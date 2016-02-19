Laminar Flow Forced Convection in Ducts is a sourcebook for compact heat exchanger analytical data. This book describes the analytical solutions for laminar fluid flow and forced convection heat transfer in circular and noncircular pipes, including applicable differential equations and boundary conditions involving velocity and temperature problems of fluid flow. The book also discusses fluid flow—how much power is required to pump fluids through the heat exchanger, as well as the heat transfer—the determination of q" distribution, and the temperature of fluid and walls. The text also analyzes the coolant or heat transfer fluid flows in a nuclear power reactor composed of a bundle of circular section fuel rods located inside a round tube. R.A. Axford addresses fluid flow and heat transfers results for the rod bundle geometry in "Heat Transfer in Rod Bundles." The book also provides an overview and guidelines that can be used for the designer and the applied mathematician. This book is suitable for engineers working in electronics, aerospace, instrumentation, and biomechanics that use cooling or heating exchanges or solar collection systems.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter I. Introduction

Chapter II. Differential Equations and Boundary Conditions

A. Velocity Problem

1. Hydrodynamically Developed Flow

2. Hydrodynamically Developing Flow

B. Temperature Problem

1. Conjugated Problem

2. Conventional Convection Problem

C. Thermal Boundary Conditions

1. Thermal Boundary Conditions for Singly Connected Ducts

2. Thermal Boundary Conditions for Doubly Connected Ducts

3. Thermal Boundary Conditions for Multiply Connected Ducts

Chapter III. Dimensionless Groups and Generalized Solutions

A. Fluid Flow

1. Physical Quantities

2. Dimensionless Groups

3. Solutions in Terms of General Functional Relationships

B. Heat Transfer

1. Physical Quantities

2. Dimensionless Groups

3. Solutions in Terms of General Functional Relationships

Chapter IV. General Methods for Solutions

A. Fully Developed Flow

B. Hydrodynamically Developing Flow

1. Methods Incorporating Boundary Layer Type Idealizations

2. Methods of Solving Navier-Stokes Equations

C. Thermally Developing Flow

1. Hydrodynamically Developed Flow

2. Simultaneously Developing Flow

Chapter V. Circular Duct

A. Fully Developed Flow

B. Hydrodynamically Developing Flow

C. Thermally Developing and Hydrodynamically Developed Flow

D. Simultaneously Developing Flow

Chapter VI. Parallel Plates

A. Fully Developed Flow

B. Hydrodynamically Developing Flow

C. Thermally Developing and Hydrodynamically Developed Flow

D. Simultaneously Developing Flow

Chapter VII. Rectangular Ducts

A. Fully Developed Flow

B. Hydrodynamically Developing Flow

C. Thermally Developing and Hydrodynamically Developed Flow

D. Simultaneously Developing Flow

Chapter VIII. Triangular Ducts

A. Fully Developed Flow

1. Equilateral Triangular Duct

2. Equilateral Triangular Ducts with Rounded Corners

3. Isosceles Triangular Ducts

4. Right Triangular Ducts

5. Arbitrary Triangular Ducts

B. Hydrodynamically Developing Flow

C. Thermally Developing Flow

1. Equilateral Triangular Duct

2. Right-Angled Isosceles Triangular Duct

3. Isosceles Triangular Ducts

Chapter IX. Elliptical Ducts

A. Fully Developed Flow

B. Thermally Developing Flow

Chapter X. Other Singly Connected Ducts

A. Sine Ducts

B. Trapezoidal Ducts

C. Rhombic Ducts

D. Quadrilateral Ducts

E. Regular Polygonal Ducts

F. Circular Sector Ducts

G. Circular Segment Ducts

H. Annular Sector Ducts

I. Moon-Shaped Ducts

J. Circular Ducts with Diametrically Opposite Flat Sides

K. Rectangular Ducts with Semicircular Short Sides

L. Corrugated Ducts

M. Cusped Ducts

N. Cardioid Ducts

O. Miscellaneous Singly Connected Ducts

Chapter XI. Small Aspect Ratio Ducts

Chapter XII. Concentric Annular Ducts

A. Fully Developed Flow

B. Hydrodynamically Developing Flow

C. Thermally Developing and Hydrodynamically Developed Flow

D. Simultaneously Developing Flow

Chapter XIII. Eccentric Annular Ducts

A. Fully Developed Flow

B. Hydrodynamically Developing Flow

C. Thermally Developing and Hydrodynamically Developed Flow

D. Simultaneously Developing Flow

Chapter XIV. Other Doubly Connected Ducts

A. Confocal Elliptical Ducts

B. Regular Polygonal Ducts with Central Circular Cores

C. Isosceles Triangular Ducts with Inscribed Circular Cores

D. Elliptical Ducts with Central Circular Cores

E. Circular Ducts with Central Regular Polygonal Cores

F. Miscellaneous Doubly Connected Ducts

Chapter XV. Longitudinal Flow over Circular Cylinders

A. Fully Developed Flow

B. Thermally Developing and Hydrodynamically Developed Flow

Chapter XVI. Longitudinal Fins and Twisted Tapes within Ducts

A. Longitudinal Thin Fins within a Circular Duct

B. Longitudinal Thin Fins within Square and Hexagonal Ducts

C. Longitudinal Thin Fins from Opposite Walls within Rectangular Ducts

D. Longitudinal Thin V-Shaped Fins within a Circular Duct

E. Longitudinal Triangular Fins within a Circular Duct

F. Circular Duct with a Twisted Tape

Chapter XVII. Discussion—An Overview for the Designer and the Applied Mathematician

A. Comparisons of Solutions

B. Heat Exchangers with Multi-Geometry Passages in Parallel

C. Influence of Superimposed Free Convection

D. Influence of Temperature-Dependent Fluid Properties

E. Comments on the Format of Published Papers

F. The Complete Solution

G. Areas of Future Research

Nomenclature

Appendix