Language of the Earth is a collection of essays that provides a particular category of and describes the current content in each area of earth science. The book reviews various aspects of geological knowledge, including the characters, motives, and attitudes of certain individuals who have made contributions in this field. Case studies of eyewitness accounts of geological phenomena include the Turtle Mountain slide, the Lisbon earthquake, the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, the eruption of the Oraefajokull in 1727. The text also discusses some geological controversies such as the footprints in red sandstone, as well as geological philosophies concerning estimates of time since the Earth has existed. The book cites 3000-year old Chinese records chronicling earthquake activity; it also discusses earthquakes and the hypothesis of continental drift. The text then explains the many ways in which geology can relate to the person—in his approach to his work, the personal touch. Geology is shown in terms of its relation to prose, poetry, and sometimes, humor, as in the discovery of the "petrified woman." This book can offer a light and entertaining respite for geologists, historians, students or professors of the earth sciences, and for general readers interested in personal accounts of some geological discoveries.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Geologic Knowledge
Chapter 1 Geologists Are Also Human
Thrills in Fossil Hunting
Ship's Wake
King's Formative Years
The Making of a Volcanologist
With Shackleton in the Antarctic
Rhodes: Life, Time and Darwin
The Voyage of the Beagle
A Long Life's Work
The Old Red Sandstone
Life at Freiberg
Chapter 2 Eyewitness Accounts of Geological Phenomena
The Turtle Mountain Slide
The Night the Mountain Fell
Candide
The Lisbon Earthquake
No More Wooden Towers for San Francisco, 1906
Tsunami
Not a Very Sensible Place for a Stroll
Last Days of St. Pierre
Beacons on the Passage Out
Eruption of the Öraefajökull, 1727
Chapter 3 Controversy in Geology
Footprints in Red Sandstone
Apes, Angels, and Victorians
Fossils and Free Enterprisers
The Founders of Geology
Chapter 4 Philosophy of Geology
Concerning the System of the Earth
The Method of Multiple Working Hypotheses
The Discrimination of Shore Features
Historical Science
Chapter 5 Life's Biography
Earth and Man
The Flowering Earth
Habits and Habitats
Chapter 6 Modern Problems in Geology
Mao's Almanac—3,000 Years of Killer Earthquakes
Earthquakes and Continental Drift
Part II Geology and the Individual
Chapter 7 Humor in Geology
The Petrified Woman
The Geologic Column
Properties and Composition of Lunar Materials
William Buckland
Chapter 8 Geology and Poetry
In Praise of Limestone
Selected Poems
Prometheus Unbound, Act I
Lines Written in the Vale of Chamouny
Hymn Before Sun-Rise in the Vale of Chamouni
To a Trilobite
The Lisbon Earthquake
A Shropshire Lad
Where Shall Wisdom be Found?
Mente et Malleo
Paradise Lost, Book VII
Lyell's Hypothesis Again
Chapter 9 Geology and Prose
Landscape and Literature
Roughing It
Mono Lake—Aurora—Sonora Pass
Seven Pillars of Wisdom
Trip to the Middle and North Forks of San Joaquin River
Sea of Cortez
Wind, Sand and Stars
Green Hills of Africa
The French Lieutenant's Woman
Letters from Switzerland and Travels in Italy
The Lost World
Chapter 10 Geology and the Arts
A Land
Beyond Modern Sculpture
Thomas Moran: American Landscape Painter
Greek Marbles: Determination of Provenance by Isotopic Analysis
Chapter 11 A Geologic Detective Story or Two
The Great Diamond Hoax
The Great Piltdown Hoax
Chapter 12 Earth Scientists Also Known As...
Megalonyx, Mammoth, and Mother Earth
Three Short, Happy Months
Stanford University, 1891-1895
Mountain-Worship
Mineralogy, Geology, Meteorology
Benjamin Franklin and the Gulf Stream
Leonardo Da Vinci as a Geologist
Part III Geology and Society
Chapter 13 Geology and World History
Topography and Strategy in the War
The Geologic and Topographic Setting of Cities
Minerals and World History
The Ice Age Cometh
Tambora and Krakatau: Volcanoes and the Cooling of the World
Chapter 14 Geopolitics
Mohole: Geopolitical Fiasco
A Window on the Oligocene
The Environmental Geologist and The Body Politic
Chapter 15 Geology and Service of Humankind
Mortgaging the Old Homestead
Geologic Jeopardy
The Great and Dirty Lakes
Geology—For Human Needs
National Energy Policy
Minerals, People, and the Future
The Geological Attitude
Medical Geology
Sources
Index
About the Editors
