Land Surface Remote Sensing in Urban and Coastal Areas
1st Edition
Description
For a long time, the dynamics of urban and coastal areas have been the focus of administrators and decision makers in charge of public policy in order to better take into account anthropogenic pressure and the impact of climate change.
This volume presents applications of remote sensing in urban environments and coastal zones, including the use of remote sensing in city planning (urban expansion, light pollution, air quality, etc.), observation of the properties of ocean color, the study of coastal dynamics (identifying coastlines and estimating sediment balances, etc.) and analysis of the dynamics of mangroves.
This book, part of a set of six volumes, has been produced by scientists who are internationally renowned in their fields. It is addressed to students (engineers, Masters, PhD), engineers and scientists, specialists in remote sensing applied to the coastal environment and urban areas.
Through this pedagogical work, the authors contribute to breaking down the barriers that hinder the use of Earth observation data.
Key Features
- Clear-and-concise descriptions of modern methods of remote sensing for a variety of applications
- Explores the most current remote sensing techniques, with physical aspects of their measurement (theory)
- Presents physical principles, measurement, and data processing chapters that are provided for each technique described
Readership
Remote sensing research teams, students in second (engineering schools, masters) and third university cycles (Masters, PhD)
Table of Contents
1. Optical Remote Sensing in Urban Environments
2. Urban Scene Analysis with Mobile Mapping Technology
3. Satellite Imagery: a Tool for Territorial Development
4. Remote Sensing and Ocean Color
5. LiDAR Measurements and Applications in Coastal and Continental Waters
6. Contributions of Airborne Topographic LiDAR to the Study of Coastal Systems
7. Mangrove Forest Dynamics Using Very High Spatial Resolution Optical Remote Sensing
8. Remote Sensing-based Monitoring of the Muddy Mangrove Coastline of French Guiana
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 1st September 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017678
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481604
About the Author
Nicolas Baghdadi
Nicolas Baghdadi is Research Director at IRSTEA in France. He is currently the scientific director of the French Land Data Centre (Theia).
Affiliations and Expertise
IRSTEA, France
Mehrez Zribi
Mehrez Zribi is a Director of Research in CNRS/France. Since October 2008, he has been with the Centre d’Etudes Spatiales de la Biosphère, Toulouse. His research interests include land surface characterization for hydrology applications, remote sensing signal processing, and airborne microwave instrumentation. Mehrez Zribi has published actively in peer-reviewed journals and has coordinated publication of 20 books about remote sensing for land surfaces. He is responsible for the observation systems and radar teams at theCESBIO laboratory.
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS, France