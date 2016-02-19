Language of the Earth is a collection of essays that provides a particular category of and describes the current content in each area of earth science. The book reviews various aspects of geological knowledge, including the characters, motives, and attitudes of certain individuals who have made contributions in this field. Case studies of eyewitness accounts of geological phenomena include the Turtle Mountain slide, the Lisbon earthquake, the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, the eruption of the Oraefajokull in 1727. The text also discusses some geological controversies such as the footprints in red sandstone, as well as geological philosophies concerning estimates of time since the Earth has existed. The book cites 3000-year old Chinese records chronicling earthquake activity; it also discusses earthquakes and the hypothesis of continental drift. The text then explains the many ways in which geology can relate to the person—in his approach to his work, the personal touch. Geology is shown in terms of its relation to prose, poetry, and sometimes, humor, as in the discovery of the "petrified woman." This book can offer a light and entertaining respite for geologists, historians, students or professors of the earth sciences, and for general readers interested in personal accounts of some geological discoveries.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Geologic Knowledge

Chapter 1 Geologists Are Also Human

Thrills in Fossil Hunting

Ship's Wake

King's Formative Years

The Making of a Volcanologist

With Shackleton in the Antarctic

Rhodes: Life, Time and Darwin

The Voyage of the Beagle

A Long Life's Work

The Old Red Sandstone

Life at Freiberg

Chapter 2 Eyewitness Accounts of Geological Phenomena

The Turtle Mountain Slide

The Night the Mountain Fell

Candide

The Lisbon Earthquake

No More Wooden Towers for San Francisco, 1906

Tsunami

Not a Very Sensible Place for a Stroll

Last Days of St. Pierre

Beacons on the Passage Out

Eruption of the Öraefajökull, 1727

Chapter 3 Controversy in Geology

Footprints in Red Sandstone

Apes, Angels, and Victorians

Fossils and Free Enterprisers

The Founders of Geology

Chapter 4 Philosophy of Geology

Concerning the System of the Earth

The Method of Multiple Working Hypotheses

The Discrimination of Shore Features

Historical Science

Chapter 5 Life's Biography

Earth and Man

The Flowering Earth

Habits and Habitats

Chapter 6 Modern Problems in Geology

Mao's Almanac—3,000 Years of Killer Earthquakes

Earthquakes and Continental Drift

Part II Geology and the Individual

Chapter 7 Humor in Geology

The Petrified Woman

The Geologic Column

Properties and Composition of Lunar Materials

William Buckland

Chapter 8 Geology and Poetry

In Praise of Limestone

Selected Poems

Prometheus Unbound, Act I

Lines Written in the Vale of Chamouny

Hymn Before Sun-Rise in the Vale of Chamouni

To a Trilobite

The Lisbon Earthquake

A Shropshire Lad

Where Shall Wisdom be Found?

Mente et Malleo

Paradise Lost, Book VII

Lyell's Hypothesis Again

Chapter 9 Geology and Prose

Landscape and Literature

Roughing It

Mono Lake—Aurora—Sonora Pass

Seven Pillars of Wisdom

Trip to the Middle and North Forks of San Joaquin River

Sea of Cortez

Wind, Sand and Stars

Green Hills of Africa

The French Lieutenant's Woman

Letters from Switzerland and Travels in Italy

The Lost World

Chapter 10 Geology and the Arts

A Land

Beyond Modern Sculpture

Thomas Moran: American Landscape Painter

Greek Marbles: Determination of Provenance by Isotopic Analysis

Chapter 11 A Geologic Detective Story or Two

The Great Diamond Hoax

The Great Piltdown Hoax

Chapter 12 Earth Scientists Also Known As...

Megalonyx, Mammoth, and Mother Earth

Three Short, Happy Months

Stanford University, 1891-1895

Mountain-Worship

Mineralogy, Geology, Meteorology

Benjamin Franklin and the Gulf Stream

Leonardo Da Vinci as a Geologist

Part III Geology and Society

Chapter 13 Geology and World History

Topography and Strategy in the War

The Geologic and Topographic Setting of Cities

Minerals and World History

The Ice Age Cometh

Tambora and Krakatau: Volcanoes and the Cooling of the World

Chapter 14 Geopolitics

Mohole: Geopolitical Fiasco

A Window on the Oligocene

The Environmental Geologist and The Body Politic

Chapter 15 Geology and Service of Humankind

Mortgaging the Old Homestead

Geologic Jeopardy

The Great and Dirty Lakes

Geology—For Human Needs

National Energy Policy

Minerals, People, and the Future

The Geological Attitude

Medical Geology

Sources

Index

About the Editors