Language and Poverty - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127548500, 9781483270432

Language and Poverty

1st Edition

Perspectives on a Theme

Editors: Frederick Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483270432
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 474
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Language and Poverty: Perspectives on a Theme is a collection of papers that juxtaposes different perspectives on the definition of language and language behavior in relation to poverty.
The book brings together a broad range of perspectives pertinent to language and poverty, specifically that of poor children. Topics on the language of the poor; how to construct effective language programs for the poverty child; biological and social factors in language development; and standardized assessment of the language of disadvantaged children are covered. Policy makers, social workers, language teachers, sociologists, psychologists, and educators will find the text invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1. Some Preliminaries and Prospects

2. Teaching Reading in an Urban Negro School System

3. A Sociolinguistic Approach to Socialization: with Some Reference to Educability

4. Some Philosophical Influences Underlying Preschool Intervention for Disadvantaged Children

5. The Neglected Situation in Child Language Research and Education

6. How to Construct Effective Language Programs for the Poverty Child

7. Semantic Systems of Children: Some Assessments of Social Class and Ethnic Differences

8. Bilingualism and the Spanish-Speaking Child

9. The Logic of Nonstandard English

10. Language Theories and Educational Practices

11. Maternal Language Styles and Cognitive Development of Children

12. Language, Poverty, and the North American Indian

13. Biological and Social Factors in Language Development

14. A Summary of Environmentalist Views and Some Educational Implications

15. Toward the Standardized Assessment of the Language of Disadvantaged Children

16. The Sociolinguists and Urban Language Problems

17. Toward a History of American Negro Dialect

18. Language, Attitude, and Social Change

19. Some Viewpoints of the Speech, Hearing, and Language Clinician

20. An Annotated Bibliography of Journal Articles

Index

Details

No. of pages:
474
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270432

About the Editor

Frederick Williams

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.