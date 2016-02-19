Langmuir-Blodgett Films, 1982, Volume 3
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First International Conference on Langmuir-Blodgett Films, Durham, Gt. Britain, September 20-22, 1982
Table of Contents
Foreword
On the history of Langmuir-Blodgett Films
Film Preparation and Characterization
Functionalized Monolayer Assembly Manipulation
Effect of Dye Concentration in Langmuir Multilayer Photoconductors
Electron Spin Resonance in Langmuir Films of Merocyanine Dyes
Langmuir-Blodgett Films of Simple Esterified Porphyrins
Langmuir-Blodgett Films of Pure Porphyrins
Polarized Resonance Raman Spectroscopy of Langmuir-Blodgett Films
Orientation Control of Chromophores in Monolayer Assemblies of Long-Chain Dyes and the Effects on Some Physical Properties
The Preparation and Properties of Stable Metal-Free Phthalocyanine Langmuir-Blodgett Films
Investigations into the Langmuir-Blodgett Film Formation Ability of Amphiphiles with Cyano Head Groups
Influence of Chemical Structure on the Monolayer Properties of Polycyclic Aromatic Molecules
Langmuir-Blodgett Monolayers of Preformed Polymers on n-Type GaP
Effects of Molecular Arrangement on Polymerization Reactions in Langmuir-Blodgett Films
Parameters Influencing the Polymerization and Structure of Long-Chain Diyonic Acids in Multilayers
Sensitized Photoreaction of Diacetylene Multilayers
Solid State Polymerization and Optical Properties of Diacetylene Langmuir-Blodgett Multilayers
Polarization Effects Observed in Monolayer Langmuir-Blodgett Films
A Study of Monolayer and Multilayer Films Containing Polydiacetylenes Using Resonance Raman Spectroscopy
Polymerization of Two Amphiphilic Diacetylenes in Multilayer Films
Preparation of Stable Polar Surfaces Using Polymerizable Long-Chain Diacetylene Molecules
The Deposition of Langmuir-Blodgett Films Containing Purple Membrane on Lipid- and Paraffin-Impregnated Filters
The Structure and Permeability of Reconstituted Membranes
Optical Properties of Biological Pigments in Monolayer and Multilayer Arrays
Light Absorption and Related Effects in Chromophore-Modified Langmuir Films
Steady State Conduction in Synthetic Phospholipid Langmuir-Blodgett Films
Electrical Interactions in Phospholipid Layers
Critical Reflection of Neutrons from Langmuir-Blodgett Films on Glass
Ellipsometry and Reflection, Luminescence and Raman Spectroscopies of Monolayer Assemblies on Solid Substrates
Positive and Negative Photochromism in Thin Organic Langmuir-Blodgett Films
Laser Light Scattering from Langmuir Films
IR Dichroism of Anisotropic Langmuir-Blodgett Multilayers
Measurement and Meaning of the Transfer Process Energy in the Building up of Langmuir-Blodgett Multilayers
Surface Potential Studies on Langmuir-Blodgett Multilayers and Adsorbed Monolayers
A Trough for Continuous Fabrication of Langmuir-Blodgett Films
The Construction of a Microprocessor-Controlled Film Balance for Precision Measurement of Isotherms and Isobars
Adsorbed Monolayers versus Langmuir-Blodgett Monolayers—Why and How? I : From Monolayer to Multilayer, by Adsorption
Deposition of Colloidal Particles in Monolayers and Multilayers
Applied Science and Potential Applications
Diacetylene Langmuir-Blodgett Layers for Integrated Optics
Dynamical Processes at Low Temperatures in Langmuir-Blodgett Films Observed with Selectively Laser-Excited Dye Molecules
Two-Dimensional Magnetism in Langmuir-Blodgett Films
Hyperfiltration Through Cross-Linked Monolayers
Ultrasonic Transducer Action of Langmuir-Blodgett Films
Langmuir-Blodgett Films as Barrier Layers in Josephson Tunnel Junctions
Electroluminescence in GaP/Langmuir-Blodgett Film Metal/Insulator/Semiconductor Diodes
Langmuir-Blodgett Film Metal/Insulator/Semiconductor Structures on Narrow Band Gap Semiconductors
Amorphous Silicon/Langmuir-Blodgett Film Field Effect Transistor
Electron Beam Resists Produced from Monomer-Polymer Langmuir-Blodgett Films
Polymerization in Langmuir-Blodgett Films and Resist Applications
Rapid Writing of Fine Lines in Langmuir-Blodgett Films Using Electron Beams
Description
Thin Films Science and Technology, Volume 3: Langmuir–Blodgett Films, 1982 presents the developments and complementary methods for the production of ultrathin films. This book evaluates the process technology and potential of the films.
Organized into two parts encompassing 48 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the idea that the Langmuir–Blodgett method of superimposing fatty acid monolayers might be suitably modified. This text then examines the behavior of anisotropic photoconductivities in Langmuir films of rhodanine containing merocyanines with three donor nuclei diluted with arachidic acid. Other chapters describe the characteristic of pure Langmuir–Blodgett films of porphyrins. This book discusses as well the preliminary resonance Raman spectroscopy experiments on Langmuir–Blodgett films made of a small number of porphyrin layers. The final chapter deals with the need to fabricate small structures in electronic devices because of the advantages of cost and speed.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists and engineers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289793