Lymphadenopathy
- Diseases of the Spleen
- Splenomegaly
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 5. Anemia During the Neonatal Period
- Abstract
- Hemorrhage
- Hemolytic Anemia
- Failure of Red Cell Production
- Anemia of Prematurity
- Physiologic Anemia
- Diagnostic Approach to Anemia in the Newborn
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 6. Iron-Deficiency Anemia
- Abstract
- Prevalence
- Etiologic Factors
- Clinical Features
- Diagnosis
- Stages of Iron Depletion
- Differential Diagnosis
- Treatment
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 7. Megaloblastic Anemia
- Abstract
- Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Deficiency
- Folic Acid Deficiency
- Clinical Features of Cobalamin and Folate Deficiency
- Diagnosis of Cobalamin and Folate Deficiency
- Treatment
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 8. Bone Marrow Failure
- Abstract
- Aplastic Anemia
- Acquired Aplastic Anemia
- Inherited Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes
- Fanconi Anemia
- Dyskeratosis Congenita
- Congenital Aplastic Anemias of Unknown Inheritance
- Diamond–Blackfan Anemia (Congenital Pure Red Cell Aplasia)
- Transient Erythroblastopenia of Childhood
- Congenital Dyserythropoietic Anemia
- Sideroblastic Anemias (Mitochondrial Diseases with Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes)
- Severe Congenital Neutropenia and Kostmann Syndrome
- Reticular Dysgenesis
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 9. General Considerations of Hemolytic Diseases, Red Cell Membrane, and Enzyme Defects
- Abstract
- Clinical Features of Hemolytic Disease
- Laboratory Findings
- Membrane Defects
- Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
- Enzyme Defects
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 10. Extracorpuscular Hemolytic Anemia
- Abstract
- Immune Hemolytic Anemia
- NonImmune Hemolytic Anemia
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 11. Hemoglobinopathies
- Abstract
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Thalassemias
- Management of the Acutely Ill Thalassemic Patient
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 12. Polycythemia
- Abstract
- Polycythemia (Erythrocytosis) in the Newborn
- Polycythemia in Childhood
- Polycythemia Vera
- Primary Familial and Congenital Polycythemia
- Congenital Polycythemia Due to Altered Hypoxia Sensing with Normal P50
- Congenital Polycythemia Due to Altered Hypoxia Sensing with Decreased P50
- Other Causes of Polycythemia
- Diagnostic Approach
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 13. Disorders of White Blood Cells
- Abstract
- Quantitative Disorders of Leukocytes
- Decreased Production or Intrinsic Defects of Neutrophils
- Increased Destruction or Extrinsic Defects of Neutrophils
- Immune Neutropenia
- NonImmune Neutropenia
- Eosinophils
- Lymphocytes
- Disorders of Leukocyte Function
- Disorders of Adhesion and Chemotaxis
- Disorders of Neutrophil Granules
- Disorders of Oxidative Metabolism
- Neutrophil Production and Destruction in Newborn Infants
- Neutrophil Function in the Newborn
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 14. Disorders of Platelets
- Abstract
- Thrombocytopenia in the Newborn
- Inherited Thrombocytopenias
- Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- Other Causes of Thrombocytopenia
- Thrombocytosis
- Qualitative Platelet Disorders
- Acquired Platelet Disorders
- Nonthrombocytopenic Purpura
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 15. Disorders of Coagulation
- Abstract
- Hemostatic Disorders
- Hemostasis in the Newborn
- Detection of Hemostatic Defects
- Acquired Coagulation Factor Disorders
- Inherited Coagulation Factor Disorders
- von Willebrand Disease
- Rare Coagulation Factor Disorders (FII, V, VII, X, XI, XIII, Fibrinogen Deficiencies)
- Thrombotic Disorders
- Venous Thrombosis
- Arterial Thrombosis
- Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome
- Hereditary Thrombotic Disorders
- Thrombotic Disorders in Newborns
- Antithrombotic Agents
- Antithrombotic Therapy in Special Conditions
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 16. Lymphoproliferative Disorders
- Abstract
- Lymphoproliferative Disorders
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 17. Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders
- Abstract
- Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia
- Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
- CML, BCR–ABL1 Positive
- Essential Thrombocythemia and Polycythemia Vera
- Primary Myelofibrosis
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 18. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
- Abstract
- Incidence of ALL
- Etiology
- Clinical Features of ALL
- Prognostic Factors
- Treatment
- Infant Leukemia
- Philadelphia-Positive ALL
- Down Syndrome and ALL
- Relapse in Children with ALL
- Future Drugs in ALL Therapy
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 19. Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Abstract
- Incidence and Epidemiology
- Etiology and Predisposing Conditions
- Clinical Features
- Diagnosis
- Classification of AML
- Treatment
- Novel Therapeutic Approaches
- Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia
- AML Special Subgroups
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 20. Histiocytosis Syndromes
- Abstract
- Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
- Other Histiocytic Disorders
- Macrophage Mediated Disorders
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 21. Hodgkin Lymphoma
- Abstract
- Etiology and Epidemiology
- Risk Factors
- Biology
- Pathology
- Clinical Presentation
- Diagnostic Evaluation and Staging
- Prognostic Factors
- Treatment
- Long-Term Complications
- Follow-Up Evaluations
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 22. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Incidence and Epidemiology
- Pathologic Classification
- Clinical Features
- Diagnosis
- Staging
- Prognosis
- Management
- Lymphoblastic Lymphoma
- B Lineage NHL
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 23. Central Nervous System Malignancies
- Abstract
- Epidemiology
- Pathology
- Clinical Manifestations
- Genetic Syndromes Associated with Pediatric Brain Tumors
- Diagnostic Evaluation
- Treatment
- Astrocytomas
- Medulloblastoma
- Relapsed Medulloblastoma
- Brain Stem Tumors
- Ependymomas
- Optic Glioma
- Craniopharyngiomas
- Intracranial Germ Cell Tumors
- Malignant Brain Tumors in Infants and Children Less Than 3 Years of Age
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 24. Neuroblastoma
- Abstract
- Epidemiology
- Predisposition
- Pathology and Biology
- Clinical Features
- Diagnosis and Staging
- Treatment
- Prognosis, Risk Stratification, and Therapy
- Post-Therapy Monitoring
- Special Treatment Considerations
- Neuroblastoma in the Adolescent and Young Adult
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 25. Renal Tumors
- Abstract
- Wilms’ Tumor
- Nephroblastomatosis
- Congenital Mesoblastic Nephroma
- Clear Cell Sarcoma of the Kidney
- Rhabdoid Tumor of the Kidney
- Renal Cell Carcinoma
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 26. Rhabdomyosarcoma and Other Soft-Tissue Sarcomas
- Abstract
- Incidence and Epidemiology
- Pathologic and Genetic Classification
- Clinical Features
- Diagnostic Evaluation
- Staging
- Prognosis
- Treatment
- Follow-Up After Completion of Therapy
- Recurrent Disease
- Future Perspectives
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 27. Malignant Bone Tumors
- Abstract
- Osteosarcoma
- Ewing Sarcoma Family of Tumors
- Other Bone Tumors
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 28. Retinoblastoma
- Abstract
- Incidence
- Classification
- 13q Deletion Syndrome
- Risk for Second Malignant Neoplasms
- Pathology
- Clinical Features
- Diagnostic Procedures
- Treatment
- Posttreatment Management
- Future Perspectives
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 29. Germ Cell Tumors
- Abstract
- Incidence
- Pathology
- Clinical Features
- Diagnostic Evaluation
- Tumor Markers
- Staging
- Treatment
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 30. Hepatic Tumors
- Abstract
- Incidence
- Epidemiology
- Pathology
- Clinical Features
- Diagnostic Evaluation
- Staging
- Treatment
- Follow-up
- Prognosis
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 31. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
- Abstract
- Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation
- HSC Sources, Collection, and Manipulation
- Engraftment
- Complications of HSCT
- Late Sequelae of Stem Cell Transplantation
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 32. Management of Oncologic Emergencies
- Abstract
- Metabolic Emergencies
- Cardiothoracic Emergencies
- Abdominal Emergencies
- Renal Emergencies
- Neurologic Emergencies
- Endocrine Emergencies
- Treatment-Associated Emergencies
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 33. Supportive Care of Patients with Cancer
- Abstract
- Management of Infectious Complications
- Infection Prophylaxis
- Recognition and Management of Nausea and Vomiting
- Mucositis
- Pain Management
- Nutritional Status of the Oncology Patient
- Utilization of Hematopoietic Growth Factors
- Management of Acute Radiation Side Effects
- Management of CVCs
- Posttreatment Immunizations
- Palliative Care
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 34. Evaluation, Investigations, and Management of Late Effects of Childhood Cancer
- Abstract
- Musculoskeletal System
- Cardiovascular System
- Respiratory System
- Central Nervous System
- Endocrine System
- Genitourinary System
- Ocular System
- Auditory System
- Gastrointestinal System
- Immunologic System
- Obesity
- Second Malignant Neoplasms
- Psychosocial Issues
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 35. Psychosocial Aspects of Cancer for Children and Their Families
- Abstract
- Time of Diagnosis
- Treatment Initiation
- Illness Stabilization
- During Relapses and Recurrences
- Treatment Outcomes: The Unsuccessful Course
- Treatment Outcomes: The Successful Course
- Conclusion
- Further Reading and References
Chapter 36. Blood Banking Principles and Practices
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Donor Selection and Collection
- Component Preparation
- Blood Component Modifications
- Special Pediatric Population Needs
- Administration
- Summary
- Further Reading and References
Appendix 1. Hematological Reference Values
- Fetal and Cord Blood Hematologic Value
- Red Cell Values and Related Serum Values
- White Cell Values
- Platelet Values
- Coagulation Values
- Bone Marrow Cells
Appendix 2. Biological Tumor Markers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 788
