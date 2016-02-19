Land Use and Town and Country Planning
1st Edition
Reviews of United Kingdom Statistical Sources
Description
Land Use and Town and Country Planning is a 14-chapter text that provides statistical data on human land use and town and country planning, with particular emphasis on the Great Britain land statistics.
The opening chapters deal with the concepts of land and land use, measurement, and the adoption of the metric system. The succeeding chapters are devoted to land statistics for agriculture, forestry, recreation, conservation and amenity, and other rural land uses. These topics are followed by discussions of urban land estimates and use, as well as land utilization surveys. The final chapters describe the potential of maps, air photography, and improvements in land-use records.
This book will prove useful to workers and researchers in the general field of planning.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Nature of Land Use
2.1 Collection and Classification of Statistics
2.2 Requirements of Land-Use Statistics
2.3 Concepts of Land and Land Use
3. Land
3.1 Land Measurement in Great Britain
3.2 Limits of Area Measured
3.3 Land Measurement in Northern Ireland
4. Metrication
4.1 Adoption of the Metric System
5. Agriculture
5.1 Rural Land Use
5.2 Agricultural Census
5.3 Areas Under Different Crops
5.4 Grassland and Rough Grazing
5.5 Common Land
5.6 Limitations of Census Statistics
5.7 Parish Summaries
5.8 Other Agricultural Statistics
5.9 Assessment of Official Agricultural Statistics
6. Forestry
6.1 Types of Forest
6.2 Uses of Forests
6.3 Sources of Statistics
6.4 Forest Censuses
6.5 Assessment of Forestry Statistics
7. Recreation
7.1 Deficiencies in Current Data
7.2 Field Sports
7.3 Other Rural Recreational Land Uses
7.4 Commons
7.5 Access Agreements
7.6 Recreational Land
7.7 Data Collection
8. Other Rural Land Uses
8.1 Military Uses
8.2 Water Collection
8.3 Mineral Workings
8.4 Derelict Land
9. Conservation and Amenity
9.1 Conservation and Land Use
9.2 Wildlife and Nature Reserves
9.3 National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty
10. Urban Land
10.1 Deficiencies in Urban Land Data
10.2 Definition of Urban Land
10.3 Estimates of Urban Land Use
10.4 Developed Areas
10.5 Estimates of Component Uses of Urban Land
10.6 Changes in Urban Land Use
10.7 Assessment of Data on Urban Land Use
11. Land Utilization Surveys
11.1 First Land Utilization Survey
11.2 Second Land Utilization Survey
12. Land Capability
12.1 Agricultural Land Capability
12.2 Land capability for Other Uses
13. Maps and Air Photographs
13.1 Ordnance Survey Maps
13.2 Other Maps
13.3 Air Photographs
14. Improvements in Land-Use Records
14.1 Possible Improvements in Data Collection
14.2 Trends in Land Use
Quick Reference List
QRL Key to Publications
Bibliography
List of Maps
Appendix
Subject Index
