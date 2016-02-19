Language and Poverty
1st Edition
Perspectives on a Theme
Editors: Frederick Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483270432
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 474
Description
Language and Poverty: Perspectives on a Theme is a collection of papers that juxtaposes different perspectives on the definition of language and language behavior in relation to poverty.
The book brings together a broad range of perspectives pertinent to language and poverty, specifically that of poor children. Topics on the language of the poor; how to construct effective language programs for the poverty child; biological and social factors in language development; and standardized assessment of the language of disadvantaged children are covered. Policy makers, social workers, language teachers, sociologists, psychologists, and educators will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1. Some Preliminaries and Prospects
2. Teaching Reading in an Urban Negro School System
3. A Sociolinguistic Approach to Socialization: with Some Reference to Educability
4. Some Philosophical Influences Underlying Preschool Intervention for Disadvantaged Children
5. The Neglected Situation in Child Language Research and Education
6. How to Construct Effective Language Programs for the Poverty Child
7. Semantic Systems of Children: Some Assessments of Social Class and Ethnic Differences
8. Bilingualism and the Spanish-Speaking Child
9. The Logic of Nonstandard English
10. Language Theories and Educational Practices
11. Maternal Language Styles and Cognitive Development of Children
12. Language, Poverty, and the North American Indian
13. Biological and Social Factors in Language Development
14. A Summary of Environmentalist Views and Some Educational Implications
15. Toward the Standardized Assessment of the Language of Disadvantaged Children
16. The Sociolinguists and Urban Language Problems
17. Toward a History of American Negro Dialect
18. Language, Attitude, and Social Change
19. Some Viewpoints of the Speech, Hearing, and Language Clinician
20. An Annotated Bibliography of Journal Articles
Index
About the Editor
Frederick Williams
