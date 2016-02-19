Languages, Compilers and Run-time Environments for Distributed Memory Machines, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SUPERB: Experiences and Future Research (M. Gerndt and H.P. Zima). Scientific Programming Languages for Distributed Memory Multiprocessors: Paradigms and Research Issues (M. Rosing, R.B. Schnabel and R.P. Weaver). Vienna Fortran – A Fortran Language Extension for Distributed Memory Multiprocessors (B.M. Chapman, P. Mehrotra and H.P. Zima). Compiler Parallelization of SIMPLE for a Distributed Memory Machine (K. Pingali and A. Rogers). Applications of the Phase Abstractions for Portable and Scalable Parallel Programming (L. Snyder). Nicke – C Extensions for Programming on Distributed Memory Machines (D. Malki and M. Snir). A Static Performance Estimator in the Fortran D Programming System (V. Balasundaram, G. Fox, K. Kennedy and U. Kremer). Compiler Support for Machine-Independent Parallel Programming in Fortran D (S. Hiranandani, K. Kennedy and Chau-Wen Tseng). PANDORE: A System to Manage Data Distribution (F. André, J.-L. Pazat and H. Thomas). Distributed Memory Compiler Methods for Irregular Problems – Data Copy Reuse and Runtime Partitioning (R. Das, R. Ponnusamy, J. Saltz and D. Mavriplis). Scheduling EPL Programs for Parallel Processing (B. Sinharoy, B. McKenney and B.K. Szymanski). Parallelizing Programs for Distributed-Memory Machines using the Crystal System (Marina Chen, Dong-Yuan Chen, Yu Hu, M. Jacquemin, Cheng-Yee Lin and Jan-Jan Wu). Iteration Space Tiling for Distributed Memory Machines (J. Ramanujam and P. Sadayappan). Systolic Loops (M. Wolfe). An Optimizing C Compiler for a Hypercube Multicomputer (L.H. Hamel, P.J. Hatcher and M.J. Quinn). The Paragon Programming Paradigm and Distributed Memory Multicomputers (A.P. Reeves and C.M. Chase).
Description
Papers presented within this volume cover a wide range of topics related to programming distributed memory machines. Distributed memory architectures, although having the potential to supply the very high levels of performance required to support future computing needs, present awkward programming problems. The major issue is to design methods which enable compilers to generate efficient distributed memory programs from relatively machine independent program specifications. This book is the compilation of papers describing a wide range of research efforts aimed at easing the task of programming distributed memory machines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1992
- Published:
- 20th February 1992
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295381
About the Editors
J. Saltz Editor
P. Mehrotra Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
NASA Langley Research Center, Hampton, VA, USA