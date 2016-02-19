Language Use and School Performance
1st Edition
Description
Language Use and School Performance presents the results of a study undertaken during 1969-1970 to investigate the link between language use and school performance. A basic theme of this report is that early school experience is probably the most important stage in a child's educational career. The emphasis is on the acquisition and use of language at home and in the primary school.
Comprised of seven chapters, this book seeks to clarify everyday school decisions made by school personnel based on the child's performances in particular classroom and testing situations that influence his/her educational career early in life. The discussion begins by focusing on the placement of students in two kindergarten classes in two southern California school districts. More specifically, the chapter examines the practices used by teachers to assign students to classes having particular characteristics; to place them in ability groups within classes; and to promote them to the next grade. Subsequent chapters explore how teachers accomplish classroom lessons; intelligence testing as a social activity; standardized tests as objective/objectified measures of a child's "competence" in school; and tests and experiments with children. The final chapter outlines some basic theoretical issues in the assessment of the child's performance in testing and classroom settings.
This monograph will be a valuable resource for educators, sociologists, and psychologists.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Ad Hocing in the Schools: A Study of Placement Practices in the Kindergartens of Two Schools
Chapter 3 Accomplishing Classroom Lessons
Chapter 4 Intelligence Testing as a Social Activity
Chapter 5 Standardized Tests: Objective/Objectified Measures of "Competence"
Chapter 6 Tests and Experiments with Children
Chapter 7 Some Basic Theoretical Issues in the Assessment of the Child's Performance in Testing and Classroom Settings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217512