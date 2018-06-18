Lanthanide-Based Multifunctional Materials
1st Edition
From OLEDs to SIMs
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the electronic structure, luminescence and magnetism of lanthanides
Liviu Ungur
2. Potential of europium and samarium β-diketonates as red light emitters in organic light-emitting diodes
Akhilesh Ugale, N. Thejo Kalyani, Sanjay J. Dhoble
3. Lanthanide ion emission in multi-color OLEDs (Ce3+, Pr3+, Tb3+, Dy3+, Tm3+ and white light Eu3+/Tb3+ hybrid systems) and device characterization
Jorge H. S. K. Monteiro, Ana de Bettencourt-Dias
4. OLEDs based on Ln(III) complexes for near infrared emission
Angel L. Alvarez, M. Carmen Coya
5. Emerging field of chiral Ln(III) complexes for OLEDs
Francesco Zinna, Lorenzo Di Bari
6. Ln(III) based SIMs
Joana T. Coutinho, Bernardo Monteiro, Laura C. J. Pereira
7. Heterometallic 3d–4f SMMs. Bernardo Monteiro
B. Monteiro, J.T. Coutinho, L.C.J. Pereira
8. Rare earth-doped germanate and tellurite glasses: Laser, waveguide and ultrafast devices applications
Luciana R. P. Kassab, Maria J. V. Bell
9. Up-conversion processes in Ln(III)-doped luminescent materials for photovoltaics and photocatalysis
Victor Lavin, Inocencio R. Martin, Fernando Lahoz, Ulises R. Rodriguez-Mendoza
10. Lanthanide-based luminescent thermosensors: From bulk to the nanoscale
Carlos Zaldo
11. Lanthanide-doped materials as dual imaging and therapeutic agents
Shuang Zhu, Zhanjun Gu
12. Lanthanide materials as chemosensors
Farnoush Faridbod, Mohammad Reza Ganjali, Morteza Hosseini
Description
Lanthanide-Based Multifunctional Materials: From OLEDs to SIMs serves as a comprehensive and state-of the art review on these promising compounds, delivering a panorama of their extensive and rapidly growing applications.
After an introductory chapter on the theoretical description of the optical and magnetic behaviour of lanthanides and on the prediction of their properties by ab-initio methods, four chapters are devoted to lanthanide-based OLEDs, including the latest trends in visible emitters, the emerging field of near infrared emitters and the first achievements attained in the field of chiral OLEDs. The use of lanthanide complexes as molecular magnets spreads over another two chapters, which explain the evolution of 4f-elements-based SIMs and the most recent advances in heterometallic 3d–4f SMMs. Other very active research areas are covered in the remaining five chapters, dedicated to lanthanide-doped germanate and tellurite glasses, luminescent materials for up-conversion, luminescent thermosensors, multimodal imaging and therapeutic agents, and chemosensors.
The book is aimed at academic and industrial researchers, undergraduates and postgraduates alike, and is of particular interest for the Materials Science, Applied Physics and Applied Chemistry communities.
Key Features
- Includes the latest progress on lanthanide-based materials and their applications (in OLEDs, SIMs, doped matrices, up-conversion, thermosensors, theragnostics and chemosensors)
- Presents basic and applied aspects of the Physics and Chemistry of lanthanide compounds, as well as future lines of action
- Covers successful examples of devices and proofs-of-concept and provides guidelines for the rational design of new materials
Readership
Materials Science, Applied Physics and Applied Chemistry scientists and researchers, academia and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 18th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128138410
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138403
About the Series Volume Editors
Pablo Martin-Ramos Series Volume Editor
Pablo Martín-Ramos obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Valladolid, Spain, in 2013 with Professor J. Martín-Gil. He conducted research as a Fulbright scholar at the University of Columbia (New York, USA) and as a DAAD scholar at Max Planck Institut für Festkörperforschung (Stuttgart, Germany). He joined the faculty of University of Zaragoza in 2015 as an Associate Professor. His primary research interests include lanthanide-based LCMDs and their applications in OLED technology and fiber optic communications, and g-C3N4-based composites for photocatalysis. Follow link to Pablo Martín-Ramos's ORCID profile: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-2713-2786
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Higher Polytechnic School, University of Zaragoza, Carretera de Cuarte s/n, 22071, Spain. Email: pmr@unizar.es.
Manuela Ramos-Silva Series Volume Editor
Manuela Ramos Silva earned her Ph.D. from the University of Coimbra, Portugal, in 2002 under the guidance of Professor L. Alte da Veiga. She has carried out research at ILL and ESRF (Grenoble, France) and at Risø National Laboratory (Roskilde, Denmark). She has served as an Associate Professor in Condensed Matter Physics at the Physics Department of the University of Coimbra for fifteen years, obtaining her “Agregação” in Experimental Physics in 2010. She has published over 250 scientific papers in peer review journals. Her current research interests are focused on the physical properties of molecular materials, with emphasis on molecular magnetism and non-linear optics. Follwo link to Manuela Ramos Silva's ORCID profile: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-9555-8856
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Physics, University of Coimbra, P-3004-516 Coimbra, Portugal. Email: manuela@uc.pt.