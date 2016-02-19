Language Use and School Performance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121749507, 9781483217512

Language Use and School Performance

1st Edition

Authors: Aaron V. Cicourel Kenneth H. Jennings Sybillyn H. M. Jennings
eBook ISBN: 9781483217512
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 378
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Language Use and School Performance presents the results of a study undertaken during 1969-1970 to investigate the link between language use and school performance. A basic theme of this report is that early school experience is probably the most important stage in a child's educational career. The emphasis is on the acquisition and use of language at home and in the primary school.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book seeks to clarify everyday school decisions made by school personnel based on the child's performances in particular classroom and testing situations that influence his/her educational career early in life. The discussion begins by focusing on the placement of students in two kindergarten classes in two southern California school districts. More specifically, the chapter examines the practices used by teachers to assign students to classes having particular characteristics; to place them in ability groups within classes; and to promote them to the next grade. Subsequent chapters explore how teachers accomplish classroom lessons; intelligence testing as a social activity; standardized tests as objective/objectified measures of a child's "competence" in school; and tests and experiments with children. The final chapter outlines some basic theoretical issues in the assessment of the child's performance in testing and classroom settings.

This monograph will be a valuable resource for educators, sociologists, and psychologists.

Table of Contents


﻿Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Ad Hocing in the Schools: A Study of Placement Practices in the Kindergartens of Two Schools

Chapter 3 Accomplishing Classroom Lessons

Chapter 4 Intelligence Testing as a Social Activity

Chapter 5 Standardized Tests: Objective/Objectified Measures of "Competence"

Chapter 6 Tests and Experiments with Children

Chapter 7 Some Basic Theoretical Issues in the Assessment of the Child's Performance in Testing and Classroom Settings

Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217512

About the Author

Aaron V. Cicourel

Kenneth H. Jennings

Sybillyn H. M. Jennings

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.