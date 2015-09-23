This reference text provides students and practicing engineers with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills needed to identify, model, and solve structural analysis problems involving continuous fiber laminated composites. The principles are illustrated throughout with numerous examples and case studies, as well as example problems similar in nature to those found in strength of materials texts. A solutions manual is available. Extensive coverage of test methods and experimental techniques distinguished Staab from the many theory-led books on composites, making it ideal for practicing engineers and courses with a practical emphasis.

The second edition of Laminar Composites is ideal for engineers with a firm understanding of basic structural analysis discovering for the first time the intricacies of orthotropic material behavior and laminate analysis. The fundamental equations required to formulate and assess the behavior of laminated composites are presented in an easy to follow format.

Revised and updated throughout, the second edition also includes three new chapters; beams, plates, shells, each covering aspects such as bending, deformation and vibration accompanied by the relevant equations of equilibrium and motion.