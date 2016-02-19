Languages, Compilers and Run-time Environments for Distributed Memory Machines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444887122, 9781483295381

Languages, Compilers and Run-time Environments for Distributed Memory Machines, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: J. Saltz P. Mehrotra
eBook ISBN: 9781483295381
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 20th February 1992
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SUPERB: Experiences and Future Research (M. Gerndt and H.P. Zima). Scientific Programming Languages for Distributed Memory Multiprocessors: Paradigms and Research Issues (M. Rosing, R.B. Schnabel and R.P. Weaver). Vienna Fortran – A Fortran Language Extension for Distributed Memory Multiprocessors (B.M. Chapman, P. Mehrotra and H.P. Zima). Compiler Parallelization of SIMPLE for a Distributed Memory Machine (K. Pingali and A. Rogers). Applications of the Phase Abstractions for Portable and Scalable Parallel Programming (L. Snyder). Nicke – C Extensions for Programming on Distributed Memory Machines (D. Malki and M. Snir). A Static Performance Estimator in the Fortran D Programming System (V. Balasundaram, G. Fox, K. Kennedy and U. Kremer). Compiler Support for Machine-Independent Parallel Programming in Fortran D (S. Hiranandani, K. Kennedy and Chau-Wen Tseng). PANDORE: A System to Manage Data Distribution (F. André, J.-L. Pazat and H. Thomas). Distributed Memory Compiler Methods for Irregular Problems – Data Copy Reuse and Runtime Partitioning (R. Das, R. Ponnusamy, J. Saltz and D. Mavriplis). Scheduling EPL Programs for Parallel Processing (B. Sinharoy, B. McKenney and B.K. Szymanski). Parallelizing Programs for Distributed-Memory Machines using the Crystal System (Marina Chen, Dong-Yuan Chen, Yu Hu, M. Jacquemin, Cheng-Yee Lin and Jan-Jan Wu). Iteration Space Tiling for Distributed Memory Machines (J. Ramanujam and P. Sadayappan). Systolic Loops (M. Wolfe). An Optimizing C Compiler for a Hypercube Multicomputer (L.H. Hamel, P.J. Hatcher and M.J. Quinn). The Paragon Programming Paradigm and Distributed Memory Multicomputers (A.P. Reeves and C.M. Chase).

Description

Papers presented within this volume cover a wide range of topics related to programming distributed memory machines. Distributed memory architectures, although having the potential to supply the very high levels of performance required to support future computing needs, present awkward programming problems. The major issue is to design methods which enable compilers to generate efficient distributed memory programs from relatively machine independent program specifications. This book is the compilation of papers describing a wide range of research efforts aimed at easing the task of programming distributed memory machines.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483295381

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J. Saltz Editor

P. Mehrotra Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

NASA Langley Research Center, Hampton, VA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.