Land Use and Town and Country Planning is a 14-chapter text that provides statistical data on human land use and town and country planning, with particular emphasis on the Great Britain land statistics.

The opening chapters deal with the concepts of land and land use, measurement, and the adoption of the metric system. The succeeding chapters are devoted to land statistics for agriculture, forestry, recreation, conservation and amenity, and other rural land uses. These topics are followed by discussions of urban land estimates and use, as well as land utilization surveys. The final chapters describe the potential of maps, air photography, and improvements in land-use records.

This book will prove useful to workers and researchers in the general field of planning.