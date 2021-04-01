Lanthanide Biochemistry, Volume 650
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Biophysical methods to study lanthanide-protein interactions
2. Genetically encoded sensors to study lanthanide biology
3. Spectrophotometric methods to determine the stability constants of lanthanide-macromolecule complexes
4. Lanthanide-based probes for amino acid modifications
5. In vitro selection and application of lanthanide-dependent DNAzymes
6. LRET biosensors for imaging protein interactions in living cells
7. Synthetic Modeling of the Structure and Function of the Lanthanide-Dependent, MDH Cofactor
8. EPR spectroscopy of lanthanides
9. Macromolecular crystallography for f-element complex characterization
10. Characterization of lanthanoid binding proteins using NMR spectroscopy
11. Infrared spectroscopy probes ion binding geometries
12. Isolation and characterization of new lanthanide-dependent methylotrophs
13. Mass spectrometry-based approaches to study lanthanides in the phyllosphere
14. Transposon mutagenesis for methylotrophic bacteria
15. Yttrium-86 PET imaging
16. Gadolinium spin labels
17. Applications of scandium complexes
18. Activity assays of methanol dehydrogenases
19. Protein expression in M. extorquens
20. Expression, purification and properties of enzymes involved in lanthanide-dependent alcohol oxidation: XoxF4, XoxF5, ExaF/PedH, XoxG4
Description
This new volume of Methods in Enzymology continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128238561
About the Serial Volume Editor
Joseph A. Cotruvo
Joseph A. Cotruvo, Jr. is Assistant Professor, Louis Martarano Career Development Professor, Department of Chemistry Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA