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 12th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128013687
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016749
About the Editors
Jonathan Fish
Jonathan D. Fish, MD is Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine. He is Director of the Survivors Facing Forward Program, a long-term follow-up program for survivors of childhood cancer, in the division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation at the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York. He holds a B.A., with distinction, from the University of Western Ontario and received his M.D. degree, magna cum laude, from the Upstate Medical Center of the State University of New York. He did his Pediatric training at the the Schneider Children’s Hospital, New Hyde Park, NY ( Presently known as the Steven and Alexandra Children’s Medical Center of New York) and completed his Pediatric Hematology-Oncology fellowship training at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Fish received the American Society of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Young Investigator Award in 2008. His clinical and research interest is on the late effects of childhood cancer treatment and survivorship care.
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Physician, Department of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center, New Hyde Park, NY; Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY, USA
Jeffrey Lipton
Jeffrey M. Lipton, MD, PhD is the Chief of Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation at the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York and Center Head, Patient Oriented Research, The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. He is Professor, Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine, The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research and Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Medicine at the Hofstra North Shore – LIJ School of Medicine. He holds a B.A. from Queens College, City University of New York, a Ph.D in Chemistry from Syracuse University and an M.D. degree, magna cum laude, from Saint Louis University Medical School. He did his Pediatric residency training at the Children’s Hospital, Boston, MA and his Pediatric Hematology/Oncology fellowship training at the Children’s Hospital and the Sidney Farber Cancer Institute (now DFCI) in Boston. Dr. Lipton is a Past-President of the American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (ASPHO). His main interest is bone marrow failure.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Patient Oriented Research, The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research; Chief, Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation, Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York; Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Medicine, Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY, USA
Philip Lanzkowsky
Dr. Philip Lanzkowsky was born in Cape Town on March 17, 1932 and graduated high school from the South African College and obtained his MB ChB degree from the University of Cape Town School of Medicine in 1954 and his Doctorate degree in 1959 for his thesis on Iron Deficiency Anemia In Children. He completed a pediatric residency at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town in 1960. After working in Pediatrics at the University of Edinburgh and at St Mary’s Hospital of the University of London, Dr. Lanzkowsky did a pediatric Hematology-Oncology fellowship at Duke University School of Medicine and at the University of Utah. In 1963 he was appointed Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Hematologist to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital at the University of Cape Town and introduced Pediatric Hematology and Oncology as a distinct discipline. In 1965 he was appointed Director of Pediatric Hematology and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the New York Hospital-Cornell University School of Medicine. In 1970 he was appointed Professor of Pediatrics and Chairman of Pediatrics at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and established a division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology which he directed until 2000. He was the founder of the Schneider Children’s Hospital, which he developed, planned, and was the hospital’s Executive Director and Chief of Staff from its inception in 1983 until 2010. Dr. Lanzkowsky has received numerous honors and awards and has lectured extensively at various institutions and medical schools in the United States and around the world. In addition to having been the author of five editions of the Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology used by clinicians worldwide, he is the author of How It All Began: The History of a Children’s Hospital and over 280 scientific papers, abstracts, monographs, and book chapters. Dr. Lanzkowsky’s medical writings have been prodigious. His seminal contributions to the medical literature have included the first description of the relationship of pica to iron-deficiency anemia (Arch. Dis Child., 1959), Effects of timing of clamping of umbilical cord on infant’s hemoglobin level (Br. Med. J., 1960), Normal oral D-xylose test values in children (New Engl. J. Med., 1963), Normal coagulation factors in women in labor and in the newborn (Thromboses at Diath. Hemorr., 1966), Erythrocyte abnormalities induced by malnutrition (Br. J. Haemat., 1967), Radiologic features in iron deficiency anemia (Am. J. Dis. Child., 1968), Isolated defect of folic acid absorption associated with mental retardation (Blood, 1969; Am. J. Med, 1970), Disaccharidase levels in iron deficiency (J. Pediat., 1981) and Hexokinase “New Hyde Park” in a Chinese kindred (Am. J. Hematol., 1981).