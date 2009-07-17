Language, Memory, and Cognition in Infancy and Early Childhood
1st Edition
Description
Language, cognition, and memory are traditionally studied together prior to a researcher specializing in any one area. They are studied together initially because much of the development of one can affect the development of the others. Most books available now either tend to be extremely broad in the areas of all infant development including physical and social development, or specialize in cognitive development, language acquisition, or memory. Rarely do you find all three together, despite the fact that they all relate to each other. This volume consists of focused articles from the authoritative Encyclopedia of Infant and Early Childood Development, and specifically targets the ages 0-3. Providing summary overviews of basic and cutting edge research, coverage includes attention, assessment, bilingualism, categorization skills, critical periods, learning disabilities, reasoning, speech development, etc. This collection of articles provides an essential, affordable reference for researchers, graduate students, and clinicians interested in cognitive development, language development, and memory, as well as those developmental psychologists interested in all aspects of development.
Key Features
- Focused content on age 0-3- saves time searching for and wading through lit on full age range for developmentally relevant info
- Concise, understandable, and authoritative—easier to comprehend for immediate applicability in research
Readership
Researchers interested in cognitive development, language development, and memory, as well as developmental psychologists interested in all aspects of development.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 17th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123785763
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750693
About the Editor
Janette Benson
Janette B. Benson is an Associate Professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Denver. She served for five years as the Director of the University-wide Office of Academic Assessment and co-chaired the successful University reaccreditation. Most recently she served as the Associate Dean of the Morgridge College of Education (2014-2917). Dr. Benson’s expertise is in cognitive and sensorimotor development in infancy and early childhood, and her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, The MacArthur Foundation and the March of Dimes. Dr. Benson has published several articles, book chapters and has edited or co-edited several books, including The Encyclopedia of Infancy and Early Childhood Development. She has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including the University of Denver Scholar – Teacher of the Year (1993), the 2000 CASE Colorado Professor of the Year, a Carnegie Scholar, a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science, member of the Board of Directors of Shortridge Academy, and the serial editor of Advances in Child Development and Behavior.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Denver, CO, USA
Marshall Haith
Marshall Haith is the John Evans Professor of Psychology at University of Denver. He has also been an NIMH research awardee, director of research at University of Denver, and Guggenehim fellow and visiting professor at University of Geneva, Switzerland. A fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Psychological Association, and the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences, he is a member of the Society for Research in Child Development, the International Society for the Study of Behavior Development, and the International Conference for Infant Studies. Formerly the associate editor of the Monographs for the Society of Child Development, he has served on the editorial board of nine scientific journals relating to infant development and behavior. Recipient of the APA G. Stanley Hall Award for distinguished contributions to developmental psychology in 2000 and the SRCD Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award in 2003, he has authored 10 books and over 75 peer-reviewed scientific journal articles on infancy and early childhood development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Denver, Colorado, USA
