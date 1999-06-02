Laminar Composites
1st Edition
Description
This text provides students with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary to identify, model, and solve structural analysis problems. The material is illustrated throughout with numerous diagrammatic examples, as well as example problems similar in nature to those found in lower level strength of materials texts. The difficulty of these and the homework problems varies from simple to complex. A solutions manual is provided for lecturers who adopt the book for classroom teaching.
This book mirrors the teaching method used in strength of materials courses taught in the first years of an undergraduate degree and relate this higher level treatment back to that. The author is involved in the development of the latest teaching methods (with McGraw Hill), and his style is straightforward. There is web-mounted software to back up the book's content, plus a solutions manual for instructors. There are approximately 20-30 homework problems per chapter, making a substantial body of material for teaching use.
Key Features
Mirrors the teaching method used in strength of materials courses
Straightforward and user-friendly writing style
Web-mounted software and solutions manual for instructors
Readership
Mechanical Engineers - student Materials and Design Engineers Limited Professional Market Classroom adoptions will be possible for 3/4 year undergraduate students and introductory level classes for graduate students Library Market essential: all engineering libraries are potential customers
Table of Contents
Introduction to Composite Materials; Review of Stress, Strain and Material Behavior; Lamina Analysis; Mechanical Test Methods for Lamina Failure Theories; Laminate Analysis; Appendix A - Computer Program Description, B - Fundamentals of Matrices, C - Generalized Transformations, D - Summary of Useful Equations; Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 2nd June 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523927
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750671248
About the Author
George Staab
Industrial experience with Sikorsky Aircraft. Worked with McGraw-Hill on computer-aided undergraduate teaching materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Emeritus, Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Ohio State University
Reviews
'...the well illustrated and detailed coverage of material leading to the comprehensive treatment of laminate analysis should equip the student very adequately.' - Composites Science and Technology 'This modern, useful, well-written, and well-illustrated book is recommended for use by senior undergraduate and graduate students, researchers, and engineers starting their work in the field of composites. A comparatively low price will certainly facilitate purchase of Laminar Composites by individuals and libraries.' - Application Mechanical Review