Language, Cognitive Deficits, and Retardation presents the fundamental issue of the relationship between semantics and syntax. It discusses the acquisition of the rules governing them and their interaction. It addresses the progress made in relation to the problem of how sub-diagnoses affect the model of language learning. Some of the topics covered in the book are the concept of language differentiation; continuities as proper psychological and physiological correlates; linguistic categories are relationships; semantic and syntactic properties have a common origin in ontogeny; differentiation in the growth of vocabulary; and articulatory interpretation of the acoustic-phonetic transformation. The necessary implications of the motor theory are fully covered. The acoustic pattern processing is discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the practical application of speech pattern work. A study of the universal tendencies in the child’s acquisition of phonology is presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the vocal communication in pre-verbal normal and autistic children. Another section focuses on the study of language impairments in severely retarded children. The book can provide useful information to teachers, linguists, students, and researchers.