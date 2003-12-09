Land and Marine Hydrogeology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514790, 9780080535364

Land and Marine Hydrogeology

1st Edition

Editors: M. Taniguchi K. Wang T. Gamo
eBook ISBN: 9780080535364
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514790
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th December 2003
Page Count: 208
Description

This volume represents an effort to bring together communities of land-based hydrogeology and marine hydrogeology. The issues of submarine groundwater discharge and its opposite phenomenon of seawater invasion are discussed in this book from the geophysical, geochemical, biological, and engineering perspectives. This is where land hydrogeology and marine hydrogeology overlap. Submarine groundwater discharge is a rapidly developing research field. The SCOR and LOICZ of the IGBP have recently established a working group for this research. IASPO and IAHS under IUGG also recently formed a new joint committee "Seawater/Groundwater Interactions" to collaborate with oceanographers and hydrologists.

The other articles introduce frontier research topics in more typical land and marine environments, such as fluid flow in karst aquifers, the biological aspects of fluids in sedimentary basins and submarine sedimentary formations, respectively, and vigorous fluid flow in subsea formations and their significance in global tectonics. Geochemical characteristics of hydrothermal activities at a number of active continental margins are also reviewed, and multidisciplinary geophysical constraints of the permeability of young igneous oceanic crust are summarized. A variety of driving mechanisms for fluid flow is discussed in land and subsea formations; terrestrial hydraulic gradient, buoyancy driven free convection, tidally induced flow, flow induced by tectonic strain, flow due to sediment compaction.

Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Assessment methodologies for submarine groundwater discharge (M. Taniguchi, W.C. Burnett et al.). 2. Radon tracing of submarine groundwater discharge in coastal environments (W.C. Burnett, J.E. Cable, R. Corbett). 3. Chemical characteristics of submarine groundwater seepage in Toyama Bay, Central Japan (J. Zhang, H. Satake). 4. Prospects of engineering applications of submarine-groundwater-discharge research in Japan (H. Miyamoto, T. Tokunaga). 5. Evaluation of sea water intrusion accompanying the coastal coal mine excavation in the Joban coalfield area, Japan (J. Shimada, K. Kojima et al.). 6. Natural tracing in karst aquifers (M. Monnin, M. Bakalowicz). 7. Abundance and viability of subsurface microbial communities in sedimentary and igneous rock aquifers (Y. Murakami, Y.Fujita et al.). 8. Stable isotopic compositions of bacterial light hydrocarbons in marginal marine sediments (F. Nakagawa, U. Tsunogai et al.). 9. Submarine hydrothermal activity in coastal zones (T. Gamo, G.P. Glasby). 10. High permeability of young oceanic crust constrained by thermal and pressure observations (K. Wang, E. Davis). Index of Authors. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080535364
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444514790

About the Editor

M. Taniguchi

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Institute for Humanity and Nature (RIHN), Kyoto, Japan

K. Wang

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific Geoscience Centre, Geological Survey of Canada, Sidney, BC, Canada

T. Gamo

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Graduate School of Science, Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Japan

