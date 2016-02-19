Langmuir-Blodgett Films, 1982 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444421739, 9781483289793

Langmuir-Blodgett Films, 1982, Volume 3

1st Edition

Proceedings of the First International Conference on Langmuir-Blodgett Films, Durham, Gt. Britain, September 20-22, 1982

Editors: G.G. Roberts C.W. Pitt
eBook ISBN: 9781483289793
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Table of Contents


Foreword

On the history of Langmuir-Blodgett Films

Film Preparation and Characterization

Functionalized Monolayer Assembly Manipulation

Effect of Dye Concentration in Langmuir Multilayer Photoconductors

Electron Spin Resonance in Langmuir Films of Merocyanine Dyes

Langmuir-Blodgett Films of Simple Esterified Porphyrins

Langmuir-Blodgett Films of Pure Porphyrins

Polarized Resonance Raman Spectroscopy of Langmuir-Blodgett Films

Orientation Control of Chromophores in Monolayer Assemblies of Long-Chain Dyes and the Effects on Some Physical Properties

The Preparation and Properties of Stable Metal-Free Phthalocyanine Langmuir-Blodgett Films

Investigations into the Langmuir-Blodgett Film Formation Ability of Amphiphiles with Cyano Head Groups

Influence of Chemical Structure on the Monolayer Properties of Polycyclic Aromatic Molecules

Langmuir-Blodgett Monolayers of Preformed Polymers on n-Type GaP

Effects of Molecular Arrangement on Polymerization Reactions in Langmuir-Blodgett Films

Parameters Influencing the Polymerization and Structure of Long-Chain Diyonic Acids in Multilayers

Sensitized Photoreaction of Diacetylene Multilayers

Solid State Polymerization and Optical Properties of Diacetylene Langmuir-Blodgett Multilayers

Polarization Effects Observed in Monolayer Langmuir-Blodgett Films

A Study of Monolayer and Multilayer Films Containing Polydiacetylenes Using Resonance Raman Spectroscopy

Polymerization of Two Amphiphilic Diacetylenes in Multilayer Films

Preparation of Stable Polar Surfaces Using Polymerizable Long-Chain Diacetylene Molecules

The Deposition of Langmuir-Blodgett Films Containing Purple Membrane on Lipid- and Paraffin-Impregnated Filters

The Structure and Permeability of Reconstituted Membranes

Optical Properties of Biological Pigments in Monolayer and Multilayer Arrays

Light Absorption and Related Effects in Chromophore-Modified Langmuir Films

Steady State Conduction in Synthetic Phospholipid Langmuir-Blodgett Films

Electrical Interactions in Phospholipid Layers

Critical Reflection of Neutrons from Langmuir-Blodgett Films on Glass

Ellipsometry and Reflection, Luminescence and Raman Spectroscopies of Monolayer Assemblies on Solid Substrates

Positive and Negative Photochromism in Thin Organic Langmuir-Blodgett Films

Laser Light Scattering from Langmuir Films

IR Dichroism of Anisotropic Langmuir-Blodgett Multilayers

Measurement and Meaning of the Transfer Process Energy in the Building up of Langmuir-Blodgett Multilayers

Surface Potential Studies on Langmuir-Blodgett Multilayers and Adsorbed Monolayers

A Trough for Continuous Fabrication of Langmuir-Blodgett Films

The Construction of a Microprocessor-Controlled Film Balance for Precision Measurement of Isotherms and Isobars

Adsorbed Monolayers versus Langmuir-Blodgett Monolayers—Why and How? I : From Monolayer to Multilayer, by Adsorption

Deposition of Colloidal Particles in Monolayers and Multilayers

Applied Science and Potential Applications

Diacetylene Langmuir-Blodgett Layers for Integrated Optics

Dynamical Processes at Low Temperatures in Langmuir-Blodgett Films Observed with Selectively Laser-Excited Dye Molecules

Two-Dimensional Magnetism in Langmuir-Blodgett Films

Hyperfiltration Through Cross-Linked Monolayers

Ultrasonic Transducer Action of Langmuir-Blodgett Films

Langmuir-Blodgett Films as Barrier Layers in Josephson Tunnel Junctions

Electroluminescence in GaP/Langmuir-Blodgett Film Metal/Insulator/Semiconductor Diodes

Langmuir-Blodgett Film Metal/Insulator/Semiconductor Structures on Narrow Band Gap Semiconductors

Amorphous Silicon/Langmuir-Blodgett Film Field Effect Transistor

Electron Beam Resists Produced from Monomer-Polymer Langmuir-Blodgett Films

Polymerization in Langmuir-Blodgett Films and Resist Applications

Rapid Writing of Fine Lines in Langmuir-Blodgett Films Using Electron Beams

Description

Thin Films Science and Technology, Volume 3: Langmuir–Blodgett Films, 1982 presents the developments and complementary methods for the production of ultrathin films. This book evaluates the process technology and potential of the films.

Organized into two parts encompassing 48 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the idea that the Langmuir–Blodgett method of superimposing fatty acid monolayers might be suitably modified. This text then examines the behavior of anisotropic photoconductivities in Langmuir films of rhodanine containing merocyanines with three donor nuclei diluted with arachidic acid. Other chapters describe the characteristic of pure Langmuir–Blodgett films of porphyrins. This book discusses as well the preliminary resonance Raman spectroscopy experiments on Langmuir–Blodgett films made of a small number of porphyrin layers. The final chapter deals with the need to fabricate small structures in electronic devices because of the advantages of cost and speed.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists and engineers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1983
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483289793

About the Editors

G.G. Roberts Editor

C.W. Pitt Editor

