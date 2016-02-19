Language Processing in Social Context, Volume 54
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Language Processing in Social Context: An Interdisciplinary Account (R. Dietrich, C.F. Graumann). Grammatical Construction Theory and the Familiar Dichotomies (C.J. Fillmore). Referential Movement in Descriptive and Narrative Discourse (C. von Stutterheim, W. Klein). The Theoretical Description of Speaker-Hearer Hypotheses (K. Mudersbach). Perspective Setting and Taking in Verbal Interaction (C.F. Graumann). Collaborating on Contributions to Conversations (H.H. Clark, E.F. Schaefer). Inference in Language Understanding: What, When, Why and How (A. Garnham). Requests in Different Contexts (T. Herrmann, P. Winterhoff-Spurk). The Representation of Knowledge and the Use of Knowledge in Discourse Comprehension (W. Kintsch). The Three Phases (Faces?) of Second-Language Research (B. McLaughlin). Communicating with Few Words: An Empirical Account of the Second Language Speaker's Lexicon (R. Dietrich). Language Learning in Social Context. The View from Research in Second Language Learning (L.W. Fillmore).
Description
The book presents an interdisciplinary analysis of social, cognitive, situational and contextual aspects of language and language processing by first and second language speakers. Linguists and psychologists formulate theoretical models and empirical analyses of the influence of such factors on various levels of language processing. These relate specifically to syntactic and semantic parsing, lexical selection, and text production. The issue of hearer orientation'' in language use lies at the forefront of interest in this anthology and is tackled from such different fields as linguistics, text linguistics, formal semantics, social psychology, psychology of language, artificial intelligence, and second language acquisition.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1989
- Published:
- 1st December 1988
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295374