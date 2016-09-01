Land Surface Remote Sensing in Urban and Coastal Areas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785481604, 9780081017678

Land Surface Remote Sensing in Urban and Coastal Areas

1st Edition

Authors: Nicolas Baghdadi Mehrez Zribi
eBook ISBN: 9780081017678
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785481604
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2016
Page Count: 392
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
104.00
88.40
160.86
136.73
150.00
127.50
108.00
91.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
95.00
80.75
108.00
91.80
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

For a long time, the dynamics of urban and coastal areas have been the focus of administrators and decision makers in charge of public policy in order to better take into account anthropogenic pressure and the impact of climate change.
This volume presents applications of remote sensing in urban environments and coastal zones, including the use of remote sensing in city planning (urban expansion, light pollution, air quality, etc.), observation of the properties of ocean color, the study of coastal dynamics (identifying coastlines and estimating sediment balances, etc.) and analysis of the dynamics of mangroves.
This book, part of a set of six volumes, has been produced by scientists who are internationally renowned in their fields. It is addressed to students (engineers, Masters, PhD), engineers and scientists, specialists in remote sensing applied to the coastal environment and urban areas.
Through this pedagogical work, the authors contribute to breaking down the barriers that hinder the use of Earth observation data.

Key Features

  • Clear-and-concise descriptions of modern methods of remote sensing for a variety of applications
  • Explores the most current remote sensing techniques, with physical aspects of their measurement (theory)
  • Presents physical principles, measurement, and data processing chapters that are provided for each technique described

Readership

Remote sensing research teams, students in second (engineering schools, masters) and third university cycles (Masters, PhD)

Table of Contents

1. Optical Remote Sensing in Urban Environments
2. Urban Scene Analysis with Mobile Mapping Technology
3. Satellite Imagery: a Tool for Territorial Development
4. Remote Sensing and Ocean Color
5. LiDAR Measurements and Applications in Coastal and Continental Waters
6. Contributions of Airborne Topographic LiDAR to the Study of Coastal Systems
7. Mangrove Forest Dynamics Using Very High Spatial Resolution Optical Remote Sensing
8. Remote Sensing-based Monitoring of the Muddy Mangrove Coastline of French Guiana

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081017678
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785481604

About the Author

Nicolas Baghdadi

Nicolas Baghdadi is Research Director at IRSTEA in France. He is currently the scientific director of the French Land Data Centre (Theia).

Affiliations and Expertise

IRSTEA, France

Mehrez Zribi

Mehrez Zribi is a Director of Research in CNRS/France. Since October 2008, he has been with the Centre d’Etudes Spatiales de la Biosphère, Toulouse. His research interests include land surface characterization for hydrology applications, remote sensing signal processing, and airborne microwave instrumentation. Mehrez Zribi has published actively in peer-reviewed journals and has coordinated publication of 20 books about remote sensing for land surfaces. He is responsible for the observation systems and radar teams at theCESBIO laboratory.

Affiliations and Expertise

CNRS, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.