Landfill Closures
1st Edition
Geosynthetics, Interface Friction and New Developments
Description
It is toward investigating, discussing and presenting the various issues involved in solid waste closure that this book is focused. It consists of invited papers presented at the 4th Annual Geosynthetic Research Institute Seminar.
The closure [capping] of completed or abandoned solid waste facilities present particular challenges, for example:
★ there usually exists a very uncertain and random subsidence behaviour of the existing waste beneath the closure,
★ the friction behaviour of the various interfaces that are involved in solid waste facilities is not established,
★ there are numerous long term geosynthetic stability and durability issues that must be addressed, and
★ there are an extremely large number of sites that require proper closure.
These topics are addressed in the three sessions Geosynthetics in Landfill Closures, Interface Friction Considerations and Geocomposites Systems and New Materials. Current materials and basic techniques are reviewed and innovations discussed. Owners' perspectives and design considerations raised and specific problems such as liquid intrusion are addressed. The area of landfill closure simply begs innovation and the manufacturing sector is meeting the challenge. This gathering of expert opinions is an important document of the proper use of geosynthetics in landfill closure systems.
Table of Contents
I. Geosynthetics in Landfill Closures. RCRA cover systems for waste management in facilities. CERCLA landfill closures: construction considerations. Geosynthetics in landfill closures: design considerations. Addressing the special concerns of landfill closures: VLDPE and textured geomembranes. Field seaming of VLDPE. A new high friction HDPE geomembrane. CSPE/geotextile geocomposites. Geotextiles in landfill closures. Geogrid reinforcement in landfill closures. Geonets in landfill closures: case history. II. Interface Friction Considerations. Interface friction: an owner's perspective. Composite lining system design issues. Design and placement considerations for clay and composite clay/geomembrane landfill final covers. Effect of soil compaction conditions on geomembrane – soil interface strength. Interfacial friction study of cap and liner components for landfill design. Interface friction geonets: a literature survey. III. Geocomposites Systems and New Materials. Geomembrane – clay composite liners. A prefabricated bentonite clay liner. Prefabricated bentonite clay liners. Coextruded HDPE/VLDPE multilayer geomembranes. MDPE/VLDPE materials development. HDPE resin developments. New geocomposite drains.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 26th August 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292533
About the Editor
R.M. Koerner
Affiliations and Expertise
Geosynthetics Research Institute, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA, USA