Langmuir-Blodgett Films, 1982, Volume 3

Thin Films Science and Technology, Volume 3: Langmuir–Blodgett Films, 1982 presents the developments and complementary methods for the production of ultrathin films. This book evaluates the process technology and potential of the films.

Organized into two parts encompassing 48 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the idea that the Langmuir–Blodgett method of superimposing fatty acid monolayers might be suitably modified. This text then examines the behavior of anisotropic photoconductivities in Langmuir films of rhodanine containing merocyanines with three donor nuclei diluted with arachidic acid. Other chapters describe the characteristic of pure Langmuir–Blodgett films of porphyrins. This book discusses as well the preliminary resonance Raman spectroscopy experiments on Langmuir–Blodgett films made of a small number of porphyrin layers. The final chapter deals with the need to fabricate small structures in electronic devices because of the advantages of cost and speed.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists and engineers.