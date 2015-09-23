Laminar Composites
2nd Edition
Description
This reference text provides students and practicing engineers with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills needed to identify, model, and solve structural analysis problems involving continuous fiber laminated composites. The principles are illustrated throughout with numerous examples and case studies, as well as example problems similar in nature to those found in strength of materials texts. A solutions manual is available. Extensive coverage of test methods and experimental techniques distinguished Staab from the many theory-led books on composites, making it ideal for practicing engineers and courses with a practical emphasis.
The second edition of Laminar Composites is ideal for engineers with a firm understanding of basic structural analysis discovering for the first time the intricacies of orthotropic material behavior and laminate analysis. The fundamental equations required to formulate and assess the behavior of laminated composites are presented in an easy to follow format.
Revised and updated throughout, the second edition also includes three new chapters; beams, plates, shells, each covering aspects such as bending, deformation and vibration accompanied by the relevant equations of equilibrium and motion.
Key Features
- Tutorial style ideal for self-study or use on strength of materials courses (undergraduate and graduate – online solutions manual available)
- A foundational reference work for a class of composite materials of growing commercial importance
- Coverage of test methods and experimental techniques distinguished Staab from the many theory-led books on composites, making it ideal for practicing engineers and courses with a practical emphasis
Readership
Senior undergraduate and graduate courses, and professional engineers in Mechanical, Civil and Aerospace Engineering and Materials Science.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- 1: Introduction to composite materials
- 1.1 Historic and introductory comments
- 1.2 Characteristics of a composite material
- 1.3 Composite materials classifications
- 1.4 Fundamental composite material terminology
- 1.5 Advantages afforded by composite materials
- 1.6 Selected manufacturing techniques for composites
- 2: A review of stress–strain and material behavior
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Strain–displacement relations
- 2.3 Stress and stress transformations
- 2.4 Stress–strain relationships
- 2.5 Strain–stress relationships
- 2.6 Thermal and hygral effects
- 2.7 Complete anisotropic response
- 2.8 Problems
- 3: Lamina analysis
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Mechanical response of lamina
- 3.3 Thermal and hygral behavior of lamina
- 3.4 Prediction of lamina properties (micromechanics)
- 3.5 Problems
- 4: Mechanical test methods for lamina
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Strain gages applied to composites
- 4.3 Experimental determination of mechanical properties
- 4.4 Physical properties
- 4.5 Material properties of selected composites
- 4.6 Testing lamina constituents
- 4.7 Problems
- 5: Lamina failure theories
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Maximum stress theory
- 5.3 Maximum strain theory
- 5.4 The significance of shear stress
- 5.5 Interactive failure theories
- 5.6 Buckling
- 5.7 Design examples incorporating failure analysis
- 5.8 Problems
- 6: Laminate analysis
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Classical lamination theory
- 6.3 Thermal and hygral effects
- 6.4 Laminate codes
- 6.5 Laminate analysis
- 6.6 Laminate failure analysis
- 6.7 In-plane laminate strength analysis
- 6.8 Invariant forms of [A], [B], [D]
- 6.9 Analysis of hybrid laminates
- 6.10 Short fiber composites
- 6.11 Delamination and edge effects
- 6.12 Problems
- 7: Laminated composite beam analysis
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Equations of equilibrium for beams, rods, and columns
- 7.3 Elementary beam analysis
- 7.4 Advanced beam theory
- 7.5 Superposition
- 7.6 Beams with shear deformation
- 7.7 Buckling
- 7.8 Curved rings and beams
- 7.9 Beam vibrations
- 7.10 Problems
- 8: Laminated composite plate analysis
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Plate geometry and governing assumptions
- 8.3 Equations of motion
- 8.4 Boundary conditions
- 8.5 Plate bending
- 8.6 Plate vibrations
- 8.7 Effects of shear deformation
- 8.8 Stability
- 8.9 Problems
- 9: Analysis of laminated composite shells
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Strain–displacement relations for cylindrical shells
- 9.3 Equations of motion
- 9.4 Unidirectional laminate, axisymmetric loading: Static analysis
- 9.5 Anisotropic cylindrical shells
- 9.6 Problems
- Appendix A: Generalized transformations
- Appendix B: Summary of useful equations
- B.1 Lamina
- B.2 Failure theories
- B.3 Classical lamination theory
- B.4 Laminated composite beam analysis
- B.5 Laminated composite plate analysis
- B.6 Laminated composite shell analysis
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 23rd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026199
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128024003
About the Author
George Staab
Industrial experience with Sikorsky Aircraft. Worked with McGraw-Hill on computer-aided undergraduate teaching materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Emeritus, Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Ohio State University