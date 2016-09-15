Land Surface Remote Sensing in Continental Hydrology
1st Edition
Description
The continental hydrological cycle is one of the least understood components of the climate system. The understanding of the different processes involved is important in the fields of hydrology and meteorology.
In this volume the main applications for continental hydrology are presented, including the characterization of the states of continental surfaces (water state, snow cover, etc.) using active and passive remote sensing, monitoring the Antarctic ice sheet and land water surface heights using radar altimetry, the characterization of redistributions of water masses using the GRACE mission, the potential of GNSS-R technology in hydrology, and remote sensing data assimilation in hydrological models.
This book, part of a set of six volumes, has been produced by scientists who are internationally renowned in their fields. It is addressed to students (engineers, Masters, PhD) , engineers and scientists, specialists in remote sensing applied to hydrology.
Through this pedagogical work, the authors contribute to breaking down the barriers that hinder the use of Earth observation data.
Key Features
- Provides clear and concise descriptions of modern remote sensing methods
- Explores the most current remote sensing techniques with physical aspects of the measurement (theory) and their applications
- Provides chapters on physical principles, measurement, and data processing for each technique described
- Describes optical remote sensing technology, including a description of acquisition systems and measurement corrections to be made
Readership
Research laboratories specializing in remote sensing or users of satellite products, Masters or Doctorate level students in the field of engineering, agriculture and geography
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Characterization of Soil Surface Properties Using Radar Remote Sensing
Chapter 2. Estimation of Soil Water Conditions Using Passive Microwave Remote Sensing
Chapter 3. Using Satellite Scatterometers to Monitor Continental Surfaces
Chapter4. Optical Remote Sensing of Snow Cover
Chapter 5. Snow Characterization Using Radar Imaging
Chapter 6. Spatial Altimetry and Continental Waters
Chapter 7. Radar Altimetry for Monitoring the Antarctic Ice Sheet
Chapter 8. Monitoring Water Mass Redistributions on Land and Polar Ice Sheets using the GRACE Gravimetry from Space Mission
Chapter 9. Applications of GNSS-R in Continental Hydrology
Chapter 10. Energy Balance of Continental Surfaces and the Use of Surface Temperature
Chapter 11. Remote Sensing Data Assimilation: Applications to Catchment Hydrology
Chapter 12. Satellite Data Assimilation: Application to the Water and Carbon Cycles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 15th September 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011812
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481048
About the Author
Nicolas Baghdadi
Nicolas Baghdadi is Research Director at IRSTEA in France. He is currently the scientific director of the French Land Data Centre (Theia).
Affiliations and Expertise
IRSTEA, France
Mehrez Zribi
Mehrez Zribi is a Director of Research in CNRS/France. Since October 2008, he has been with the Centre d’Etudes Spatiales de la Biosphère, Toulouse. His research interests include land surface characterization for hydrology applications, remote sensing signal processing, and airborne microwave instrumentation. Mehrez Zribi has published actively in peer-reviewed journals and has coordinated publication of 20 books about remote sensing for land surfaces. He is responsible for the observation systems and radar teams at theCESBIO laboratory.
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS, France