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Emeritus, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Chairman Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Executive Director and Chief-of-Staff (Retired), Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center, New Hyde Park, NY, USA, Vice President, Children's Health Network (Retired), North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, Consultant, Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York, Professor of Pediatrics, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY, USA
Reviews
"I would like to applaud Professor Philip Lanzkowsky and his colleagues for the publication of the sixth edition of Lanzkowsky’s Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology. As with the previous editions, the manual is a most practical tool for students, residents, and physicians in the field of hematology and oncology. It should automatically be on the list of required study for trainees and on the shelf on practicing clinicians. It provides valuable diagnostic algorithms, including state of the art diagnostic approaches and up-to-date therapeutic regimens, which influence decisions for management at the bedside. Dr. Lanzkowsky’s didactic approach, the product of over five decades of academic clinical practice, permeates the book, which is distinguished by its clarity and clinical relevance." --Isaac Yaniv, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Tel Aviv University, Chairman The Rina Zaizov Pediatric Hematology-Oncology division, Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, Tel Aviv, Israel
"The Lanzkowsky Manual was the first book I bought when I started my fellowship and to this day, I buy every new edition that comes out. It is my first choice ‘go-to’ for all subjects in pediatric hematology-oncology. The book is characterized by a clarity of style, packed with useful information which is easily accessible." --Kenan Onel, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Hematology-Oncology, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
"Lanzkowsky’s Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology has deservedly earned a worldwide reputation as the standard authoritative text on the subject. Now in its sixth edition, with an expansion of contributing authors commensurate with the major developments in the field, Professor Lanzkowsky’s clarity of style and clinical relevance have remained the hallmarks of this book. It is an essential practical companion for clinicians in the field of pediatric hematology and oncology." --Victor Dubowitz, MB, ChB, MD, PhD, FRCP, FRCPH, Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics, University of London, London, UK
"The Lanzkowsky Manual was the first manual I consulted when I was a resident interested in pediatric hematology and oncology; I loved its comprehensive and yet clear approach to so many topics. The manual has kept its unique place on my shelf over the years and the many editions since it was first published. I continue to consult it often for its practical guidance, and it remains a book of reference for me." --Carlos Rodriquez-Galindo, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School, Director Solid Tumor Program and Medical Director Pediatric Oncology Clinical Trials, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, USA
"The sixth edition of the Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology has now been retitled Lanzkowsky’s Manual of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology in recognition of the contribution of the original editor and guiding author for over 35 years. Like all the previous editions, this edition is a highly valuable resource providing the most up-to-date information in an accessible form focusing on practical clinical information. It is a "must consult" book for all clinicians in the field. The new chapters on transfusion medicine and diagnostic, molecular, and genomic methodologies are excellent additions reflecting recent progress in these areas. This edition has been enhanced by 51 highly regarded contributing authors who are leaders in their respective fields." --Kanti Rai MD, Past President, American Society of Hematology, Professor of Medicine and Professor of Molecular Medicine, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY, USA
"I have been using Lanzkowsky’s Manual of Pediatric Hematology Oncology since it was first published in 1980. The Manual is a very valuable ready reference, written in a didactic way, filled with excellent algorithms and up-to-date treatment regimens, which are extremely useful to the clinician. I highly recommend it to all students and practitioners of pediatric hematology and oncology as an essential reference book." --Cyril Karabus MB, ChB, MMed Paed (UCT), DCH, FRCP (London), FRCP (Edin), Emeritus Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa
