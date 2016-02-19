Land, Water and Mineral Resources in Science Education presents the proceedings of a workshop that tackles land, water, and mineral resources, held in Bangalore, India in August 1985. The book is divided into four parts. Part 1, which serves as an introduction, covers the problems related to and teaching about the use of land, water, and mineral resources. Part 2 discusses the viewpoints and problems of land use and its educational implications. Part 3 talks about the problems and necessary developments for water resources, and Part 4 tackles the educational aspect of mineral resources and their nature, as well as mineral exploration. The text is recommended for educators who intend to improve the teaching of natural resources, the issues and problems that surround them, and their importance to humanity. The book will also be appreciated by those who work in fields that deal with natural resources.

Table of Contents



Part I. Introduction

1. Education for the Use of Land, Water and Mineral Resources

2. Land, Water and Mineral Resources: An Overview of Problems

Part II. Land Use

3. Viewpoints and Problems of Land Use

4. The Educational Implications of Land Use Problems

5. Teaching Examples

Land: Its Human Uses

Agricultural Land Use - A Case Study of Sri Lanka

Photographs and Posters in Land Use Studies

Using Local Resources in the Classroom for Teaching Land Use in Secondary Schools

Environmental Deterioration - An Issue Based Unit for Secondary Schools

Land Use Choice in a Marginal Semi-Arid Environment

Urban Planning in Bombay - An Exemplar Unit in Role Play

Soil and Land Activity Module for Primary Level

Laying Foundations for Appropriate Use of Land through Experiential Learning in Primary Schools

Conclusion

Part III. Water Resources

6. Water Resources

7. Educational Implications of Water Resource Problems

Introduction

Matchings Aims and Content to Levels of Education

Possible Activities

General Conclusions

8. Some Teaching Examples on Water Resources

Unit on Water and Health for Primary Level

Sewage Treatment

The Periyar-Vaigai Project: A Case Study

Save the Rhine: A Teaching Unit on Water Pollution and Water Conservation

Water for Tanzania

Ground Water, Sample Activities for Secondary Education

Part IV. Mineral Resources

9. Mineral Resources

10. The Educational Aspects of Mineral Resources

11. The Nature of Minerals

What are Minerals

The Importance and Extent of Mineral Resources

Conclusion

12. Mineral Exploration

History

Traditional Prospecting

Techniques for Mineral Exploration

A Student Activity Based on Mineral Exploitation

Conclusion

13. Mining and Processing

Large-Scale and Small-Scale Mining

The Mining Industry - Studies of the Mining of Four Minerals

Case Study of the Panguna Copper Mine in Bougainville Island

Mining and Processing - A Summary

Stone Quarry Operation (E.G. Bangalore, India)

Processing to Form Concentrates

Exercises on Processing Minerals

Investigating a Local Mine - A Student Activity

Conclusion

14. The Impact of Mineral Resource Development

Introduction

Mining in Buenafortuna- A Simulation of Decision-Making

Extracurricular Activities

Conservation of Resources

Coal in the Kruger National Park

Conclusion

Appendix 1. Papers Available

Index