Language, Children and Society - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080237169, 9781483154190

Language, Children and Society

1st Edition

The Effect of Social Factors on Children Learning to Communicate

Editors: Olga K. Garnica Martha L. King
eBook ISBN: 9781483154190
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Language, Children and Society: The Effect of Social Factors on Children Learning to Communicate investigates the processes involved in the development of communicative skills in young children, in particular as these unfold during the child's participation in social interactions in a variety of everyday, educational situations. For a fuller understanding of these processes, through which the child learns the vast array of communicative skills necessary to function effectively in social contexts, the broad range of situations in which the communicative exchanges are embedded—school, home, community, etc.—are examined.

Comprised of 17 chapters, this volume begins by painting a vivid picture of human discrimination and prejudice that touches every child involved in the education process in the United States, a result that can be linked to language ignorance. The discussion then turns to some of the contributions of linguistics to education and some of the problems involved in reaching greater cooperation between linguists and educators. The relevance of developments in sociolinguistics to the study of language learning and early education is emphasized. Subsequent chapters focus on the communicative competence of kindergarten children; children's situational variation and situational competence; sex differences in the language of children and parents; and dialogue, monologue, and egocentric speech by children in nursery schools.

This book will be of interest to teachers and students, as well as to practitioners in the fields of educational psychology, psychobiology, psychiatry, linguistics, and childhood education.

Table of Contents


Contributors

General Editor's Preface

Preface

Introduction

I. General Issues: Some Theoretical Considerations

Language in Education: Forward to Fundamentals

On the Relevance of Recent Developments in Sociolinguistics to the Study of Language Learning and Early Education

II. Specific Issues and Empirical Investigations

Assessing Kindergarten Children's Communicative Competence

Sex and Social Class Differences in Early Mother-Child Interaction

What Will a Three-Year-Old Say: An Experimental Study of Situational Variation

Children's Situational Competence: Two Studies

A Sociocognitive Approach to Language Development and its Implications for Education

The Boys Have the Muscles and the Girls Have the Sexy Legs: Adult-Child Speech and the Use of Generic Person Labels

Sex Differences in the Language of Children and Parents

What is an Instructional Context: An Exploratory Analysis of Conversational Shifts Across Time

A Cross-Cultural Investigation of Children's Imagery

Learning to Say No: Functional Negation in Discourse

Development of Paralinguistic and Kinesic Expression of Roles

Wou' You Trade Cookies with the Popcorn?

Talk of Trades Among Six Year Olds

A Study of Story Retelling Among Young Bilingual Indian Children

Dialogue, Monologue and Egocentric Speech by Children in Nursery Schools

It's Not Whether You Win or Lose, It's How You Play the Game

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154190

About the Editor

Olga K. Garnica

Martha L. King

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.