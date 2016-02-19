Language and Poverty: Perspectives on a Theme is a collection of papers that juxtaposes different perspectives on the definition of language and language behavior in relation to poverty. The book brings together a broad range of perspectives pertinent to language and poverty, specifically that of poor children. Topics on the language of the poor; how to construct effective language programs for the poverty child; biological and social factors in language development; and standardized assessment of the language of disadvantaged children are covered. Policy makers, social workers, language teachers, sociologists, psychologists, and educators will find the text invaluable.

Preface

1. Some Preliminaries and Prospects

2. Teaching Reading in an Urban Negro School System

3. A Sociolinguistic Approach to Socialization: with Some Reference to Educability

4. Some Philosophical Influences Underlying Preschool Intervention for Disadvantaged Children

5. The Neglected Situation in Child Language Research and Education

6. How to Construct Effective Language Programs for the Poverty Child

7. Semantic Systems of Children: Some Assessments of Social Class and Ethnic Differences

8. Bilingualism and the Spanish-Speaking Child

9. The Logic of Nonstandard English

10. Language Theories and Educational Practices

11. Maternal Language Styles and Cognitive Development of Children

12. Language, Poverty, and the North American Indian

13. Biological and Social Factors in Language Development

14. A Summary of Environmentalist Views and Some Educational Implications

15. Toward the Standardized Assessment of the Language of Disadvantaged Children

16. The Sociolinguists and Urban Language Problems

17. Toward a History of American Negro Dialect

18. Language, Attitude, and Social Change

19. Some Viewpoints of the Speech, Hearing, and Language Clinician

20. An Annotated Bibliography of Journal Articles

Index