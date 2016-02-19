Language, Cognitive Deficits, and Retardation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407000070, 9781483191843

Language, Cognitive Deficits, and Retardation

1st Edition

Study Group Series

Editors: Neil O'Connor
eBook ISBN: 9781483191843
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 246
Description

Language, Cognitive Deficits, and Retardation presents the fundamental issue of the relationship between semantics and syntax. It discusses the acquisition of the rules governing them and their interaction. It addresses the progress made in relation to the problem of how sub-diagnoses affect the model of language learning. Some of the topics covered in the book are the concept of language differentiation; continuities as proper psychological and physiological correlates; linguistic categories are relationships; semantic and syntactic properties have a common origin in ontogeny; differentiation in the growth of vocabulary; and articulatory interpretation of the acoustic-phonetic transformation. The necessary implications of the motor theory are fully covered. The acoustic pattern processing is discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the practical application of speech pattern work. A study of the universal tendencies in the child’s acquisition of phonology is presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the vocal communication in pre-verbal normal and autistic children. Another section focuses on the study of language impairments in severely retarded children. The book can provide useful information to teachers, linguists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors and Participants

Psycholinguistics

Language Development and Communication

1 The Concept of Language Differentiation

2 Speech Perception in the Absence of Speech Productive Ability

Phonological Development

3 Universal Tendencies in the Child's Acquisition of Phonology

4 Vocal Communication in Pre-verbal Normal and Autistic Children

Language Deficits

Clinical and Comparative Studies

5 A Study of Language Impairments in Severely Retarded Children

6 Brain Injury in Childhood and Language Development

Experimental Studies

7 Seeing, Speaking and Ordering

8 Language and Memory in the Severely Retarded

Language, Learning and Teaching

Language Learning

9 Language and Cognition in Subnormals: a Piagetian View

10 Are Subnormals Linguistic Adults?

Language and Language Teaching

11 Language and Cognition in Autistic and 'Dysphasic' Children

12 Language Deficit and Behaviour Modification

Index


Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483191843

About the Editor

Neil O'Connor

