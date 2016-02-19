Language, Children and Society
1st Edition
The Effect of Social Factors on Children Learning to Communicate
Description
Language, Children and Society: The Effect of Social Factors on Children Learning to Communicate investigates the processes involved in the development of communicative skills in young children, in particular as these unfold during the child's participation in social interactions in a variety of everyday, educational situations. For a fuller understanding of these processes, through which the child learns the vast array of communicative skills necessary to function effectively in social contexts, the broad range of situations in which the communicative exchanges are embedded—school, home, community, etc.—are examined.
Comprised of 17 chapters, this volume begins by painting a vivid picture of human discrimination and prejudice that touches every child involved in the education process in the United States, a result that can be linked to language ignorance. The discussion then turns to some of the contributions of linguistics to education and some of the problems involved in reaching greater cooperation between linguists and educators. The relevance of developments in sociolinguistics to the study of language learning and early education is emphasized. Subsequent chapters focus on the communicative competence of kindergarten children; children's situational variation and situational competence; sex differences in the language of children and parents; and dialogue, monologue, and egocentric speech by children in nursery schools.
This book will be of interest to teachers and students, as well as to practitioners in the fields of educational psychology, psychobiology, psychiatry, linguistics, and childhood education.
Table of Contents
Contributors
General Editor's Preface
Preface
Introduction
I. General Issues: Some Theoretical Considerations
Language in Education: Forward to Fundamentals
On the Relevance of Recent Developments in Sociolinguistics to the Study of Language Learning and Early Education
II. Specific Issues and Empirical Investigations
Assessing Kindergarten Children's Communicative Competence
Sex and Social Class Differences in Early Mother-Child Interaction
What Will a Three-Year-Old Say: An Experimental Study of Situational Variation
Children's Situational Competence: Two Studies
A Sociocognitive Approach to Language Development and its Implications for Education
The Boys Have the Muscles and the Girls Have the Sexy Legs: Adult-Child Speech and the Use of Generic Person Labels
Sex Differences in the Language of Children and Parents
What is an Instructional Context: An Exploratory Analysis of Conversational Shifts Across Time
A Cross-Cultural Investigation of Children's Imagery
Learning to Say No: Functional Negation in Discourse
Development of Paralinguistic and Kinesic Expression of Roles
Wou' You Trade Cookies with the Popcorn?
Talk of Trades Among Six Year Olds
A Study of Story Retelling Among Young Bilingual Indian Children
Dialogue, Monologue and Egocentric Speech by Children in Nursery Schools
It's Not Whether You Win or Lose, It's How You Play the Game
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154190