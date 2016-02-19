Land, Water and Mineral Resources in Science Education
1st Edition
Science and Technology Education and Future Human Needs
Description
Land, Water and Mineral Resources in Science Education presents the proceedings of a workshop that tackles land, water, and mineral resources, held in Bangalore, India in August 1985. The book is divided into four parts. Part 1, which serves as an introduction, covers the problems related to and teaching about the use of land, water, and mineral resources. Part 2 discusses the viewpoints and problems of land use and its educational implications. Part 3 talks about the problems and necessary developments for water resources, and Part 4 tackles the educational aspect of mineral resources and their nature, as well as mineral exploration. The text is recommended for educators who intend to improve the teaching of natural resources, the issues and problems that surround them, and their importance to humanity. The book will also be appreciated by those who work in fields that deal with natural resources.
Table of Contents
Part I. Introduction
1. Education for the Use of Land, Water and Mineral Resources
2. Land, Water and Mineral Resources: An Overview of Problems
Part II. Land Use
3. Viewpoints and Problems of Land Use
4. The Educational Implications of Land Use Problems
5. Teaching Examples
Land: Its Human Uses
Agricultural Land Use - A Case Study of Sri Lanka
Photographs and Posters in Land Use Studies
Using Local Resources in the Classroom for Teaching Land Use in Secondary Schools
Environmental Deterioration - An Issue Based Unit for Secondary Schools
Land Use Choice in a Marginal Semi-Arid Environment
Urban Planning in Bombay - An Exemplar Unit in Role Play
Soil and Land Activity Module for Primary Level
Laying Foundations for Appropriate Use of Land through Experiential Learning in Primary Schools
Conclusion
Part III. Water Resources
6. Water Resources
7. Educational Implications of Water Resource Problems
Introduction
Matchings Aims and Content to Levels of Education
Possible Activities
General Conclusions
8. Some Teaching Examples on Water Resources
Unit on Water and Health for Primary Level
Sewage Treatment
The Periyar-Vaigai Project: A Case Study
Save the Rhine: A Teaching Unit on Water Pollution and Water Conservation
Water for Tanzania
Ground Water, Sample Activities for Secondary Education
Part IV. Mineral Resources
9. Mineral Resources
10. The Educational Aspects of Mineral Resources
11. The Nature of Minerals
What are Minerals
The Importance and Extent of Mineral Resources
Conclusion
12. Mineral Exploration
History
Traditional Prospecting
Techniques for Mineral Exploration
A Student Activity Based on Mineral Exploitation
Conclusion
13. Mining and Processing
Large-Scale and Small-Scale Mining
The Mining Industry - Studies of the Mining of Four Minerals
Case Study of the Panguna Copper Mine in Bougainville Island
Mining and Processing - A Summary
Stone Quarry Operation (E.G. Bangalore, India)
Processing to Form Concentrates
Exercises on Processing Minerals
Investigating a Local Mine - A Student Activity
Conclusion
14. The Impact of Mineral Resource Development
Introduction
Mining in Buenafortuna- A Simulation of Decision-Making
Extracurricular Activities
Conservation of Resources
Coal in the Kruger National Park
Conclusion
Appendix 1. Papers Available
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160832