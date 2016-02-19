Language Learning by a Chimpanzee
Language Learning by a Chimpanzee: The Lana Project brings together several disciplinary endeavors, such as primatology, experimental psychology, cognitive psychology, computer and information sciences, and neurosciences.
This book is composed of two sets of data—one relates to language learning in the chimpanzee, while the other deals with language construction by Homo sapiens. The fundamental issue of mind-brain dualism and difference between man and beast are also covered. This text mainly describes the LANA project that aims to develop a computer-based language training system for investigation into the possibility that chimpanzees may have the capacity to acquire human-type language.
This publication is recommended for biologists, specialists, and researchers conducting work on language learning in nonhuman primates.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part I Language Theory and Foundations
Chapter 1 Language Origin Theories
Introduction
Early Ideas About Language Origin
Greek, Roman, and Early Christian Views
Seventeenth-Century European Speculations
The Eighteenth-Century Enlightenment Debate on Language Origins
Nineteenth-Century Glottogonic Arguments
Decline of Interest in the Early Twentieth Century
Pioneer Work on Nonhuman Primates and Language
Glottogonic Speculation from Marr to Révész
Language Origin Ideas: 1950 to the Pongid Breakthrough
The Chimpanzee Era of Glottogonic Research
Concluding Observations
Appendix: The Glottogonic Theories
References
Chapter 2 Linguistic Communication: Theory and Definition
Introduction
Language and Speech
What Is Communication?
The Restoration of Purpose
From Sign to Symbol
The Semantic Aspect of Syntax
The Recognition of Language
References
Chapter 3 Cross-Modal Perception: A Basis for Language?
Background
Cross-Modal Methods
Experiments with Apes and Monkeys
Significance
References
Part II Design of the LANA Project
Chapter 4 The LANA Project: Origin and Tactics
Chapter 5 The Yerkish Language and Its Automatic Parser
Preliminary Remarks
Design of the Lexigrams
The Lexicon
The Conceptual Lexigram Classes
An Interpretive Correlational Grammar
Correlators: The Connective Functions of Yerkish
Yerkish Sentence Structure
Peculiarities of the Yerkish Grammar
The Multistore Parser
The Grammaticality of Lana's Sentence Production
References
Chapter 6 Computer Programs
The Multistore
The Combinatorial Problem
The Multistore Approach
Description of Procedure
Procedure
Reclassification Routine
References
Chapter 7 The System: Design and Operation
Introduction: An Automated System
The Instrumentation System
The Experimental Chamber
The Instrumentation System Operation
Reference
Chapter 8 Training Strategy and Tactics
Specific Training Strategies
Part III Lana's Mastery of Language-Type Skills
Chapter 9 Lana's Acquisition of Language Skills
"Reading and Writing"
Elimination of Errors: First Ten Months
Yes and No
Naming Training
Use of "Stock" Sentences for Other Than the Originally Intended Purpose
Conversations
Move It to the Vending Device
Give Name-of This
Use of "To"
A Request for a Nonpresent Object
Orange (Fruit) = The Apple Which-Is Orange (Colored)
Drink Milk; Eat Bread
Sensitivity to the Limits of Sentence Length
Put the Milk in the Machine
Learning the Use of "More"
Cross-Modal Tasks
Discussion
References
Chapter 10 Language Relevant Object- and Color-Naming Tasks
Method
Experiment I. Color Versus Object Naming of Projected Photographs
Experiment II. Color Naming of Novel Objects
Experiment III. Color Naming of Requested Object When Several Objects Are Present
Experiment IV. Naming of Object Requested by Color When Several Objects Are Present
Experiment V. Intermingled Color and Object Naming Questions of a Requested Object with Six Objects Present
Discussion
Summary
References
Chapter 11 Color Perception and Color Classification
Experiment I
Experiment II
Discussion
Implications and Conclusions
References
Chapter 12 Conversations with Lana
Experiment I
Experiment II
General Discussion
References
Chapter 13 Acquisition and Use of Mathematical Skills by a Linguistic Chimpanzee
Experiment 1A: Ability to Select the Greater Quantity with Fruit Loop Ratios 1:2-4:5
Experiment 1B: Ability to Select the Greater Quantity with Fruit Loop Ratios 1:2-9:10
Discussion
Experiment 2: Mathematical Ability to Distinguish "More" and "Less" in Terms of Relative Number
Discussion
References
Part IV Projects for the Future
Chapter 14 The Conversation Board
Introduction
A Conversation Board System
The Conversation Board System Operation
Procedures for Employing the CB as a Language Learning Tool
Chapter 15 Implications of the Yerkes Technology for Mentally Retarded Human Subjects
Selection of the Target Population
Summary of Relevant Literature
Speculations on the Technological Advantages of the System
Modifications of the System
Overview of the Program Plans
References
Part V Language and Communication: A Perspective
Chapter 16 Communication, Language, and Lana: A Perspective
Introduction
Definitions of Communication
Categorical Schemata and Sequential Analyses
Communication as Rule-Governed Exchanges
Cognitive Structures and Communication
Classification of Communicative Acts
Summary and Conclusions
Projections of Ape Language Projects
A Final Perspective
References
Chronological Bibliography of LANA
Project Publications
